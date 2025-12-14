Rachel Stevens’ unusual winter-ready accessory is the chicest way to stay cosy right now
The star's knitted piece was the perfect finishing touch to her daytime ensemble
Winter brings with it a long list of cold-weather-ready accessories. This year along with the traditional hats, gloves and scarves, there’s a new practical piece filling the stores, and that’s the knitted hood.
This snuggly headgear, often referred to as a bonnet or snood, started to gain popularity with the fashion set last year and has been everywhere this winter. Why is it such a winner? It takes the best bits of a hat and scarf, but doesn't feel cumbersome and cancels out the need for extra layers or multiple accessories. It can be popped on and tucked into the collar of your jumper or shirt, and voila! You will be all set for a chilly morning in style.
A long list of celebrities have shown off the look already, and the latest star to try out the wintery headgear is Rachel Stevens, who used her M&S version (now sold out) to complete a joggers and coat outfit earlier this week. Showing off her look on Instagram, she made the trend relaxed and wearable.
A post shared by Rachel Stevens (@msrachelstevens)
A photo posted by on
Shop the Look
This one combines this season's knitted triangle scarf look with the hood so you can knot it at your neck for a preppy aesthetic.
A printed piece like this one has a fun feel and will inject some pattern into an otherwise simple outfit - use it to pep up an old jeans and a blazer outfit.
When it comes to styling your hood, there aren't too many rules. Wear your headgear like you would wear your usual hat or scarves, and simply buddy your piece up with any of the best winter coat trends 2025 or oversized knitwear.
Opting for outerwear in the same colour as your cover-up will look very fresh and on-trend, but equally, wearing a bright or patterned iteration with a simpler outfit can really lift your whole look. For a seamless and chic finish, try tucking the base into your neckline or collar, and you'll be all set for even the coldest of days.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.