32 interior ideas that will instantly make a living room feel bigger

When considering interior ideas for a small living room, your prime objective is to create a sense of space - not only from a practical perspective but also an aesthetic one so that it's a part of your home you want to spend time in. Fortunately, you can enlist a number of clever design tricks to combat that cramped feeling that can easily come with compact dimensions.

There are some key principles you'll need to focus on, like using colour options and furniture to reflect light and create an airy atmosphere. You can also add in mirrors and shelves to create depth, and make clever furniture choices that maximise space. While it's vital to be sparing with how much you try to pack into your main room, there are plenty of opportunities to still enjoy the latest interior design trends and allow your creativity to shine through.

What's more, when making a small living room feel bigger, you needn't overhaul all of your furniture. Often, some small tweaks to your space can make a huge difference in how roomy things feel. Use these ideas as a handy starting point...

32 interior ideas for a small living room

1. Big centre rug

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While it might seem counter-intuitive, a big rug can actually help a small living room feel larger because it creates a sense of continuity and expansiveness. Visually speaking, it can make the space appear more cohesive and less fragmented, which reduces visual clutter and draws the eye across a larger area. Additionally, placing furniture - like a sofa or coffee table - partially on the rug can have a further unifying effect.

2. Floor-to-ceiling decor

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Wall decorations from floor to ceiling - perhaps on shelving - can make a small living room feel bigger by drawing the eye upward, emphasising its height rather than the limited floor space. This vertical emphasis makes the walls seem taller and the width more expansive, with carefully chosen decorations a great opportunity for you to make your aesthetic mark.

3. Blinds over curtains

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Get rid of those bulky curtains. Blinds save space in a small living room by fitting snugly within the window frame, offering a compact and streamlined look. As well as reducing visual clutter, they also allow you to better control the light you let in and blend well with other decor - making the room feel more cohesive.

4. Minimal furniture

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Don't try to pack too many things into a small living room. Decluttering can make the space feel bigger by removing excess items that disrupt the flow of the space. With fewer objects, things will look cleaner and more open, allowing the eye to move freely. As such, prioritise storage solutions that can keep necessary items out of sight.

5. Armchairs over sofas

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While living rooms are synonymous with sofas, you might find armchairs provide the same comfort but take up much less space - particularly if you live alone and don't need too much seating day-to-day. Additionally, they can be arranged more flexibly, creating a layout that maximises the available area and improves the room's flow.

6. Small coffee tables

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A small coffee table can make a compact living room feel bigger by taking up less floor space, therefore creating more open areas and reducing visual clutter. Its compact size allows for easier movement around the room and can be more proportionate to the space, which contributes to a sense of openness and airiness.

7. Natural light

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you've got a small living room, it's important to let in as much natural light as possible. This can make it feel bigger by brightening the space and creating an open, airy atmosphere - which can also be enhanced with light-coloured walls and mirrors. Additionally, natural light reduces the need for artificial lighting, which can sometimes create shadows and make the space feel more cramped.

8. House plants

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A seamless way to boost the interior of a small living room? House plants. They deliver life and freshness through improved air quality and also as a decorative element - being able to add colour and texture without occupying too much floor space. Whichever varieties you choose, just make sure to keep them healthy.

9. Colour pops

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Want to add personality but afraid to be too bold? Pops of colour can transform a small living room by injecting vibrancy. You can strategically incorporate eye-catching hues using scatter cushions, throws, artwork and other decorative items, which can create focal points that draw the eye and add visual interest, contrasting nicely with a neutral background.

10. Neutral colours

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Not sure how to paint your small living room? A neutral colour scheme is always a smart way to make a compact space feel more spacious and open. That's because such shades reflect light well, instantly enhancing brightness and airiness. Functionally speaking, neutrals also provide a versatile backdrop that complements various decor styles.

11. Flat-screen TV

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Many living rooms are home to a TV. If your's is more on the compact side, then choose a flatscreen option that will save space with its slim design - particularly if it's mounted on the wall. This will also allow it to better blend in with the rest of your decor and will also create more distance between the screen and the seating area for a better viewing experience.

12. Freestanding lamps

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Want to break up your living room space? Make clever use of lamps. They provide focused lighting for specific areas without being overwhelming and can add style and character to a room's decor. What's more, you can switch them on and off to enhance the ambience and mood in different ways throughout the day.

13. Narrow radiators

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Radiators can often take up precious space in a small living room. Thankfully, there are narrow designs available that can be mounted on otherwise redundant walls and efficiently heat up the area without taking up valuable floor space. You can also opt for a colour that blends seamlessly into your room's decor.

14. Corner sofa

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Swap your regular sofa for a corner design. This will maximise seating without occupying much floor space, and efficiently utilise corners, which will visually enlarge the room and ensure that no square footage goes to waste. It can also create a more cosy atmosphere, particularly if you add cushions and throws on top.

15. Large mirror

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A large mirror can transform a small living room by creating the illusion of more space from light reflection - whether that's naturally through the windows or artificially via lamps. Aesthetically, it can also add depth and style, serving as a focal point that can enhance the overall appeal of the room.

