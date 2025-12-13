For a look that literally shimmers with festive chic, we're requesting a velvet manicure

It's that time of the year again when your monthly manicure takes a festive turn, and this year, it looks like we'll be taking inspiration from a certain soft and luxurious 'crushed' fabric.

While we've officially entered the month of rich holly berry-reds and verdant forest greens, all of which make for very expensive-looking nails, the holidays are also the perfect occasion to sport something a little bit more dazzling and light-catching. A gold star design, for instance, or a wash of glitter that mimics velvet with its almost molten shine. Indeed, velvet nails, unlike some sparkly manicures, are surprisingly chic and can actually be made to look quite subtle (depending on the colour you choose). They're also perfectly on trend, following on from the surge of metallic-effect cat eye nails.

So, if you're on the hunt for a short Christmas nail look that literally shimmers with party-ready glamour, here's why you might want to consider a velvet mani...

Why velvet nails are perfect for a chic, party season look

So, what sets these so-called 'velvet' nails apart from your average festive shimmers? Well, unlike some chunky glitter polishes, which create a more sporadic, twinkly effect on your nails, this trendy manicure is more of a condensed, almost metallic sheen. It catches the light every time you move your finger, much like how the colour of a velvet dress shifts slightly as you move or brush your hand along its fibres.

As for achieving the look, there are two ways. The most popular and effective way is with cat eye nail polishes, which feature particles that react and create shapes, as well as an overall molten, holographic-like look when manipulated with a magnet (see below).

Alternatively, you can also find pearlescent or shimmer polishes that afford a similar effect, like Manucurist's Active Shine, for instance, which is a more low-maintenance option if you're hoping to do your nails at home.

Our velvet nail essentials

Manucurist Active Shine View at Look Fantastic RRP: £16 For a minimalistic and low-effort velvet nail look, this Manucurist nail polish is a great option, as not only does it nourish and strengthen your nails with the help of ingredients like AHAs and beetroot extract, but it also adds a sheer, pearly shimmer that definitely affords a certain 'velvet' feel. Le Mini Macaron Cat Eye Gel Polish Set View at Sephora RRP: £13 If you do gel nails at home, this little kit is another great buy for recreating this look, as it comes with a silver cat eye glitter polish (a very Christmassy look) and a magnet to create that velvet-like glisten effect. You will need the Le Mini Macaron LED curing lamp to use this kit, though. Chanel LE VERNIS Longwear Nail Colour in 401 - BEACH ICON View at Chanel RRP: £34 For another air-drying polish option, this pearlescent Chanel number is a very chic pick, especially for party season, with its pink and white iridescent sheen and teeny tiny glitter particles.

1. Sheer velvet nails

Have you ever seen a more ethereal-looking manicure in your life? The shimmer is otherworldly and yet, thanks to its sheer, pink tint, the look still feels minimalistic and very versatile. Still though, it's perfectly on-theme for party season and looks especially elegant with almond nails, though it will also complement short nails very well too.

This is a great option if you want a subtle nod to the festive season, without opting for any of the very obvious and shouty Christmas colours or designs. Plus, this sort of pink shimmer manicure is easy to recreate with similar, air-drying polishes - like Active Shine, for example.

2. Green velvet nails

If you're keen to embrace the festive colour palette, we just love how this forest, fir-tree green looks with a velvety, cat eye effect applied. Each nail is like a precious gemstone, and while it is on the bold side, pairing it with a trendy short nail shape will afford a very chic and Christmassy look.

3. Chocolate brown velvet nails

Chocolate brown nails have been very popular in the lead up to December, so why not combine the chic hue with a glistening velvet effect? The pairing feels very elevated and will work right on through to New Year's Eve.

4. Short, pearly velvet nails

For a subtle approach to this trend, just opting for a pink, pearly polish can look very effective and afford a certain velvet-y feel to your nails. Plus, it's a very low-maintenance option, especially if you were unable to book a Christmas nail appointment and now need a quick and easy at-home alternative. We recommend a polish like Barry M's Glazed in the shade Playful.

5. Velvet French tips

Velvet French manicures were very popular this time last year, and we can see them making a very chic return this Christmas. If you prefer more understated nails and tend to steer clear of bold festive colours, adding a touch of light-catching shimmer to the ends of your nails is definitely the way to go.

6. Pink velvet nails

If you love short almond nails, we definitely recommend requesting something like this for your festive manicure. The combination of the pink base colour and white glittery particles really mimics the look of crushed velvet - it's so pretty and again, subtle enough to work for a range of occasions, not just a Christmas party.