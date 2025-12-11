For a festive mani that looks as good as it feels, Manucurist's Active Shine is my go-to

The festive period can quickly become a whirlwind of stress; days blur, things like beauty appointments fall by the wayside, and suddenly you can find yourself face-to-face with Christmas Day feeling wholly unprepared and manicure-less. Well, not this year, as I've found a nail polish that delivers a classy hint of shimmer, without any fuss.

While we'd love to book in for one of the wintery looks currently topping the 2025 nail trends, when the festive rush strikes, snagging a nail appointment - or just finding time for one, in general - isn't always feasible. The slots book up fast, which is something I, personally, have learnt the hard way. Thankfully, though, following several tragic occasions where I've left booking too late and found myself in dire need of a quick and elevated manicure, I've uncovered the ultimate party nail polish for all occasions, and especially for your Christmas nails.

It's sheer but sparkly, and even boasts an array of reparative and strengthening ingredients to treat your natural nails as you wear it. This hue in question can be found amongst Manucurist's nail polish range and goes by the name of Active Shine. Here's why it's my favourite at Christmastime and just whenever I'm in a manicure-related bind.

Why Manucurists Active Shine is my favourite party polish

As far as traditional air-drying polishes go, there are many strengthening and nourishing options on the market, but Manucurist is arguably home to some of the most iconic and popular ones. Their Active Glow range has been gaining a lot of attention this year, thanks to its glossy 'tinted' effect. The original shade, Raspberry, has especially been a go-to among those recreating trends like rosewater nails and rosehip oil nails. I'm actually a big fan of Glow, but today, I'm here to talk about its glittery sister, Shine.

Manucurist Manucurist Active Shine Treatment $19 at Amazon $19 at Free People $19 at Anthropologie $19 at Bluemercury RRP: £16/$16 If you're on the hunt for a chic, sheer nail polish with a festive twist, Manucurist's Active Shine might just be it. It boasts a strengthening and illuminating blend of beetroot extract and AHAs to treat your natural nails, whilst imparting a delicate shimmer. And the best part? It dries quickly, making it ideal if you're in a rush.

Featuring a strengthening blend of beetroot extract, hexanal, and AHAs, Active Shine is described by the brand as essentially being a 'highlighter' for your nails, and I couldn't agree more. Its sheer pink, glittery formula illuminates their surface. There's no need to apply a base or top coat with this polish, as it douses your talons in literal shine - hence the name.

It's a nail treatment and chic, occasion-ready look in one. In fact, I would go as far as to call it the Space Cowboy of nail polishes, which, if you don't know, is a seriously iconic and shimmery Urban Decay eyeshadow. Active Shine boasts similarly fine glittery particles that create more of a reflective, gossamer-like sheen, as opposed to a shouty sparkle. It's flattering and subtle, but still affords a touch of party glamour.

As a beauty writer, I do, of course, love a professional treatment and can often be spotted with BIAB and Bio Sculpture nails, but I do like to take breaks after long stints of consecutive gel removal and reapplication appointments, which is always when I reach for this sparkly number. It's also my go-to whenever I want to enhance the look of my natural nail (and in some cases, mask damage) for something, be it a trip to the office or an event.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Future)

Due to its elegant gleam, Active Shine is also great for a quick and fuss-free festive mani. Just one coat offers a veil of sheen, which complements all nail shapes and lengths and is subtle enough to pair with any outfit. In fact, I'm actually planning to pack it in my suitcase when I travel to see family over Christmas, just in case I - or someone else - has a nail emergency.

How to apply Active Shine

Just apply it straight onto your bare nails and wait for it to air dry; it's as simple as that. One coat will deliver a sheer, pearly gleam to your nails, while two coats will afford a more obvious and intense glittery finish.

For a more opaque effect, you can also layer it over a milky pink, like OPI's Bubble Bath or Manucurist's Hortencia. Alternatively, for maximum radiance, apply a couple of coats of Active Shine on its own and top with a clear, gel-like top coat.