16. Exposed fireplace

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you live in an older property with an authentic fireplace, why not make it the focal point? This will add instant charm and character to your space - making it feel larger and more grand - and also provide warmth and a cosy atmosphere, particularly during colder months. It also serves up an additional decoration opportunity, whether that's a mantle piece bearing plants or a colourful accent wall.

17. Inside hammock

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Want to really mix things up? An indoor hammock can be a unique and practical addition to a small living room. It provides a comfortable seating option without requiring much floor space, making it ideal for compact areas where traditional furniture might feel too bulky. However, its suspended design also helps create a sense of openness and airiness, which can visually expand the room.

18. Colourful throws

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Throws are both a practical and aesthetic boost to a small living room. Functionally, they provide warmth and comfort, making the space more inviting and cosy, especially during colder seasons. However, they also add texture and layering to the decor, which can visually enhance the room's ambience without taking up additional space - and can also be easily updated depending on your mood.

19. Mirrored furniture

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Swap out your dark wooden furniture for mirrored options. Its reflective surfaces create an illusion of more space and bounce light around the room, not only making the living room feel larger and brighter but also adding more depth and visual interest. Additionally, the sleek, modern look of mirrored furniture blends well with numerous styles of decor.

20. Hanging lighting

(Image credit: Getty Images)

How you choose to light your living room can be transformative. Hanging lighting - as opposed to relying on table or floor lamps - can free up floor and surface space, making your room feel less cluttered. Depending on the design you choose, and at which height you hang them, they can also create a visual focus point and enhance the overall aesthetic.

21. Two-seater sofa

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Before you try to squeeze a three-seater sofa into your small living room, consider a two-seater option instead. Such a choice will maximise seating without overwhelming the room, and its compact size helps maintain a sense of openness and airiness, making the space feel less cramped and facilitating easier movement around furniture.

22. High shelves

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When it comes to a small living room, every inch counts. So why not maximise those hard-to-reach spots with high shelves? They utilise wall space efficiently, allowing for storage and decor opportunities without occupying floor space, which helps to keep the room feeling open and uncluttered. What's more, because they draw the eye upward, they make the room appear taller.

23. Narrow legs

(Image credit: Getty Images)

An easy way to make furniture - like a sofa - feel less bulky in a living room that is tight on space is to opt for pieces with narrow legs. By exposing more of the floor, it can create the illusion of more ground space and also add a sense of airiness and openness, making the room feel less crowded. Such designs are also a particularly good option if you are aiming for a more sleek and minimal interior aesthetic.

24. Exposed brick

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Instead of an accent wall using a daring paint colour, why not celebrate an exposed brick wall instead? It will add texture and character to your living room, creating a warm and inviting atmosphere, while also serving as a focal point without additional decor if you're tight for space. What's more, it is often durable and requires minimal maintenance.

25. Scatter cushions

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When you're short on space, it's all in the details. Adding scatter cushions to your soft furnishings will provide a pop of colour and texture without taking up too much space, as well as providing additional comfort to seating. On top of this, they are an affordable way to incorporate personalisation into your room and are versatile enough to be changed or updated - perhaps depending on the season or your mood.

26. Standout furniture

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It is normal to go matchy-matchy when it comes to living room furniture, but you can also use certain pieces - such as an armchair - to make a statement. It can serve as a focal point that draws attention and defines the space, and you can also reduce the need for multiple decorative items which will minimise clutter in a tight area.

27. Matching furnishings

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Opting for an armchair rather than a sofa? Don't forget about an ottoman for putting your feet up. What's more, matching both comfy pieces of furniture creates a unified and aesthetically pleasing appearance, which helps your living room feel well-coordinated and visually appealing without overwhelming the space.

28. Patterned wallpaper

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If neutrals aren't your thing, then get creative with colour. Further still, why not make it wallpaper? Bold patterns can serve as a focal point, adding visual interest without the need for additional decor, and can create an illusion of more space by drawing the eye around the room, breaking up solid walls and making the room appear larger.

29. Chaise longue

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Rather than allow a sofa to take over your small living room, why not choose a chaise longue instead? The unlikely piece of furniture provides ample seating for lounging, reading or napping with efficient use of space, and it can be easily moved around as you please. Additionally, its stylish appearance adds elegance and serves as an aesthetically pleasing focal point.

30. Monochrome colours

(Image credit: Getty Images)

An easy way to generate a sense of space? A monochrome colour scheme - in which a single shade or variations are used throughout - creates a continuous flow that blurs the boundaries between walls, furniture and decoration. This uniformity makes things feel more open and less cluttered, enhancing the perception of spaciousness.

31. Wall art

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Don't be afraid to add personality to your walls. Bold artwork naturally draws the eye and can create a focal point. Depending on the prints you choose, it can also make the room feel larger - particularly if you opt for designs that feature landscapes, open scenes or abstract designs that can give the impression of an extended space beyond the walls.

32. Shelves built into wall

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As well as facilitating extra storage and opportunities for decoration, shelving built into the walls of your small living room can make it feel bigger. By utilising wall space and extending shelves vertically, it draws the eye upward and creates an illusion of height, which makes the room appear more spacious - especially if you ensure they blend in with the existing decor.