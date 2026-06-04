My Italian getaway packing list: 15 stylish pieces I’m relying on for 31°C heat

This time next week, I'll be in the heel of Italy in the region of Puglia, escaping the rainy, overcast UK skies. The forecast predicts highs of 31 degrees, which means that every item in my suitcase needs to answer what to wear in the heat, whilst helping me feel put-together for sightseeing, consuming far too much pasta and lazy beach days.

Packing for a trip can often feel overwhelming, but ensuring that you prioritise both comfort and style can make the experience a little easier. Breathability is key, so shop pieces made from natural fibres such as linen and cotton, as these help regulate your body temperature. Loose-fitting blouses, shirts, or breezy dresses are all high on my list, as they make getting dressed easy. Plus, these items will work hard when I'm back from my trip as part of your summer capsule wardrobe.

Footwear should never be overlooked whilst holiday packing, and exploring new towns or areas always means lots of walking, so uncomfortable shoes aren't an option. I've had my Fracap fisherman sandals for two years now, and they have only gotten better with age. For the best swimsuits, I tend to pack pieces I know I feel good in, and Boden has a range of playful prints and beautiful colours. For the daytime loose-fitting smock dresses, linen shirts and floaty trousers are game-changing, especially when it comes to slipping over swimwear for the beach. Here are just some of the items I'm taking with me on my trip.

Whilst I always treat myself to a few new pieces before a summer holiday, I also rely on staples that I've collected throughout the years. One thing that's not in this edit, but that I will most certainly be packing is a pair of elasticated linen shorts. I got mine several years ago from M&S. They're the ultimate warm-weather hero, and work paired with simple t-shirts, swimwear or floaty blouses.

Accessories are key when you have limited packing space; a few carefully chosen pieces can make all the difference, especially when rewearing the same item twice. Statement earrings, chunky rings or colourful bangles can transform a simple block coloured dress.