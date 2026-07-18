Staycationing this summer? I've put together the ultimate UK holiday packing list to keep you stylishly cool, whatever the weather

I'm off on what will hopefully be a sunny staycation, but holidaying in the UK can often mean packing for all weathers and eventualities. Whether you need to know what to wear in the heat, or find that the weather has turned breezier, I've got some seriously good holiday style, whether you've got a few days by the coast or a busy weekend in the city.

Treat your suitcase like a mini summer capsule wardrobe. You want maximum versatility and minimum effort, so sticking to a colour palette can help ensure you can create plenty of outfits with the fewest pieces. Because it's a UK break, layering is key, as unless we're hit by another heatwave, the weather can be unpredictable and evenings can be particularly cool.

You'll also want to check your itinerary and whether you need to lean heavily on beach outfit ideas, or if you'll be doing lots of sightseeing and dining out, or high-energy activities; all of these things need to be considered in your packing. I've pulled together my wishlist below.