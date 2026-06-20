This sand-proof beach bag is a summer holiday saviour - and it's only £28

As a mum of two little ones, I often find that my handbag becomes the place for everybody’s essentials while we are away. From wet wipes and sun cream to sun hats and snacks, my bag always becomes the storage solution for the whole family, and by the end of the trip, it can be hard to find anything at the bottom of my usual tote. Because of this, I’ve been browsing for a practical-meets-pretty accessory for an upcoming holiday, and I think I’ve found it in the G4Free Foldable Beach Bag from Amazon.

We are heading to the south coast for a few days this summer, which will be filled with beach fun, countryside strolls and exploring the local sights, and this bargain bag looks like it will store all the day-to-day stuff and keep me organised while working with my summer capsule wardrobe nicely - and all for less than £30.

The bold pink and red striped design grabbed my attention at first, but it actually offers more than just a punchy pattern. This tote has been cleverly designed to have plenty of useful-sized pockets on the inside and out, as well as a roomy middle that promises to be big enough to stash clothing, sandals, bottles and even a laptop while still being very light, as it comes in at just 0.99lbs. It looks ideal for keeping everything neat and safe, and the inner pockets have zips to look after the important stuff like keys and bank cards.

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G4Free Foldable Beach Bag with Zipper Pockets £27.99 at Amazon This fun stripy number will look after all your daily essentials and can then fold up neatly into the matching pouch to take all the faff out of storage. There are five other designs and colours to choose from, too.

While lots of beach bags offer pockets, this one does even more than that. Firstly, the fabric is water-resistant, which makes it a winner for the beach (or when the Great British weather inevitably lets us down!), and it is sand-proof, so it can easily be dusted off after a day in front of the sea without bringing half the beach back with you. It would work really well as a cabin bag for all your in-flight essentials as well.

Another huge plus point for me is that this bag folds down to be stored in a handy matching pouch in between uses. The roomy tote can be flattened and folded to sit neatly away, which is great and means it can be stashed in the car boot or a drawer without taking up too much space.

I'm certainly not alone in loving this bag. One reviewer wrote: "Have had many beach bags but this one is the absolute best! Holds a ton of stuff and has multiple pockets on outside and inside. Has a bottle opener inside as well. Has a cooler or wet storage area... It’s lightweight and folds up very well! It’s made with high quality materials."

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