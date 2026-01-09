Clodagh McKenna's cowl scarf is the warm winter essential to wear with every outfit this season

January is the month when we want nothing more than to cosy up in warm, winter staples, and Clodagh McKenna might have just found the key accessory to help us do Adding a knitted cowl neck scarf to her timeless winter outfit formula of black, skinny jeans and a fuzzy jumper was the perfect way to accessorise her simple but chic look.

A great scarf is a great way of refreshing your favourite knitwear, with neutrals offering timeless polish, or a bright iteration helping you to add a splash of colour to your look. Opting for a cowl neck, circular design, the snood-inspired piece meant that Clodagh's scarf was unfussy, warming and no need to play around with knots or wraps, as it simply pops over the head, almost like a large knitted necklace.

Alongside her cocoon wool coat from Boden, the scarf looked cosy but sleek, with its neutral, grey shade working brilliantly against the brown, teal and pink tones in the heavy winter coat’s checkerboard pattern.

Shop Clodagh's Cosy Winter Style

While we love wrapping up in long, thick scarves, the design of sleeker cowl scarves like Clodagh’s is incredibly clever. Especially in harsh winter winds, their endless, circular design means they’re not blown or untangled from around the neck, and you can burrow your chin into the warm, knitted fabric on those especially cold days.

Layered over a thick jumper with a high neckline, cowl scarves offer optimal warmth and keep any skin from being exposed to the elements. This is exactly what Clodagh did, and we love how this added a cosy finish to her tailored Boden coat.

This scarf and coat pairing is one to be layered over any winter outfit formula, whether it’s a laid-back look of skinny jeans and one of the best cashmere jumpers in your winter capsule wardrobe, or over smart casual outfit ideas of tailored trousers, blouses and blazers.

