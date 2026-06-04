My Italian getaway packing list: 15 stylish pieces I’m relying on for 31°C heat
From breathable linens to comfortable footwear, these are the 15 holiday pieces that have earned a place in my suitcase for Puglia
This time next week, I'll be in the heel of Italy in the region of Puglia, escaping the rainy, overcast UK skies. The forecast predicts highs of 31 degrees, which means that every item in my suitcase needs to answer what to wear in the heat, whilst helping me feel put-together for sightseeing, consuming far too much pasta and lazy beach days.
Packing for a trip can often feel overwhelming, but ensuring that you prioritise both comfort and style can make the experience a little easier. Breathability is key, so shop pieces made from natural fibres such as linen and cotton, as these help regulate your body temperature. Loose-fitting blouses, shirts, or breezy dresses are all high on my list, as they make getting dressed easy. Plus, these items will work hard when I'm back from my trip as part of your summer capsule wardrobe.
Footwear should never be overlooked whilst holiday packing, and exploring new towns or areas always means lots of walking, so uncomfortable shoes aren't an option. I've had my Fracap fisherman sandals for two years now, and they have only gotten better with age. For the best swimsuits, I tend to pack pieces I know I feel good in, and Boden has a range of playful prints and beautiful colours. For the daytime loose-fitting smock dresses, linen shirts and floaty trousers are game-changing, especially when it comes to slipping over swimwear for the beach. Here are just some of the items I'm taking with me on my trip.
Poplin trousers
Originally, I shopped these white cotton trousers as an elevated, summery alternative to my most-worn pair of tracksuit bottoms. Now, I live in them. They are made from a super lightweight cotton poplin that's crisp to the touch, and their elasticated waist makes them bloat-friendly and even more comfortable to wear. They are the perfect travel trousers that can also be dressed up with a little consideration. You can read my full recommendation here.
Striped shirt
After shopping for this playfully striped blouse in spring, I have not stopped wearing it. The bow-neck makes this design feel dressier than classic boyfriend shirts, and I intend to wear it for dining alfresco, styled with white linen shorts. It's perfect for leaning into trending pigmented shades of pink, and the tie is an eye-catching addition.
Reliable swimsuit
Not only is Boden one of the best British clothing brands for vibrant floral dresses, but its swimwear collection is also worth browsing. I took this V-neck swimsuit to the Maldives last May, and it's safe to say that it's coming with me on this holiday too. It features a flattering V-neck design and a band under the bust, and I love the vibrant blue-and-green print.
Evening dress
I'm a firm believer in the power of a little black dress, especially when you want to look put-together without too much thought. I own a slightly shorter variation of this style from Nobody's Child that came out last year, and I love its wrap-over design. Great for highlighting your waist and for skimming past your tummy, it's really figure-defining.
Versatile blouse
Made from a breathable cotton blend, this sweet blouse will keep you cool and covered in the heat. The relaxed shape and puff sleeves are what originally drew me to this piece, and the delicate lace trim detailing adds to its appeal. Style with linen shorts, breezy trousers or even a patterned skirt. The fit is roomy, so you can afford to size down if you are between sizes.
Daytime dress
Floaty smock dresses are the key to feeling stylish in the heat. Perfect for chucking on in the morning and heading to the pool, they are the answer to easy daytime dressing whilst on holiday. They can also easily be dressed up with a small bag and a pair of dressy sandals. Opt for playful colours or prints like this classic gingham design.
Crossbody bag
On a city break, especially in Italy, a great handbag doesn't go amiss, and this Fairfax & Favor design exudes an elegance that I think Italian women would approve of. Its supple leather trim is soft to the touch, and the woven fabric is durable too. The compact design makes this the perfect piece for travelling, and the addition of a crossbody strap is a practical choice for day trips or sightseeing.
Well-made sunglasses
I'm a firm believer that you can never own too many sunglasses. The cat-eye silhouette has always been a favourite of mine; there's something about the shape that adds a touch of old-Hollywood glamour to the simplest of outfits. After arriving in the post earlier this week, I'm yet to try out these shades in sunny conditions, but I can tell by their weighty design and elegant fit that they are already a favourite of mine.
Day-to-night footwear
Fitflop is not only home to some of the most comfortable trainers, but the range of sandals is equally impressive. After living in a pair of their flatform sandals last summer, I jumped at the opportunity to try these platform wedges. The chunky sole elongates the legs and elevates any outfit, from breezy dresses to wide-leg trousers, and its bouncy footbed provides maximum comfort.
Cotton t-shirt
I am a long-standing fan of the TOAST boy tee, and I own both the chalk white and black shades. It's made from soft organic cotton and features a flattering cut that sits neatly above the hip. Its relaxed design is perfect for keeping cool during daytime outings. I plan to wear this piece with my lime Zara green trousers for a smart-casual lunch or with a pretty printed skirt.
Breezy trousers
Whilst holiday shopping last weekend, I snapped up these wide-leg trousers as soon as I saw them. In a citrusy lime green, these trousers will make a statement and do most of the heavy lifting when paired with a neutral blouse or simple t-shirt. The flap-over waist panel features small buttons that make these trousers feel far more expensive than they actually are. I'd recommend sizing up. I'm a UK 12 and opted for an L for a roomier fit.
Linen shirt
A white linen shirt will always come in handy during warmer weather, not only whilst on holiday. This relaxed boyfriend shirt is made from a linen that feels soft to the touch. As soon as I land, I will be layering it over swimwear permanently. The cut is loose and breezy. If you want a more fitted finish, I'd recommend sizing down.
Daytime sandals
After two years of wearing these sandals, they are only getting better with age. They are made from a soft Italian leather, and the family-run brand is actually based in Puglia, the region that I am jetting off to later this week. The flat sole design and supple leather make them perfect for strolling cobbled streets or long days sightseeing.
Statement necklace
Statement necklaces are the quickest way to elevate simple outfits, and they liven up white shirts and blouses effortlessly. In line with the spring/summer jewellery trends 2026's love of maximalism, this reddish-brown design is an eye-catching choice. Layer with gold-tone styles for a stacked finish.
Practical tote
A practical tote bag that can work for both beach days and long days out is a holiday must. Whether you plan to pack it in your suitcase or take it through as hand luggage. You may have seen Monty's eye-catching striped totes whilst out and about, and I originally spotted this design on a fellow commuter on the tube. This spacious tote can hold plenty of stuff – a towel, suncream, several books and a change of clothes.
Whilst I always treat myself to a few new pieces before a summer holiday, I also rely on staples that I've collected throughout the years. One thing that's not in this edit, but that I will most certainly be packing is a pair of elasticated linen shorts. I got mine several years ago from M&S. They're the ultimate warm-weather hero, and work paired with simple t-shirts, swimwear or floaty blouses.
Accessories are key when you have limited packing space; a few carefully chosen pieces can make all the difference, especially when rewearing the same item twice. Statement earrings, chunky rings or colourful bangles can transform a simple block coloured dress.
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Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
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