9 chocolate brown nails to request this season, for a mani that is dripping in luxury

We never need a reason to treat ourselves to chic chocolate brown nails, but autumn/winter really makes us crave cosy and creamy hues more than ever - especially where these nine, almost edible-looking (and deliciously-named) manicures come in.

When the chill sets in, the nail trends swiftly begin to pivot towards richer and moodier tones. Your dark reds, for example, as well as warm browns, burnt orange shades, and luxe-looking hints of black cherry. The same is certainly true for 2025, but there's one hue amongst the timeless cold-weather colour palette that is proving especially popular. Chocolate brown is, of course, a classic nail colour, but there's just something about being bundled in knitted jumpers and scarves that makes us want a hot cocoa-esque shade at our fingertips all the more.

So, from short and neat milk chocolate manicures to glistening cat eye iterations that remind us of syrup, here are the delicious-looking nails we - and everyone across our social media feeds - are requesting this season...

9 chocolate brown nails to request this autumn and beyond

We're truly suckers for a yummy-sounding nail trend, take summer's sorbet nails, for instance, or the ever-popular pops cherry-red we keep seeing. So naturally, when we spied an influx of chocolate-inspired manicures and nail polishes emerging, we needed little convincing. After all, brown nail designs are already timeless and very chic picks, but add a mention of chocolate, and they become all the more irresistible.

A post shared by Julia Diogo (@paintedbyjools) A photo posted by on

Chocolate brown nails, as you can probably deduce, can span everything from soft caramel or fudge-like tones to very deep, almost black-browns - mirroring a rich bar of dark chocolate. No matter what cocoa-esque hue you opt for, though, they're all just as luxe and versatile as the next. They also suit every nail length, shape and design, from French tips to chrome finishes.

Chocolate brown nail essentials to shop

If you're hoping to give yourself a chocolate manicure at home, there are plenty of stylish shades to opt for, but we've rounded up three very stylish options. We also recommend investing in one of the best nail strengtheners to apply as your base, as well as a glossy top coat - like essie's Gel Couture Top Coat - to elevate your chocolate brown manicure even further.

essie Core Nail Varnish in Shade Odd Squad RRP: £8.99 Odd Squad is one of the most well-known and loved of essie's nail polishes as it delivers a very chic wash of red-brown to your talons. Just two to three coats will leave you with a streak-free and ultra-pigmented look in a matter of minutes. nails inc. Caught in The Nude Nail Polish in Shade Hawaii Beach RRP: £8 If you're a hot chocolate fan, this warm brown from nails.inc is a lovely option, especially when worn alongside a cream knit jumper. Formula-wise, it's vegan and cruelty-free, and is infused with AHAs to help smooth your nails and ward off discolouration. CHANEL Le Vernis Longwear Nail Colour in Shade 105 PARTICULIÈRE RRP: £30 For a more muted option, this Chanel nail polish offers a lovely wash of taupe-y brown to your nails. It feels creamy, almost like a mocha, and boasts a lovely high-shine finish.

1. Hot cocoa nails

A post shared by Julia Diogo (@paintedbyjools) A photo posted by on

For a reliably chic and fuss-free manicure, pair a warm hot-chocolate-like shade with a short almond nail style. The length and neat shaping make the hue feel so wearable and cosy.

2. Short, square chocolate brown nails

A post shared by Millie Flemming (@millieflemming_) A photo posted by on

Squoval and short square nails are so popular right now, so for the perfect timeless but simultaneously trendy manicure, why not combine the shape with a wash of rich chocolate? The combination is so chic and will effortlessly complement your entire autumn and winter wardrobe.

3. Cherry chocolate nails

A post shared by Fliss Alton (@gelsbyfliss) A photo posted by on

With burgundy and black cherry nails proving so popular, we just couldn't resist the idea of a cherry chocolate manicure - think dark brown with a tinge of red, for added intensity. We also think this particular shade looks so expensive when paired with square nails, as seen above.

4. Chocolate brown French tips

A post shared by Fliss Alton (@gelsbyfliss) A photo posted by on

Chocolate brown French tip nails are always a very classic and stylish choice come autumn and wintertime. They can be adapted to suit any nail shape and length, though we especially love this almond manicure. You can, of course, attempt this design at home, but to spare you the stress, we would recommend leaving it to the professionals.

5. Chocolate brown cat eye nails

A post shared by Alice Nutt (@alicerosehairandbeauty) A photo posted by on

Cat eye nails and polishes have also topped the trends this year, and we just love how the magnetic effect looks with a chocolate brown. There's just something so luxe and subtly festive about it.

6. Chrome chocolate brown nails

A post shared by @chelseaelizabethxo A photo posted by on

Similar to cat eye nail effects, icy and pearlescent chromes pair beautifully with rich and warm shades of brown. To us, the hint of glaze reminds us of chocolate syrup and feels so elevated for autumn/winter wear.

7. Praline nails

A post shared by Fliss Alton (@gelsbyfliss) A photo posted by on

Did we get a tad carried away with the chocolate-themed manicure names? Yes, but we just love the idea of a brown ombre French tip mimicking the white and milk chocolate swirls of praline. You can opt for a nude base with a soft mocha brown tip (as above), or pair more of a milky white or cream shade with your blurred chocolate brown Frenchie, to really capture that praline, Guylian Seashell-esque finish.

8. Dark chocolate nails

Dark brown nails just ooze luxury, especially when you pair the shade with a neat and modern short nail shape. If you're already a fan of burgundy, this look is a no-brainer for your next appointment, as it's similarly versatile and timeless.

9. Chocolate fudge nails

A post shared by Julia Diogo (@paintedbyjools) A photo posted by on

For a slightly softer option, follow nail artist Julia Diogo's lead with this glossy brown manicure, created using Bio Sculpture's aptly-named Chocolate Fudge polish. It's so warm and cosy, which is exactly what we crave in the colder months.