Julianne Moore proves that the only thing better than a jeans and blazer combination is one finished with white trainers

When it comes to jeans and blazer outfits, there is only one shoe that we find never fails to finish the look perfectly. A wardrobe staple, the best white trainers will see you through seasons with ease and in style, and when paired with our favourite denim and a tailored jacket, it's a look that can't be beaten.

The perfect high-low mix. This is an outfit that you can wear on repeat, from AM to PM, without compromising on style of comfort, and regardless of the latest autumn/winter shoe trends for 2025, white trainers show no sign of falling out of favour.

Julianne Moore made a good case for the classic Stan Smith Shoe by adidas when she stepped out in an all white pair back in 2023 and styled them alongside an elevated casual look of straight-leg jeans, a black fitted T-shirt and an oversized black blazer – all of which are staples in our autumn capsule wardrobes, so how can we turn down this timeless trainer recommendation?

(Image credit: Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images)

Shop White Trainers

EXACT MATCH adidas Stan Smith Shoes £36.77 / $49.45 at Amazon Julianne got a really sleek look by wearing the Stan Smith trainers in the White / Cloud White colourway for timeless style. One of the most versatile and most loved iterations of white trainers, this design is one you can invest in now and wear all year. Puma PUMA Womens Carina L Sneaker £28.33 / $65.58 (was $70) at Amazon Emulating the sleek yet sporty look of Julianne's Stan Smith trainers, this Puma pair are a great alternative that you can snap up on Amazon. With minimal branding and an all-white design, they're super versatile. The platform sole adds a cool edge. adidas Women's Grand Court 2.0 Shoes £64.18 / $49 (was $70) at Amazon While these Grand Court 2.0 Shoes are a little but more bulky than Julianne's pair, they have the same mix of sporty and sleek design, with the white monochrome colour palette adding to the elevated and sophisticated look. The gold detail helps to elevate this design.

Get Julianne Moore's Casual Look

Levi's Ribcage Full Length Jeans £110 / $98 at Levi's These Levi's straight leg jeans are a classic wardrobe staple, being easily dressed down with trainers or up-styled with heels. H&M Fitted T-shirt £4.99 / $7.99 at H&M Opting for a fitted T-shirt with a high-sitting crew neckline is a sure-fire way to add effortless elegance to a casual look. Having a rotation of plain t-shirts will help to underpin statement jackets. Mango Suit Blazer with Flap Pockets £89.99 / $149.99 at Mango With a relaxed, straight design, this blazer has a relaxed fit that makes it ideal for pairing with a t-shirt and jeans. Delivering polish without the rigidity of tailoring.

Having a good, versatile pair of white trainers on hand always makes pulling together autumn outfit ideas a breeze. A favourite amongst celebrities and stylists alike, white trainers offer a laidback feel to even the most put-together of looks, adding a cool edge to everything from jeans to dress ensembles.

Adidas trainers in particular are popular with the fashion crowd, with the likes of the adidas Samba currently dominating when it comes to sportier shoe trends. However, the adidas Stan Smiths have proven themselves a worthy design that stands the test of time. So take a leaf out of Julianne Moore's style book and invest in white trainers, you won't regret it.