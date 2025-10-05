For a chic but subtle nod to cosy season, these are the 8 autumn French nails to embrace

For a subtle approach to this season's luxe and moody tones, Autumn French nails are definitely the way to go, with modern iterations to suit every aesthetic, nail length, and shape.

With such an array of dark and expensive-looking shades now dominating the 2025 nail trends, there's certainly no shortage of inspiration for the months ahead. Whether you're seeking short autumn nail designs or a way to further elevate your favourite chocolate-brown manicure (hint: chrome brown nails).

If you're partial to a more understated look, though, or are just a big French tip nail fan, the autumn season brings a lot of chic potential to the popular design. Think pops of merlot-like red or playful chestnut polka dots. The options are endless, but these eight stylish autumnal Frenchies are a good place to start...

8 chic and understated autumn French nails to style this season

We would argue that, out of all of the seasons, autumn is the one that is synonymous with the most chic and timeless nail colours. Dark red, black, and warm brown, to name just a few. Thus, it seems only apt to pair its palette with an equally classic design.

French tip nails are a popular pick throughout the year, thanks to their uniform finish and the way they seek to enhance and mirror the natural look of one's fingernails. Of course, a nude base and white tip is the most traditional iteration, but there are several other takes that offer style and elegance - many of them autumnal-themed.

The beauty of this design is not only that it can be adapted to suit a range of nail lengths and shapes - short French tip nails are very in right now - but it's also a great way to pair down a bright or intimidating colour.

Instead of covering the entirety of your nail, it only impacts the tip (depending on your choice of colour combo, of course), which can make shades and trends feel more approachable and wearable. If you're new to burgundy nails, for instance, a Frenchie will allow you to trial the hue without fully committing to it.

So, with that in mind, and the fact that we're already advocates of an autumn French manicure, below are the eight trendy looks to try.

Our autumn French tip nail essentials

For those wanting to create an autumnal French tip manicure at home, we recommend investing in a set of nail art brushes to help achieve a neat and clean tip shape. Be warned, though, this design may be simple in look, but it is a tricky one. It will take patience and plenty of practice, especially when painting with your non-dominant hand.

As for what shades to pick, it's totally up to you, though we'd make a case for a cosy chestnut brown or luxe wine shade, like essie's Bordeaux nail polish.

Boots Nail Art Tools 5 pack View at Boots RRP: £5 Be it for polka dot nails or a neat French tip, a collection of nail brushes is a must-have in your at-home kit. This set from Boots features five double-sided brushes and dotting tools, all varying in size, and ideal for creating a range of designs, for just £5. essie Nail Polish in Shade Bordeaux View at Look Fantastic RRP: £8.99 A popular pick among essie's nail polishes, Bordeaux delivers a wash of rich, burgundy colour to your nails. It's pigmented and glossy, with just two to three coats affording an even and luxe-looking finish. nails inc. Caught in The Nude Nail Polish in Shade Hawaii Beach View at Look Fantastic RRP: £8 If you love a brown nail design when autumn rolls around, this warm chestnut hue is perfect for pairing with a French tip.

1. Short burgundy French tip nails

With short nails in high demand this year, along with burgundy being a very popular autumn nail colour, it seems only right to pair the two together. We love the choice of a sheer pink base colour with this purple-red hue, and how neat the tips look with this short square nail style.

2. Chocolate brown French tips

Dark brown is always a chic pick for this time of year, especially when you combine it with this elegant French tip and almond nail shape. As we can see above, it looks so refined alongside a cream knit jumper.

3. Polka dot French tip nails

Polka dot nails are trending for autumn, but if you're not fully convinced by the idea of covering your entire nail in the pattern, a French tip is just as stylish. We love this brown and white colourway, especially over a nude base. It feels very accessory-like, which, to us, hints that it will pair well with your autumnal wardrobe.

4. Mocha ombre French tips

With the blurred ice cream manicure proving so popular over the summer months, we're keen to see something of a continuation, but incorporating autumn's warm and cosy tones - as seen with this brown and nude ombre French tip.

5. Cherry French tips

Dark red, like burgundy and brown, is another classic autumn nail colour, which makes this French mani a very safe and chic choice. This berry hue is perfect for the festive period, so the design is also a good transitional autumn-to-winter option.

6. Black French tips

Glossy black nails have been a go-to in 2025 (especially among celebs), but we think the luxe colour will be especially popular this season, especially when paired with a classy French tip. Plus, this style of almond black French tip nail, like the traditional white tip look, is also very timeless, so really you can wear this look all year round.

7. Dark green French tips

If you're keen to break away from trending red and brown autumn shades, a dark forest green is also a lovely colour to pair with a French tip design. It reminds us of chilly walks and fir trees - what more could you want from your autumn nails?

8. Subtle reverse French tips

As far as we're concerned, autumn is one of the most stylish months. It's hard not to look chic in a belted coat and boots, so opting for a manicure that is subtle but very modern and cool to complement your wardrobe feels like a no-brainer. This reverse French tip fulfils that assignment perfectly, whether you opt for a nude and white colour combo or incorporate one of the other shades on this list. It's the perfect look for both short and subtle nail lovers alike.