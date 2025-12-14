Rachel Stevens’ unusual winter-ready accessory is the chicest way to stay cosy right now

Winter brings with it a long list of cold-weather-ready accessories. This year along with the traditional hats, gloves and scarves, there’s a new practical piece filling the stores, and that’s the knitted hood.

This snuggly headgear, often referred to as a bonnet or snood, started to gain popularity with the fashion set last year and has been everywhere this winter. Why is it such a winner? It takes the best bits of a hat and scarf, but doesn't feel cumbersome and cancels out the need for extra layers or multiple accessories. It can be popped on and tucked into the collar of your jumper or shirt, and voila! You will be all set for a chilly morning in style.

A long list of celebrities have shown off the look already, and the latest star to try out the wintery headgear is Rachel Stevens, who used her M&S version (now sold out) to complete a joggers and coat outfit earlier this week. Showing off her look on Instagram, she made the trend relaxed and wearable.

Shop the Look

When it comes to styling your hood, there aren't too many rules. Wear your headgear like you would wear your usual hat or scarves, and simply buddy your piece up with any of the best winter coat trends 2025 or oversized knitwear.

Opting for outerwear in the same colour as your cover-up will look very fresh and on-trend, but equally, wearing a bright or patterned iteration with a simpler outfit can really lift your whole look. For a seamless and chic finish, try tucking the base into your neckline or collar, and you'll be all set for even the coldest of days.