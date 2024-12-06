These 12 short Christmas nail ideas promise festive (yet practical) luxury

Marrying festive designs and colours with neat and practical lengths, these short Christmas nails promise elegance and ease this season...

While long nails will always afford an elevated look, for those of us who can't seem to grow our nails out or prefer a minimalist and low-maintenance manicure, the 2024 nail trends have been a breath of fresh air. We'd go so far as to say that it's been the year of the short manicure. And as we amp up to the festive period it's time to start considering exactly what hues and designs you'd like to adorn those fingertip-grazing talons in. Thankfully, there's no shortage of simple Christmas nail designs out there, whether you're a French tip lover or are seeking a way to inject some festive colour into your everyday look.

So, to that end, we've rounded up 12 Christmas designs for short nails, all of which are chic and easy to recreate - be it at home or in the salon...

12 short Christmas nails for an elevated but subtle look this season

It's a common misconception that short nails don't lend themselves well to nail art and the like. If autumn and winter alone have taught us anything, it's that most designs can be adapted to suit more understated lengths - short French tip nails being one such example. Then there's the matter of short nails and block nail colours.

While this writer might be a tad biased (having recently hopped on the short squoval nail bandwagon), there's just something about a neat square or squoval nail topped in a classic red or dark burgundy that just oozes chic. Which doesn't half bode well for the festive season, where reds and other dark nail colours are traditionally the go-to.

If though, you're still stuck for inspiration, we've selected 12 looks - varying from more detailed Christmassy motifs to ultra glossy, solid shades - to consider requesting or recreating this December...

Our short Christmas nail essentials

Before we dive into all things manicure inspiration, allow us first to share a few of our short nail essentials, from a nourishing hand cream (to shield your skin from the harsh winter weather) to our favourite glitter polish - for a speedy festive look.

1. Snow-topped French tips

For a playful and festive twist on a classic French tip, consider these snow-capped nails. When paired with a sheer nail polish or a soft nude, the design looks so dainty and subtle but instantly evokes thoughts of snow-covered windows - making them perfect for this time of year. They're also easy to recreate at home, with the help of a thin nail art brush (like this brush set from Amazon).

2. Classic red short nails

Regardless of whether you have short or long talons, a classic post-box red is the perfect option for Christmas. That said, there's just something so chic about the pairing of a bright, festive red with short squoval or square nails.

3. Gold chrome nails

A gold chrome is perfect for those who want to embrace the party season. The metallic look works perfectly for the lead-up to Christmas and the big day itself, but will also carry you right on through to New Year's Eve.

4. Dainty bow nails

The beauty of a short manicure is that just one, teeny tiny shape or design can create a very chic and intentional look - without there being too much empty space, which can sometimes make the detail look random. The silver bow nails are the perfect example of this, and when paired with an elegant nude or pink afford a very wearable and festive finish.

5. Glitter double French tips

Glitter French tips are the perfect way to elevate your nails for Christmas without treading into tacky territory. A sheer base (as seen above) will pair beautifully with a gold, silver or even a red glitter polish.

6. Dark green nails

Want a straightforward and luxe festive mani? Go for a dark emerald green and a neat squoval shape and you've got yourself a very elevated and fuss-free look.

7. Burgundy nails

As with dark green nails, a burgundy hue is perfect for marking the festive season in style. Short, wine-coloured nails have been so popular this autumn/winter, so it makes sense to rely on them for a sophisticated Christmas manicure too.

8. Mistletoe nails

If you're looking for a manicure that is both festive and subtle, take inspiration from these dainty mistletoe nails. The design itself is easy to recreate with the help of a brush or dotting tool and all you'll need is a green polish, as well as a gold and a nude or milky base coat. The combination is certainly festive but also looks clean and elevated.

9. Milky white nails

If you're not a fan of bold reds and greens, a neutral nail look - like a milky white or cream - is always a timeless and very elegant option, especially for an occasion or event. This soft hue, in particular, goes with everything and looks so expensive atop short nails.

10. Chrome or glitter cuffs

For another alternative to classic French tips, opt for a chrome or glitter cuff in either gold or silver, for a modern but no less festive look. Plus, lining the base of your nail can actually make your talons appear longer.

11. Glitter-dipped nails

For a truly party-ready nail look, top the tips of your nails in glitter - preferably larger chunks of shimmer, to afford that cascading, almost falling snow-like effect. This manicure will work on all shapes but looks especially good on short almond styles.

12. Star nails

A delicate star nail has to be one of our favourite classy Christmas nail designs. You can opt for chrome or glitters and apply the twinkling details to any base colour, but we especially love this gold and pink combination - as well as the addition of a French tip. This is another look that's perfect for Christmas, but also for New Year's Eve.