The 12 formulas our beauty team have tested, adored and rinsed dry this October
We simply haven't been able to get enough of these formulas...
Naomi Jamieson, Fiona McKim, Aleesha Badkar
Collectively, we've tested hundreds of different beauty products, meaning we know a thing or two about how to spot a good one.
As a team of beauty journalists, we're incredibly lucky to get our mitts on some of the best new beauty products ahead of their launch date, whilst also testing some that have been on the market for a while now. This means you can often find us trialling a handful of formulas at one given time, from skincare to haircare and everything in-between. So, it's quite a result if one product works its way into our daily routines, let alone finish every last pump, drop and scoop of.
Whether you're on the hunt for one of the best shampoos for fine hair to bolster body and bounce, or you're wanting to revive your complexion's summer glow with the best fake tan for your face, the woman&home beauty team have some stellar recommendations for you to snap up this pay day. Want to hear more? Introducing, the 12 products our team have loved until the very end this month...
The product empties our beauty team have loved this month
When it comes to beauty products, there's nothing more influential than a good old product recommendation, but we're going one step further by revealing the formulas that our beauty team have completely rinsed dry. This month, we're talking a hydration-boosting milk toner to carry you through the dip in outside temperatures and a popular lash growth serum that encourages longer, fuller eyelashes - plus, much more.
RRP: £28 / $37.60
"Not just a satisfying bottle to squeeze for this picture (although it truly was a treat), this shampoo has been a lifeline to my fine, delicate, and shedding more than usual hair these last few months. Unsurprisingly, for a brand founded by a revered trichologist, this wash is all about care and scalp health rather than quick fixes, and contains keratin proteins for strength plus cellulose for bulk. It also smells fancy, which is important to me too."
~ Fiona McKim, Digital Beauty Channel Editor at woman&home
RRP: £29.50 / $39.60
“The fact that this is the second empty bottle of Laneige's Cream Skin Cerapeptide Toner I've shared speaks volumes and perhaps means that I'm a tad too generous with how much I apply, but I can't help it - it's just too good. Its milky blend of ceramides, peptides and White Leaf Tea is like a splash of instant hydration, and the glow it gives my skin is just gorgeous. It works well under makeup (no pilling in sight, just a dewy base), and as it's both a toner and moisturiser in one, I find that it's such a great lightweight option when I'm not in the mood for a thick cream or think my skin is feeling a bit congested. I loved wearing this in the summer, especially before bed, as it felt cooling and nourishing but not too sticky. Equally though, you can also use it as a way to double up on hydration, so for instance, this autumn/winter, I'll be layering it under my go-to Tatcha Dewy Cream, to ward off dryness.”
~ Naomi Jamieson, Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home
RRP: £21.99 / $27
As someone with sensitive, blemish-prone skin, Dr. Althea's 345 Relief Cream was a welcomed addition to my skincare routine. Having been created by a popular Korean skincare brand, it's no surprise that this formula has innovation at its core, namely a multi-layered cream. Equipped with ceramides, niacinamide, hyaluronic acids and plant extracts, this cream boasts a lightweight lotion texture, yet is deeply hydrating and incredibly gentle on my skin. In fact, my complexion has been noticeably calmer, experiencing less breakouts and appearing brighter and more even.
RRP: £6.99 / $10
"I get a lot of dark patches and hyperpigmentation around my face so a neutralising colour corrector is a must for me. After trying a few different snazzy products, I kept coming back to this lightweight stick. Easy to apply, this glides on with a buttery texture that blends smoothly without creating any dryness (which I often find can happen with a colour corrector). It wears well throughout the day and doesn't fade or pill when blended with other products. An everyday must for me that I've repurchased several times."
~ Aleesha Badkar, Beauty eCommerce Editor at woman&home
RRP: £13 / $17
"The thing about hitting empty on this product is you never see it coming; I should know, I’ve been through a few. One minute you’re merrily twisting away, scribbling the creamy, yet firm-enough to lay down pigment nib into your gappy eyebrows, then the next minute - bam! - it turns out you’ve twisted for the last time. Heartbreak. If you love this cool, toned, beautifully precise little guy as much as I do, I’d advise you to keep a backup in waiting."
~ Fiona McKim, Digital Beauty Channel Editor at woman&home
RRP: £67 / $72
"This is hands down my favourite moisturiser. It's combination of hyaluronic acid, red algae, Hadasei-3, Biomimetic Squalane and Japanese Purple Rice, leaves my skin looking so radiant and plump. It also creates the most natural-looking glow underneath my makeup and, despite its thickness, doesn't cause any foundation separation. In fact, I think it makes all of my cream products apply better and look far more seamless. Since using this, stubborn dry patches, especially those around my nose, which I've been fighting for years and to no avail, have actually cleared up, and the overall texture of my skin feels so soft. Alas, this dreamy cream is quite expensive, so I use it sparingly and have a mini mourn whenever I pass the halfway point of the pot, but thankfully, this month, I already have its replacement waiting in the wings."
~ Naomi Jamieson, Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home
RRP: £19 / $25.50
If you're looking for a face tan that delivers a subtle sun-kissed glow, look no further than Caudalie's Self-Tan Sun Drops. Designed to be mixed into your best face moisturiser, this faux tan formula gets to work over the course of several hours to impart a natural, radiant and healthy-looking complexion - which I'm especially grateful for post-summer when I'm lacking a healthy bronzed glow. It also remains kind to my sensitive complexion thanks to being infused with organic grape water, which hydrates and softens the complexion, without leaving behind a greasy finish. This gem is true staple I find myself reaching for all year round.
