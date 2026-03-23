Minnie Driver doesn’t live with her fiancé – and says the unconventional setup is ‘freeing’

Minnie Driver has revealed the 'unconventional' living arrangements she shares with her fiancé, Addison O’Dea - explaining the two don’t live together and it’s been 'freeing' for their seven year relationship.

While appearing on a recent episode of The Spirit Daughter podcast, Minnie explained her fiancé has allowed her to embrace the unconventional elements of their relationship.

She shared how fiancé Addison looks at 'how things work most fluidly' and 'people sleeping in different rooms, in different houses in different places' is just a natural arrangement that shouldn’t come with judgement or 'sadness'.

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"I found my guy, my love, Addison," the actress said on the podcast.

Calling out his star sign - Gemini - as part of the reason he’s 'as unconventional' and 'as embracing of the lack of need for a status quo' as she is, Minnie shared the two get to define what their version of normal is.

"That has been so freeing to be with someone for whom the weird idiosyncrasies were not a problem at all, but rather to be embraced and supported."

Minnie, who has recently appeared on Netflix’s smash hit series, Emily in Paris, added that the two are 'constantly in different places' and they’ve worked on making their long-distance set up right for them.

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"That's exactly how we live. Genuinely, that is how it is - we are constantly in different places and he has coached me and how it is okay. I love that.

"I think because other people's reaction to it was always: this is a huge problem that you want things to be this way, or that this is the way your life naturally unfolds - the resistance to that, I always thought was wrong.

"For Addison, he just sees it as how things work most fluidly - and most fluidly for everybody. There's an ease within that. So it's amazing.

"He really has taught me to embrace that my natural feeling for things to be completely and utterly unconventional and people sleeping in different rooms, in different houses in different places, and there being no punishment or sadness around any of that, but just an embracing of the is-ness of it all."

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Their dynamic might seem unconventional to some - although British actress Brenda Blethyn similarly lives apart from her husband and praised it as working "brilliantly" for them - but it’s clearly working.

Minnie praised Addison for being a 'brilliant teacher' and the only partner who has been able to handle her emotions.

Of dealing with her emotional depth, Minnie said, "Addison is honestly the only partner I've ever had who's been able to do that. And it’s not a completely draining awful experience... but something that he finds very easy to do and he's very good at. He's a brilliant teacher."

The pair have been engaged since 2019, having met before that at a friend’s breakfast party, and later fostering a deeper connection when Addison helped Minnie out during the 2018 Malibu wildfires.