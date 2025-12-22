These 3 effortlessly chic Christmas hairstyles can carry you right through the festive period

We've all been there: staring down the barrel of a busy festive week, yet feeling a little bit uninspired on the hairstyle front.

It's nice to try something new and special for Christmas, but that doesn't mean you have to book in for an expensive salon appointment or spend hours grappling with your best hair curler and hundreds of kirby grips.

Instead, why not try these fuss-free yet glamorous looks? All three of them can be created from one wash and blow-dry, and are designed to see you through from Christmas Eve to Boxing Day in style.

Thee Christmas hairstyles, to see you through the season

1. Christmas Eve Waves

Before the madness kicks in, take an hour out to wash and style your hair into romantic, red carpet-ready waves.

(Image credit: Holly Broomhall)

When hair is damp, spray with Maria Nila Gloss Coat, a does-it-all formula that protects against heat damage, tames frizz, and leaves a glass-like shine that lasts up to four days. Blow-dry hair smooth, then, once dry, separate into sections and tong with Revlon Easy Heat 25mm Precision Curler. Cradle curls with your hand as they cool to help set the style. Mist with hairspray, then gently brush out using a soft brush like Denman D81M Medium Style and Shine Brush to create a cooler, more undone wave

2. CHRISTMAS DAY EASY UPDO

A loose, textured updo works brilliantly on second-day hair, making use of a wavy hairstyle that has started to drop.

(Image credit: Holly Broomhall)

Spritz your roots and lengths with Charles Worthington Thicker & Fuller Texture Spray to give hair some grip, then rake hair back into a ponytail using your fingers, and secure. This gives a youthful, effortless effect - we don't want this to look pin-neat. Twist hair into a loose coil, then roughly pin around the base of the ponytail with bobby pins. If you have long or very thick hair, you might be better off with Braid & Bow Opal Mix Heart Medium Hair Claw, leaving your ends loose. Finish with a spritz of Boots Natural Hold Hairspray to keep everything in place without weighing down that beautiful wispiness

3. Boxing Day Top Knot

By the third day of Christmas, hair may be getting a little lank, so lean into it with a sleek and chic chignon.

(Image credit: Holly Broomhall)

Brush hair through so it is knot-free then rake a blob of Hershesons Almost Everything Cream from the roots, through the lengths. This is going to help smooth out frizz and make your hair easier to manipulate into a sleek ponytail. Brush hair up into a high ponytail, following the line of your cheekbones to create a lifted effect. Tease your loose hair with mdlondon Brush Tease Backcombing Brush to create texture and volume. This will help to pad out the bun if your hair is fine, and make it easier to pin in place. Take the loose hair, split it in two, then tie it into a knot. Repeat again, then tuck the ends away, pinning them in place. To create a silky, sleek finish, use Slick Hair Company Slick Stick to smooth down any wayward strands at the hairline and on the sides, and you're ready to party!