We'll never tire of a brown French tip, especially where these 7 chic looks are concerned

Akin to a chic suede jacket and spiced coffee, brown French tip nails are a true autumn staple. They go with everything, whether you opt for a soft, taupe brown or a rich chocolate, and thanks to the rise in demand for short nails, the possibilities are almost endless.

French tip nails are arguably the most timeless of manicure designs, and so, have unsurprisingly been a constant on the list of 2025 nail trends - throughout the seasons. It's in autumn, though, when the look really hits its peak. Autumn French nails allow you to mark the season and its rich and moody colour palette more subtly, not to mention the fact that they work with just about every nail shape. So far, we've seen burgundy French tips surge in popularity, along with polka dot nails, but in our opinion, nothing tops a creamy mocha tip or warm chestnut brown.

Brown French manicures, while perfectly chic for any month or occasion, just feel right in the colder months. And regardless of whether you prefer a pop of nail art (hello, brown tortoiseshell French tips) or a more understated, neutral look, we have seven incredibly stylish takes to consider for your next appointment.

7 cosy and luxe-looking brown French tip nails to request

A brown French tip manicure can, of course, be worn at any point in the year, but as with a wash of wine-like red and dark aubergine, there's something about having a warm brown adorning the tips of your talons that just oozes autumn chic to us.

As we can see, a dark brown tip looks so good alongside a cosy knit, but is also neutral enough to complement any outfit or occasion. You can even add a chrome coat over the top, for a touch of icy glamour, or go for a trendy pattern, like tortoiseshell or polka dots.

Style-wise, almond nails are a classic shape to pair with the design, but there are also plenty of short French tip nail looks to opt for, all of which will pair beautifully with a light or dark brown. Like the classic white and nude variation, a brown French manicure is so versatile and elegant and offers an accent of autumn, withouth being too bold or over the top.

Your brown French tip nail kit

While French tips are easy to wear, they're not quite so straightforward to paint yourself, especially when it comes to your less dominant hand. Practice and plenty of patience are key, as is a thin nail brush or a French tip stamper (like this one).

Alternatively, you can leave it to the pros and book in for a French tip nail appointment. If you're determined to achieve the look at home, though, we've rounded up two very sophisticated and popular brown nail polishes, and a set of brushes that will not only help you create neat tips, but also polka dots and other more intricate designs.

nails inc. Caught in The Nude Nail Polish in Shade Hawaii Beach View at Look Fantastic RRP: £8 This polish from nails.inc is just the most perfect, warm chestnut brown and will look so chic when paired with a sheer nude base colour and almond-shaped nails. essie Core Nail Varnish in Shade Odd Squad View at Boots RRP: £8.99 For fans of dark burgundy and brown nails, essie's Odd Squad is the perfect blend of the two. It's intense and deliciously rich - ideal for a chic, all-over colour or a sleek French tip. Boots Nail Art Tools 5pk View at Boots RRP: £5 This set features five brushes, all ranging in sizes and shapes (suitable for a range of designs) for £5 but what's more, each brush also has a dotting tool on the other end - ideal for this year's popular polka dot nail trend.

1. Short almond brown French tips

Short almond nails have been very popular this year, and when paired with a rich, chocolate brown, they create such a classy and neat look. It's the perfect blend of autumnal and timeless, especially if you opt for a really soft and sheer base colour.

2. Coffee chrome French tips

Following on from summer's favourite blurred ice cream manicure, a soft brown ombre French tip feels like the natural progression for autumn/winter. It's stylish but soft and reminds us of a latte swirl. It also looks so pretty with a pearly chrome coat applied over the top. The blended gradient can also make a darker colour feel more subtle and wearable.

3. Tortoiseshell French tips

Tortoiseshell hair accessories are always popular come autumn time, so why not apply the same design to your nails and, better yet, a French tip nail look? It's subtle but interesting - ideal if you're already feeling a bit bored of autumn's colour palette and array of trending French manicures.

4. Short nails with brown cuffs

For a twist on the classic look and one that works really well with short nails, opt for a cuff design. It feels modern and fun, whilst remaining understated. It works with any nail colour, but we especially love this pop of cool, dark brown.

5. Square brown French tip nails

Sticking to the short nail theme, a brown micro French tip is the epitome of chic. It's simple but still affords a hint of trendy autumnal colour to your look.

6. Blue and brown French tips

This season, we're loving a blue and brown colour combination, and we're not the only ones. This outlined French tip manicure feels so modern and fresh, but will also work with a number of other shade pairings - like cream and brown - if you're not keen on the blue. This design is especially chic and doable if you have long nails, though it can definitely be adapted to suit shorter lengths too.

7. Brown polka dot French tips

As mentioned, polka dot nails are very in this season, and this brown and white dotted French tip is just the perfect example of how cute and stylish the design can look. It feels so cosy to us, and will look great alongside a cream knit jumper and thick, wool coat. Again, the design can be adapted to suit a range of colour pairings, from chocolate brown and pink to cream and taupe.