RRP: £9 | $12.10
"I'm so fussy about hyaluronic acid serums, but I used so much of the stuff that I can't really justify splashing on the market's more luxury options. This reliable Inkey List number is a win-win for me. A lightweight formula that spreads easily, soaks into skin well and feels refreshing and hydrating. It's not at all sticky and layers beautifully with other skincare products without any pilling. A must for me - especially in the colder months of the year."
~ Aleesha Badkar, Beauty eCommerce Editor at woman&home
RRP: £39.99 a month
"Technically, I hit empty on this every month - It’s my nightly doser from dermatologist service Renew + Me, who consult online, then send your perfect serum with prescribed skincare ingredients. Mine's 0.010% tretinoin (a powerful retinoid) 5% Azelaic acid (for my mild rosacea), plus a handful of hydrating bits and bobs. Every night I twist it to click out the exact amount I need, the tube gets shorter, and by the time I’ve click-click-clicked to the end, the next one has already come through my letterbox. It's so easy, and my skin texture has never been better."
~ Fiona McKim, Digital Beauty Channel Editor at woman&home
RRP: £23 / $18
"If you're keen to hop on the aluminium-free deodorant bandwagon, I'd highly recommend Glossier's. This is probably my fifth or sixth tube of the stuff, because not only does it smell incredible (I swap between the Orange Blossom Neroli and Sandstone scents, though the latter is definitely my favourite), but the formula feels very nourishing on my underarms and really does help to ward off odour. It's gentle and doesn't irritate the skin like some deodorant sprays I've tried, but still, the fragrance lasts all day. Again, like with my Tatcha cream, I've been very organised this month, and have already moved onto my next tube and am smelling as fresh as ever."
~ Naomi Jamieson, Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home
RRP: £38 / $49
Anyone who knows me will know I can't stop speaking highly of UKLash's Lash Growth Serum. Despite being a hit sensation on social media, this is a product that delivers genuine results with consistent use. I've always had naturally very straight lashes, almost to the point where they are angled downwards. However, over the past few months, I've been receiving so many compliments on my eyelashes and this clever formula is the sole reason behind it all. My eyelashes are now noticeable, even when not wearing mascara, appearing longer, fuller and wispy - with results exaggerated tenfold when having applied mascara. When having ran completely dry, this buy is something I'll always restock up on.
RRP: £42 | $58
"With the constant testing that we do on the beauty team, it's not often that I love a shampoo so much that I'll rebuy it, but this Monpure wash made such an effect on my hair that I struggle to get a healthy, shiny look without it now. Premium in its look and feel, this creates a thick and creamy lather with only a small amount, washes out easily, and - although deeply cleansing - doesn't come with that horrible squeakly clean feel. This is a shampoo that I notice when I do and don't use it. It leaves minimal tangling behind on my usually knot-filled, colour-damaged hair, and a shiny, healthy-looking swish in its wake. Plus it has a delicious, expensive-smelling fragrance I can't get enough of."
~ Aleesha Badkar, Beauty eCommerce Editor at woman&home
Meet the woman&home beauty team
With 15+ years of industry intel, woman&home's Beauty Channel Editor, Fiona has tried more beauty products than she’s had hot dinners. Having tested a plethora of beauty products over the years, Fiona knows a good product when she spots one. She is also a judge of the annual woman&home beauty, hair and skincare awards.
Aleesha is Beauty eComm Editor at woman&home, where she gets to share her expertise into all the best techniques, sharpest tools and newest products—with a particular savvy in skincare and fragrance. Not only does she test some of the newest beauty launches every month, Aleesha also judges in the annual woman&home beauty, skincare and hair awards.
Naomi is woman&home's Digital Beauty Writer. Clued up on all things fragrance, nails, hair (and more), Naomi covers the latest beauty trends, giving her honest review of products and sharing her personal shopping recommendations. She also judges in the annual woman&home beauty, skincare and haircare awards.
In her role as Digital Beauty Writer, Sennen tests an array of new beauty launches each month, reviewing the latest trending beauty buys and is a whizz at scouting out the very best beauty deals on the market. She is also a judge for the annual woman&home beauty, hair and skincare awards.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Sennen is Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she shares the latest beauty launches, trending buys and personal product recommendations, from makeup and hair to skincare and nails. She is also a judge for the annual woman&home Haircare, Skincare and Beauty Awards.
Previously, Sennen achieved a First Class Fashion and Beauty Journalism degree at Birmingham City University, before undertaking her role as Junior Digital Fashion and Beauty Editor at FROW Magazine. During this position, she wrote about the latest industry news, new product launches, viral trends and thoroughly reviewed a lineup of beauty products. Since leaving FROW, Sennen has gone on to create fashion, beauty and lifestyle content with numerous brands, including Who What Wear UK, HuffPost UK and Harvey Nichols.
- Fiona McKimBeauty Editor, womanandhome.com
- Aleesha BadkarBeauty eComm Editor, woman&home
- Naomi JamiesonDigital Beauty Writer
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.