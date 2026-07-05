Postcard prints are all over the high street, and this breathable Monsoon blouse is my favourite way to tick-off the cheerful trend

Anything that can evoke a relaxed, holiday feeling is always a winner for me, and when it comes to sparking some sunny joy, postcard prints will do the job nicely. Part fruity, part beachside-chic, this aesthetic feels like a snapshot of an exotic vacation and it’s all over the high street right now.

The look will add a fun touch to your outfits in the most stylish way and as it's one of the key spring/summer fashion trends of 2026. As a colour and print lover myself, I’ve been keen to add a holiday-style separate to my day-to-day attire, and I’ve found just the one at Monsoon in this short sleeved, patterned blouse.

This lightweight, big-collared button-down is adorned with fruits and botanicals, and feels wonderfully fresh to wear thanks to the pure cotton fabric. I love everything about it and it’s by far my favourite postcard piece of the season. The blouse is from the gorgeous collaboration between Monsoon and UK artist Charlie Taylor, and you can find it along with some other arty-covered buys below.

(Image credit: Matilda Stanley)

Monsoon Monsoon x Charlie Taylor Printed Blouse White £41.30 (was £59) at Monsoon The boxy shape of this piece makes it very comfy and easy to move around in, and the cotton fabric actually managed to keep me cool during the heatwave, so it's a winner if you're worried about what to wear in the heat. The elasticated trim on the short sleeves creates a cute puffed shape and I adore the exaggerated collar and delicate ribbon tie at the front. It's available (in the sale) in UK sizes S-XXL.

Shop More Postcard Prints