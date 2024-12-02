9 elevated nail polishes that'll give you a quick, glam manicure fit for a Christmas party

If you have a festive invite but no manicure appointment, these chic party nail polishes will elevate your talons instantly...

For most of us, December can be a hectic month, not helped by the fact that it seems to fly by in a blink. This doesn't exactly leave much time for luxuries like a manicure appointment - especially not for the disorganised among us (guilty.) Thus, you may find yourself needing a chic festive nail design, be it for a party or Christmas Day itself, but with no booking to speak of. There's no need to despair, especially if you favour simple Christmas nails, as there's an underrated and affordable alternative: the humble nail polish.

With the array of shimmers and timeless nail colours out there, a traditional lacquer can lend itself perfectly to an elevated, event-ready manicure. We've rounded up nine shades - or party polishes - if you will, that can dress up your talons in minutes...

9 chic party nail polishes to elevate your look in minutes

With the sheer amount of chic Chanel nail polishes and OPI nail colours at our disposal, finding a stylish option (that you can apply at home without the need for an LED lamp and so on), is easy. But if you're stuck on what colour or finish to opt for - to achieve an expensive-looking manicure that's fit for a festive occasion - we've selected an array of what we would consider to be perfect Christmas party nail polishes...

How to achieve a party-perfect manicure

When it comes to achieving an elevated and professional-looking manicure at home, prep and nail care are key. Begin by shaping your nails - using a good quality nail file, like this Margaret Dabbs London crystal file, (at SpaceNK)- to your desired length and style. We would then recommend applying one of the best nail strengtheners as your base coat, before then adding two to three layers of your chosen polish, to avoid streaks and achieve the best opacity.

A clear top coat is also a must for a glossy finish - and Digital Beauty Writer, Naomi Jamieson recommends NAILKIND's Mr Volume Plumping Top Coat (at Amazon), in particular.

To ensure your manicure lasts longer, apply cuticle oil regularly and keep your hands hydrated with one of the best hand creams.