I no longer need to sit on my suitcase to shut it – these packing cubes on Amazon are revolutionary and discounted now

As a fashion writer, I have a long-standing tendency to overpack, which usually means that my suitcases are bursting at the seams and never quite big enough for everything I want to take away.

My most recent trip to Puglia only further confirmed this trait, and it took my partner and me to close the case that was very much spilling over with pretty much my entire summer capsule wardrobe However, this week I received Antler's four-pack of packing cubes, and I only wish I had invested in some sooner.

Arriving just in time for a weekend away in Cromer, I managed to fill these cubes with two pairs of trousers, a skirt, shorts, a dress, five tops & blouses, my best swimwear and of course, underwear – and the best part is that it looks neat too!

25% OFF Antler Antler - Compression Packing Cubes, Set of 4 Essential Packing Cubes £37.50 (was £50) at Amazon This pack of four cubes works for city breaks, weekends away or short beach breaks. They feature sturdy compression zips so you can pack lots inside them. They have a mesh window so you can see inside them, which will make unpacking a dream.

(Image credit: Future)

My exact coral striped packing cubes are available to shop from John Lewis; however, they aren't discounted at that stockist, which is why I jumped when I saw the same product in different colourways with 25% off on Amazon.

So, how did I use these packing cubes? I started with one of the larger ones for blouses, tops and an easy-to-wear day dress, and I managed to fit in five tops and a dress in one, and there was definitely room for more. And the second large one for two pairs of trousers, a pair of shorts and a skirt. And I made sure to roll each item – a change from my crumpled folds!

The two smaller cubes lent themselves perfectly to swimwear, underwear or small vests or tops. And having all these little items contained in sections will definitely make unpacking way easier.

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After just one use, I can already see why packing cubes have such a loyal following. Not only do they help to maximise space, but they make the process of packing far more enjoyable, and they help you organise your clothes too.