9 elevated nail polishes that'll give you a quick, glam manicure fit for a Christmas party

It's that time of year again when the calendar is packed and shimmer is in - these party nail polishes accommodate both

A collage of party nail polishes, including a burgundy shade from essie, a metallic fuchsia from Chanel, a red from OPI and a pearlescent top coat from nails.INC/ all pictured on a dark pink and gold marbled template
(Image credit: (L to R) essie, Chanel, OPI and nails.INC)
Naomi Jamieson
By
published
in Features

If you have a festive invite but no manicure appointment, these chic party nail polishes will elevate your talons instantly...

For most of us, December can be a hectic month, not helped by the fact that it seems to fly by in a blink. This doesn't exactly leave much time for luxuries like a manicure appointment - especially not for the disorganised among us (guilty.) Thus, you may find yourself needing a chic festive nail design, be it for a party or Christmas Day itself, but with no booking to speak of. There's no need to despair, especially if you favour simple Christmas nails, as there's an underrated and affordable alternative: the humble nail polish.

With the array of shimmers and timeless nail colours out there, a traditional lacquer can lend itself perfectly to an elevated, event-ready manicure. We've rounded up nine shades - or party polishes - if you will, that can dress up your talons in minutes...

9 chic party nail polishes to elevate your look in minutes

With the sheer amount of chic Chanel nail polishes and OPI nail colours at our disposal, finding a stylish option (that you can apply at home without the need for an LED lamp and so on), is easy. But if you're stuck on what colour or finish to opt for - to achieve an expensive-looking manicure that's fit for a festive occasion - we've selected an array of what we would consider to be perfect Christmas party nail polishes...

OPI Classic Nail Polish in shade Big Apple Red
OPI Nail Lacquer Red Nail Polish in shade Big Apple Red

RRP: £15.60

Much like red lipstick, a bright red manicure is a chic and timeless option. It radiates elegance, no matter the month or occasion but thanks to the hue being so synonymous with the festive season, it's especially perfect for an elevated Christmas manicure. This polish from OPI promises a gel-like shine and professional colour pay-off, with zero LED curing involved.

A product shot of nails inc. Better On Top Get Glazed Treatment on a white background
nails inc. Better On Top Get Glazed Treatment

RRP: £9

Glazed or frosted nails are another timeless pick, especially in the winter months, and can be achieved with either a chrome powder - applied overtop of a white or nude base colour and sealed with a clear top coat - or with this sort of sheer, pearlescent polish. This 'Get Glazed' hue is designed to be applied over the top of your chosen nail look (or natural nails if you prefer), to add a metallic, iridescent sheen and shimmer - ideal for elevating your manicure quickly.

A product shot of Chanel le vernis nail colour in shade Charmer on a white background
Chanel Le Vernis in shade 191 Charmer

RRP: £29

There's just something about this molten, metallic pink polish that just screams party-ready. It's playful but stylish and boasts both a shimmer and rich pink-plum-like hue - and of course, a high-shine finish.

A product shot of Nailberry L'oxygéné Nail Lacquer in shade To The Moon And Back on a white background
Nailberry L'Oxygéné Nail Lacquer in shade To The Moon And Back

RRP: £16.50

Sticking with the metallic theme, this rich, copper shade is perfect for the festive season but isn't quite as bright or as mainstream as a classic red. It also features a shimmer, making it ideal for quickly transforming your nails from plain to party-ready.

A product shot of the essie Original Nail Art Studio Special Effects Nail Polish Topcoat in shade Lustrous Luxury on a white background
essie Original Special Effects Nail Polish Topcoat in shade Lustrous Luxury

RRP: £8.99

A sheer glitter top coat - like this one from essie - is arguably one of the easiest ways to achieve a chic and festive nail look. It's also very versatile, as you could apply it to a milky-pink base for an understated shimmer, or over the top of a red or green for a more obvious Christmassy look. You can also use it for a glitter French tip nail look.

Essie nail polish in bordeaux on a white background
essie Original Nail Polish in shade 50 bordeaux

RRP: £8.99

Burgundy nails have been a trending favourite this autumn/winter season, so if you're seeking a sophisticated and minimalistic look, this wine-like hue is a no-brainer. Essie's Bordeaux nail polish is a favourite of our Digital Beauty Writer, Naomi Jamieson - for a quick and reliable luxe-looking manicure.

OPI Classic Nail Polish in Lady In Black on a white background
OPI Classic Nail Polish in shade Lady in Black

RRP: £15.60

A black manicure, much like red, is timeless and often associated with high fashion - as it's sleek, versatile and, for lack of a better word, cool. It looks especially chic when paired with square and short squoval nails and with the addition of a glossy top coat, can look very expensive indeed.

essie Original Nail Polish, 387 apres chic on a white background
essie Original Nail Polish in shade 387 apres chic

RRP: £8.99

If in doubt, go with a shiny silver for your festive nails. It's glamorous and instantly evokes thoughts of tinsel and Christmas baubles - you can't go wrong. This essie nail polish is also perfect for a French tip nail look or a star design if you have a nail art brush to hand.

A product shot of Chanel Le Vernis in shade Songe D'été on a white background
Chanel Le Vernis in shade 181 Songe D'été

RRP: £29

If you're a minimalist when it comes to your manicure and tend to steer clear of festive hues - like gold and red - keep it simple and opt for a sheer, slightly pearly pink polish. This one from Chanel boasts a delicate shimmer and will complement any nail shape and length - as well as any outfit.

How to achieve a party-perfect manicure

When it comes to achieving an elevated and professional-looking manicure at home, prep and nail care are key. Begin by shaping your nails - using a good quality nail file, like this Margaret Dabbs London crystal file, (at SpaceNK)- to your desired length and style. We would then recommend applying one of the best nail strengtheners as your base coat, before then adding two to three layers of your chosen polish, to avoid streaks and achieve the best opacity.

A clear top coat is also a must for a glossy finish - and Digital Beauty Writer, Naomi Jamieson recommends NAILKIND's Mr Volume Plumping Top Coat (at Amazon), in particular.

To ensure your manicure lasts longer, apply cuticle oil regularly and keep your hands hydrated with one of the best hand creams.

Naomi Jamieson
Naomi Jamieson
Digital Beauty Writer

Naomi is a Digital Beauty Writer from woman&home, where she covers everything from skincare to fragrance but specialises, particularly, in makeup and nail trends. Through her work, Naomi gets to share her trend expertise and share her own shopping recommendations and product reviews. Previously, she worked as a Lifestyle News Writer for My Imperfect Life magazine, where she used her savvy for TikTok to bring readers the latest beauty buzzwords, fashion movements and must-have products.

Before that, Naomi split her time between both GoodTo and My Imperfect Life, whilst training for her Gold Standard diploma in Journalism with the NCTJ, for which she earned a Distinction. Interestingly though, Naomi actually has a background in design, having studied illustration at Plymouth University but leapt into the media world in 2020, after always having a passion for writing. Now, when she isn’t reporting on the best perfumes and latest beauty releases, you can find her drinking copious cups of coffee, drawing and probably online shopping...

