Dark brown nails for summer promise luxury, rain or shine - as these 5 looks prove

While bright, juicy shades are often the go-to this time of year, dark brown nails for summer are proving very popular. Deservedly so, as they double as the chicest of transitional manicures.

So far this season, the 2025 nail trends have ushered in everything from zingy sorbet nails to creamy, dessert-inspired neutrals (like the oh-so-popular and deliciously-sounding OPI Tiramisu for Two polish). Now though, as we officially enter 'late' summer and begin the countdown to autumn, we're spotting another potentially unexpected look emerging. Think dark chestnut shades and rich, wine-like reddish browns, offering both warmth and style, as well as perfectly bridging the gap between summer's intense solar nails and the cosier, cold-weather colour palette we'll soon be embracing.

Dark nail trends for summer are always a timeless and very chic option, especially if neon pinks and the like aren't your thing. But for your August nails in particular, we can't think of anything more apt than a luxe, chocolate-y brown - here's why...

5 chic and versatile dark brown nails for summer

It's something of a common misconception that dark nail colours, such as browns and burgundies, should be reserved for the autumn and winter seasons. We think they firmly belong on the list of timeless nail colours (both mani and pedicure-wise), and can and should be worn whenever you want a reliably chic and easy-to-style look.

That said, summer, especially towards the latter end of it, feels very apt for such a look, like a warm chocolate shade or a glossy, merlot-like maroon - to match the glass of vino you might be sipping whilst at dinner somewhere in Europe. Indeed, we've spotted this exact sort of dark brown manicure making the rounds on our social media feeds this month, paired with chic and ultra-wearable short nails.

It's warm and effortless, but more than that, this look is perfect for the seasonal shift we're soon to experience, as the nights draw in and the heatwaves give way to grey. Essentially, it's quite the evergreen manicure, and we have five incredibly stylish ways to wear it.

Our brown nail favourites

If you're looking to give yourself a quick and easy brown nail design at home, these three polishes are must-haves in your kit. We also recommend adding a glossy top coat, like NAILKIND's Mr Volume Plumping Gloss or the essie Gel Couture clear top coat, as a final step to your nail routine.

essie Gel Couture Nail Polish in Shade All Checked Out View at Boots RRP: £10.99 For the perfect warm, chocolate-brown manicure, opt for essie's All Checked Out shade, with its gel-like look and shine. Nailberry L'Oxygene Nail Lacquer in Shade Taupe La View at Look Fantastic RRP: £16 For a softer option that will work for both summer and autumn, Nailberry's Taupe La shade, with its breathable formula, is a great option. essie Nail Polish in Shade 50 Bordeaux View at Look Fantastic RRP: £8.99 If you'd prefer more of a burgundy over a chocolate-y brown, essie's Bordeaux is the perfect, affordable choice. It's ultra-pigmented, glossy and quick-drying.

1. Short, chestnut brown nails

As nail artist Mateja Novakovic proves, chestnut-brown nails are always a chic pick for your summer manicure. Whether you're enjoying a staycation or a late-season holiday, this rich hue will not fail to elevate your look, especially if you pair it with this sort of short and neat nail shape.

2. Chocolate brown nails

If you want something a bit darker than the previous chestnut manicure, opt for more of a chocolate hue. Like a dark pair of jeans or a t-shirt, this moody manicure will complement any outfit and afford a very sophisticated high-fashion feel to your fingertips.

3. Square red brown nails

Short square nails are all the rage right now, and paired with this sort of wine-like burgundy, you've got a luxe look to style with your transitional wardrobe.

4. Short brown almond nails

Equally, short almond nails are also proving popular, and for those who want to start embracing autumn's cosier colour palette, this 'hot chocolate' brown is just perfect.

5. Short 'wine' nails

If you're already a fan of cherry red nails, this brownish wine shade is a chic choice for the final weeks of summer - and will continue to be so right through until spring the following year (when you may wish to sport a pastel instead).