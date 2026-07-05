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Postcard prints are all over the high street, and this breathable Monsoon blouse is my favourite way to tick-off the cheerful trend

This joyful, 100% cotton top is ideal for soaring temperatures

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two shots of matilda and a model shot wearing the monsoon printed blouse
(Image credit: Matilda Stanley, Monsoon)
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Anything that can evoke a relaxed, holiday feeling is always a winner for me, and when it comes to sparking some sunny joy, postcard prints will do the job nicely. Part fruity, part beachside-chic, this aesthetic feels like a snapshot of an exotic vacation and it’s all over the high street right now.

The look will add a fun touch to your outfits in the most stylish way and as it's one of the key spring/summer fashion trends of 2026. As a colour and print lover myself, I’ve been keen to add a holiday-style separate to my day-to-day attire, and I’ve found just the one at Monsoon in this short sleeved, patterned blouse.

This lightweight, big-collared button-down is adorned with fruits and botanicals, and feels wonderfully fresh to wear thanks to the pure cotton fabric. I love everything about it and it’s by far my favourite postcard piece of the season. The blouse is from the gorgeous collaboration between Monsoon and UK artist Charlie Taylor, and you can find it along with some other arty-covered buys below.

matilda wearing the monsoon blouse with jeans

(Image credit: Matilda Stanley)

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