In my opinion, the knitted triangle scarf is this year's chicest winter accessory - here are some of the very best and how I'd wear them

Smaller, silky neckerchiefs were huge news over the spring and summer months, and the autumnal iteration of the trend looks equally as chic but with a much cosier feel. For the cooler months, light and floaty scarves have been replaced with soft, knitted triangular styles that can be worn in the same way, and it’s a look that I really can’t get enough of.

The high street is packed full of mini woolly wonders, and there’s a style and colour to suit any budget and autumn capsule wardrobe. I treated myself to a light grey piece from ASOS, and I have found it such a chic and easy way to finish my outfits, and it's far less cumbersome and chunky to wear than my traditional scarves. The smaller style still manages to keep my neck warm and brings some snuggle-factor to my winter jacket, but in a much more understated way than an extra-long or wider classic style.

When it comes to this year's winter accessories, these small and stylish finishing touches should be at the top of your shopping list. I'm already eyeing up some other designs to add to my daytime accessory arsenal, and I've rounded up some of my favourites below.

The triangular shape makes this finishing touch very easy to style too. It can be knotted loosely at the front or neatly to the side for a preppy feel, or tied at the back for a western-style bandana spin. The smaller amount of fabric will sit well over most collar shapes and styles of coat, so I can grab mine when I’m in a hurry and pop it on without having to think too much about it.

As well as looking good and feeling fun to wear, I also love how practical these little neck-ties are. My closet is filled with fluffy, chunky knit scarves at home, but this year’s scarf accessory can be popped in a drawer with minimal space taken up, and if I'm feeling hot during a commute, I can just whip off my little woolly triangle and stash it in my bag without feeling overloaded.

For me, the bright bursts of colour are the best as they can inject a splash of joyful red or pink into a look without feeling too much, but I have also found my neutral-toned styles to be very useful as they match with absolutely every outfit, and there’s no chance of a clash.

I love this easy-to-wear trend, and I have been completely converted away from my big wintery scarves. With accessories as chic as these, I'm hoping for an extra-long winter.