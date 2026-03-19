Whoopi Goldberg explains her ‘hit and run’ sex life: ‘Some people are just cut out to be one-night stands’

The star has an unconventional approach to intimacy, that is really quite refreshing

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Whoopi Goldberg at Angel Studios&#039; &quot;Solo Mio&quot; Premiere held at Regal Times Square on January 27, 2026 in New York
(Image credit: Stephanie Augello/Variety via Getty Images)

Whoopi Goldberg has made some refreshing, and very candid admissions about her feelings towards relationships and sex.

During an episode of talk show The View, where the star appears alongside fellow hosts Sara Haines, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin and Sarah Eisen, the panellists discussed an article that appeared in an issue of Cosmopolitan.

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Sara Haines suggests she doesn't miss "the effort of a fling or a bar hop," but does miss another aspect of being single.

"I miss a binge, where I can sit and eat my ice cream and nobody is watching, and I can watch whatever I want."

"Singlehood sounds exhausting if you're looking for someone," she continues, adding, "The single life was so lovely, I loved being the centre of my own world."

Whoopi believes that even for those those who are married, it's perfectly OK to think, "Boy, I miss that," when it comes to casual fun. "It doesn't mean you're going to do it," she says.

She has been married three times, to Lyle Trachtenberg (1994–1995), David Claessen (1986–1988) and Alvin Martin (m. 1973–1979), and has one daughter named Alex. The actress and presenter is now open about how relationships just aren't for her.

In conversation with Interview Magazine, Whoopi says, "In the last 25 years, I recognised that not everybody’s cut out to be in a relationship. Some people are just cut out to be one-night stands."

She explains that she has no plans to live with anybody again, sharing, "I lived with my daughter. That’s all I can handle." While there's many people in her life she loves, the star adds, "I don’t need them living with me. I don’t need to be sleeping with them."

She also has a perfect response when asked if she feels lonely. "Being lonely and being alone are two different things," she says.

Whoopi continues, "Most people are not comfortable being alone because we’ve been taught that there’s something wrong with you if you’re not a pair, that being singular, eating singular, is a bad thing."

She finishes with the brilliant conclusion, "Sometimes you don’t want to eat with other people. Sometimes you just want to go and have some pasta. You don’t want to say, 'Do you want red wine or white wine?' I don’t give a f*** what you want."

Lucy Wigley
Lucy Wigley
Entertainment Writer

Lucy is a multi-award nominated writer and blogger with seven years’ experience writing about entertainment, parenting and family life. Lucy worked as a freelance writer and journalist at the likes of PS and moms.com, before joining GoodtoKnow as an entertainment writer, and then as news editor. The pull to return to the world of television was strong, and she was delighted to take a position at woman&home to once again watch the best shows out there, and tell you why you should watch them too.

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