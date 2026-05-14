After a two year wait, Rivals has finally arrived on our screens for an even steamier second season.

However, the longed-for appearance on May 15 of the 12 new episodes comes tinged with the sadness that Jilly Cooper, beloved author of the book series on which the show is based, sadly passed away during filming for season 2.

The celebrated 'bonkbuster' writer died in October at the age of 88, after a fall at her home. As filming for season 2 was already underway when Jilly passed away, the decision was made to continue because "It meant so much to her that it was being made."

Latest Videos From

In conversation with The Times, Rupert Campbell-Black star Alex Hassell shares Jilly's ifnal words to him: "The last thing she said to me was that she was so glad I’m her Rupert and so proud of me."

He adds, "Then she got into her car and drove away, and it makes me want to well up talking about it."

However, the cast have also shared a hilarious memory of the author that showed her very racy sense of humour never left her.

Prior to Jilly's death, Alex was joined by Danny Dyer (Freddie), Luke Pasqualino (Bas) and Brendon Patricks (Henry) for a photo shoot where they were all wearing polo outfits.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Jilly joined them and remarked how "sexy" the men looked in their gear, and they invited her to join them for a picture.

A unique 'proposition' came to mind for Jilly when joining the handsome foursome. "Jilly said it would be ‘a gran bang’", Alex recalls, adding, "She just came out with it like that and we all howled with laughter."

After never being sure quite how risqué they could be around the author, the cast found out in that moment: "Very, very risqué is the answer," Alex says.

Rivals Season 2 | Official Trailer | Disney+ UK - YouTube Watch On

Not afraid to show her raunchy side, it appears Jilly wouldn't have batted an eyelid at the news Danny Dyer is set to have a full frontal scene for season 2.

Producers of the series have always stressed that for every pair of breasts on show, they'd like a penis too for equality.

Referencing this, Danny tells Radio Times, "I go full frontal in this series, if they keep it in the edit." He adds, "It’s a night shoot, and it was cold, and I’d better not say any more."

"Nobody’s under pressure to be naked if they don’t want to, but if a woman’s getting her breasts out, why shouldn’t I get it all out? I’ve got breasts as well, to be fair," he says.

Although his fate was left hanging in the balance at the end of season 1, David Tennant's Lord Baddingham returns for season 2, and the actor injured himself while filming a sex scene.

After "launching" himself onto a wooden bed during filming, David hit a bed frame "in a rather unfortunate way."

“You can never quite tell when you’re going to fall over and embarrass yourself, can you, but you most certainly don’t want to do it whilst wearing a modesty pouch," he shares.

After Jilly's sad death, Alex Hassell was one of the stars to read an extract from Rivals at her memorial. Afterwards, those who attended "brought hundreds of bottles - magnums - of champagne."

Alex says, "We all just got hammered, which is the most Jilly thing ever. There were dogs running around. It was beautiful."

Rivals season 2 airs on Disney+ from May 15.