Whoopi Goldberg explains her ‘hit and run’ sex life: ‘Some people are just cut out to be one-night stands’

Whoopi Goldberg has made some refreshing, and very candid admissions about her feelings towards relationships and sex.

During an episode of talk show The View, where the star appears alongside fellow hosts Sara Haines, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin and Sarah Eisen, the panellists discussed an article that appeared in an issue of Cosmopolitan.

The author of the article suggests she fantasises about being single, despite being in a happy, long-term relationship - she missed "the days of casual flings and bar hopping."

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Whoopi, 70, takes the lead on addressing the article, revealing her approach to intimacy is quite different to what people might believe to be 'the norm.'

"I am single," she says, before it being assumed by the other ladies that she wouldn't do anything like bar hopping or having casual flings.

Offering an immediate correction, Whoopi explains what she does when she wants to have sex, saying, "I bar hop, I go hang, I do hit and runs when I need it."

However, she does point out her experience is different to the author of the Cosmopolitan article, and also to her fellow panellists who are married. "I'm not married," she says, continuing, "I don't have any responsibility."

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Sara Haines suggests she doesn't miss "the effort of a fling or a bar hop," but does miss another aspect of being single.

"I miss a binge, where I can sit and eat my ice cream and nobody is watching, and I can watch whatever I want."

"Singlehood sounds exhausting if you're looking for someone," she continues, adding, "The single life was so lovely, I loved being the centre of my own world."

Whoopi believes that even for those those who are married, it's perfectly OK to think, "Boy, I miss that," when it comes to casual fun. "It doesn't mean you're going to do it," she says.

She has been married three times, to Lyle Trachtenberg (1994–1995), David Claessen (1986–1988) and Alvin Martin (m. 1973–1979), and has one daughter named Alex. The actress and presenter is now open about how relationships just aren't for her.

In conversation with Interview Magazine, Whoopi says, "In the last 25 years, I recognised that not everybody’s cut out to be in a relationship. Some people are just cut out to be one-night stands."

She explains that she has no plans to live with anybody again, sharing, "I lived with my daughter. That’s all I can handle." While there's many people in her life she loves, the star adds, "I don’t need them living with me. I don’t need to be sleeping with them."

She also has a perfect response when asked if she feels lonely. "Being lonely and being alone are two different things," she says.

Whoopi continues, "Most people are not comfortable being alone because we’ve been taught that there’s something wrong with you if you’re not a pair, that being singular, eating singular, is a bad thing."

She finishes with the brilliant conclusion, "Sometimes you don’t want to eat with other people. Sometimes you just want to go and have some pasta. You don’t want to say, 'Do you want red wine or white wine?' I don’t give a f*** what you want."