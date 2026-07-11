I always struggle to sleep during the heat, but these supermarket pyjamas might be just the ticket to a restful night's slumber

I never sleep well during hot weather, so this year’s relentless heatwaves have meant that I’m lacking shut-eye. And after investing in the biggest cooling fan I could find, the next item on my list is a new pair of summer pyjamas.

It's hard to know what to wear in the heat, and when it comes to bedtime, I have been muddling through the last few sweaty weeks in an array of old vests and mismatched shorts, but as the warm weather is set to continue, I want to restore some order to my nightwear attire and invest in a set that will not only keep me cool but will look and feel good too.

And I think I've found the perfect pair from TU at Sainsbury's. This supermarket set certainly ticks the boxes when it comes to style, as the cornflower blue colour, subtle striped effect and scalloped edging are so pretty, and thanks to a combination of pure cotton fabric, a boxy fit and a stretchy waistband, they should be super comfy, too.

TU Clothing Seersucker Short Sleeve Traditional Pyjama Top £12 at Sainsburys The revere collar, mini buttons and short sleeves feel very classic, but the scalloped trims add a modern spin to this stylish pyjama shirt that I really love. It's pretty enough to wear by day, too, as pyjama silhouettes remain part of the spring/summer fashion trends for 2026, as does the pastel blue hue. TU Clothing Seersucker Co-ord Pyjama Shorts £10 at Sainsburys The pyjamas are sold separately, which is handy if you prefer your bottoms to be a little looser than your tops or vice versa. Each half is available in UK sizes XS-XXL, and these shorts come with a stretchy waistband for extra comfort. The seersucker will be so airy, which is exactly what I want on a warm night, and the edging adds a romantic, vintage feel.