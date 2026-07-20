Buying outside of standard sizing isn't easy, but M&S has made a big push for its petite range, which coincides with the launch of its Pantheon flagship store on London's Oxford Street. To celebrate this development, the British clothing brand announced petite style Ambassadors Rachel Stevens and Dannii Minogue, who will provide a source of inspiration for shoppers.

Rachel recently took to Instagram to show off the incredible range of maxi dresses and skirts that can be found in petite-friendly lengths at the brand, from the M&S floral relaxed maxi waisted dress to its M&S satin lace insert midaxi slip skirt – she styled some with M&S’s ankle strap kitten heel peep toe sandals and a Per Una suede bubble hem relaxed bomber jacket delivering plenty of summer outfit inspiration.

Available in petite, as well as regular and tall, in sizes 6-24, Rachel's round-up of pieces makes finding the best summer dresses a breeze. People often think (incorrectly) that maxi dresses are only for tall women, but one of the best things about Rachel's ambassadorship is how she challenges style rules and shows how to make different shapes work for petite figures. Rachel even captions her video with, “Maxi dresses, perfect-fit jeans, no alterations needed, just perfect proportions. Love that!”

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