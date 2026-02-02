Prefer understated nails? Cher's crystal-encrusted Grammy mani might make you believe otherwise

We're being inundated with subtle, milky manicures, but Cher's glitzy French tips remind us that there's still space to have a bit of fun with our monthly nail appointments, especially for those of us who prefer a more maximalist look.

With the 2026 nail trends ushering in yet more hypernatural finishes, as well as pivoting towards nailcare and ditching gels, it's easy to feel a little uninspired. Don't get us wrong, we love a neutral nail look, but if you've already sported several sheer nail polishes over the last few months, you may feel in desperate need of something fun and fresh. To turn back time, perhaps, to when the trends were a bit more playful and bold (see what we did there?). Well, Cher has just offered up the perfect juxtaposition to this year's barely-there offerings, with a bedazzled crystal manicure.

Appearing at the 2026 Grammys to collect her Lifetime Achievement Award, the singer indeed matched her nails to the star-studded event perfectly. And we're already thinking of ways to recreate it with our February nails.

Why Cher's Grammy manicure made us want to embrace a bit of sparkle

Though subtle, milky nails are in high demand right now, that doesn't mean you can't still spruce them up a little, either with a pearly chrome coat, a French tip nail design, or some crystal details. Cher opted for the latter route, as she sported a long, square French tip manicure, accessorised by a few sizable crystals on each of her talons, exactly where the tip colour connected with the rest of her nails.

Stepping out for the 2026 Grammys on February 1st, the pop icon paired the light-catching nail look with a shredded, black lace and leather outfit. The contrast was so chic, and after months of non-stop soap and sheer pink nails, we couldn't help but feel very drawn to these glittering nails.

While you might think they're a tad out there for everyday wear, we've thought of a few ways to rework this mani into a more versatile look. That said, if you love a statement manicure, we very much support recreating Cher's bedazzled talons to a T, especially if you have an event this month or cause for celebration, as the singer does.

Recreating Cher's crystal manicure

OPI Nail Lacquer in Funny Bunny View at OPI RRP: $11.99/£15.60 Touted as one of the most iconic OPI nail polishes, Funny Bunny offers a very chic, buildable wash of sheer white colour to your talons, that you can either wear alone, or as part of a French tip design. Manucurist Active Smooth 00 View at Sephora RRP: $19/£16 For a sheer and healthy base coat, this Manucurist nail polish combines a creamy pink tint with nourishing ingredients like AHAs and vitamin E, as well as castor fibres and hexanal to strengthen and treat your nails while you wear it. Amazon Clear Nail Art Rhinestones View at Amazon RRP: $7.99 / £5.84 Equipped with a range of different-sized rhinestones and pearls, as well as some handy tweezers, this sort of nail art kit is perfect for recreating Cher's look.

As we can see, the base of Cher's nails is actually quite simple. She appears to be wearing a sheer wash of milky colour over her entire nails, with a white, square French tip design. The crystals have then been placed where the arch of the French tip begins. If you want to recreate this, you can find diamante nail kits that come equipped with tweezers and so on, to aid with your placement.

We would suggest applying a clear top coat over your French tip and placing your crystals while it is still tacky. Then, once dry, apply another clear coat to help hold them in place. Alternatively, if you prefer gel nails, you can discuss these sorts of decals with your nail artist.

As mentioned, beneath the rhinestone crystals is a more simplistic sheer base and French tip design, so you could simply take inspiration from that and opt for a long, classic French manicure with or without a few little crystal decals. Alternatively, you could go for a chrome-effect tip or line your French tip with a glitter or metallic polish. We, for one, love the idea of having just a tiny diamante on each nail, for a minimalistic but no-less glamourous take on Cher's look.