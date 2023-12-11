Kate Middleton's lip perfector is the cheapest we've seen it!
Kate Middleton's lip perfector is currently on sale and we love this beauty product that's also nourishing for chapped lips
Kate Middleton's Lip Perfector is currently very well priced at several stores as many shop have some last minute festive sales in place for some last minute Christmas shopping!
If you're looking for the best lip balm or best lip oil to nourish your dry chapped lips, but you're still looking for something that has a little bit of shine and colour, Kate Middleton is a fan of the best product that combines beauty and wellness in one little tube. The Princess of Wales was snapped back in 2019 at Wimbledon with a light pink Clarins' Natural Lip Perfector. A product that is both a light pink gloss, and a nourishing balm that helps to hydrate your lips.
Once the Princess was snapped with this product it sold out overnight, and it's still as popular today as ever. For savvy shoppers looking for a last minute beauty essential, right now is a great time to invest in the Lip Perfector as it is currently 20% and much cheaper than it's typical £21 retail price.
Clarins Intense Natural Lip Perfector,
Was £21.00 Now £16.80 | All Beauty
Clarins' Intense Natural Lip Perfector provides intense colour in a gel formula that plumps up the lips.
Clarins Lip Perfector
Was £21.00 Now £16.80 | Debenhams
This lip perfector repairs and protects lips to leave them incredibly beautiful. Wear alone, or top off your favourite Clarins lipstick with a kiss of shimmer.
Clarins Instant Light Natural Lip Perfector,
Was £18.50 Now £15.72 | Boots
A melting gel with a deliciously sweet flavour and 3D shimmer, for luscious, smooth, shiny lips and a natural-coloured, luminous smile.
Now is a great time to do some Christmas shopping as there are several festive sales that are set to end very soon. So whether your shopping for yourself and want to find the best eyeshadow primers to help your eye makeup last all night so you glitter throughout the festive season, or whether you're searching for the perfect chic dinner party-approved scents to gift to a friend - now's the time to shop!
Laura is a news writer for woman&home who primarily covers entertainment and celebrity news. Laura dabbles in lifestyle, royal, beauty, and fashion news, and loves to cover anything and everything to do with television and film. She is also passionate about feminism and equality and loves writing about gender issues and feminist literature.
Laura loves drinking and eating and can often be found trying to get reservations at London's trendiest restaurants. When she's not wining and dining, Laura can also be found travelling, baking, and hiking with her dog.
