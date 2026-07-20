“Petite girls can wear maxi dresses too” – Rachel Stevens’ round-up of petite M&S pieces makes getting the perfect fit a breeze this summer
M&S’s new Petites Ambassador, we’re so here for Rachel Stevens' elegant picks and sophisticated styling
Buying outside of standard sizing isn't easy, but M&S has made a big push for its petite range, which coincides with the launch of its Pantheon flagship store on London's Oxford Street. To celebrate this development, the British clothing brand announced petite style Ambassadors Rachel Stevens and Dannii Minogue, who will provide a source of inspiration for shoppers.
Rachel recently took to Instagram to show off the incredible range of maxi dresses and skirts that can be found in petite-friendly lengths at the brand, from the M&S floral relaxed maxi waisted dress to its M&S satin lace insert midaxi slip skirt – she styled some with M&S’s ankle strap kitten heel peep toe sandals and a Per Una suede bubble hem relaxed bomber jacket delivering plenty of summer outfit inspiration.
Available in petite, as well as regular and tall, in sizes 6-24, Rachel's round-up of pieces makes finding the best summer dresses a breeze. People often think (incorrectly) that maxi dresses are only for tall women, but one of the best things about Rachel's ambassadorship is how she challenges style rules and shows how to make different shapes work for petite figures. Rachel even captions her video with, “Maxi dresses, perfect-fit jeans, no alterations needed, just perfect proportions. Love that!”
This maxi dress is a do-it-all holiday style, with its flowy fit, making it a great option for beach outfit ideas. Available in petite, regular or tall, it makes for an effortless day look that can easily transition into the evening with dressy sandals and jewellery.
Reviews for this dress call it 'bright, flattering and comfy,' which is everything we want from a bold red midi. It's made from a 'soft' jersey fabric, with an asymmetric seam creating a figure-skimming, ruched, dropped-waist effect for a contemporary finish. Available in petite, regular and tall fits.
This elegant skirt features lace inserts and a flattering midaxi length and is more versatile than you might first think. When it comes to how to style a slip skirt, the options are endless for both day and evening attire, and they work right through the year too.