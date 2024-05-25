Kate Middleton's favourite espadrilles are perfect for summer - and they're on sale today
Meghan Markle, Princess Beatrice and Queen Letizia of Spain are all fans of Castaner wedges too
Espadrille season is finally here, and who better to look to for inspiration than the Princess of Wales? She knows the power of a leg-lengthening nude wedge in the summer months, and they're especially good if you're going to have negotiate grass at a summer occasion.
It's excellent timing, then, that thanks to the John Lewis sale, Kate Middleton's favourite espadrilles by Castaner are currently reduced in the sale. Down from £145 to £130.50, when you consider the cost per wear of these very versatile shoes, it's a no-brainer.
A great alternative to your best white trainers, we love the praline-coloured suede finish and subtle tie detailing on the 'Carina' style. Kate has worn hers on at least twelve different occasions as far back as 2019, for events such as the Chelsea Flower Show, a garden picnic and a visit to the Bahamas, proving they're perfect if you're wondering what to pack for a beach vacation.
Shop Kate's favourite espadrilles
RRP: £130.50 (was £145) | The colour and shape of these shoes is just perfection, so it's no wonder they're Kate's favourites. They're also available in a rosy pink colour, but just think how well this colourway will work with everything in your summer capsule wardrobe. One reviewer wrote "they fit true to size, and are the softest suede leather."
Castaner is a family-run Spanish footwear brand that actually made the first ever espadrille wedge for Yves Saint Laurent in the Sixties. Their jute-soled styles are some of the best in the business, and have been worn by celebrities and royalty around the world, including Queen Letizia of Spain, Jill Biden, Princess Beatrice and Meghan Markle.
More sale styles
RRP: £99 (was £110) | This ivory canvas option will go with everything in your wardrobe, and are a bit cheaper at just under £100. If you've never tried an espadrille wedge before, then trust us when we say they're easier to walk in than another other heels. The ribbon strap is that bit thicker on these than Kate's suede style.
RRP: £144 (was £160) | If you're a fan of an open-toed espadrille, this design has got your name written all over it. One reviewer said "They're a nice fitting, supportive feeling shoe with the suede being lovely and soft and flexing to my foot. They don't feel unstable, and I'm sure I will be able to wear these to multiple weddings this summer."
The ultimate adaptable shoe, they'll take you from beach to occasionwear, and no terrain is too tricky for those sturdy jute soles. They're Kate Middleton's secret to getting stuck in at royal engagements, managing to kick a football in heels - and making it look effortless.
But be quick if you're keen to get involved, because the 10% discount at John Lewis only runs until 28th May. Plenty of time for a spot of Bank Holiday shopping!
How to style yours
RRP: £245 | Kate has worn her espadrilles with both Rixo's 'Izzy' dress in pink marble print, as well as a polka dot shirt dress by Emilia Wickstead. This Rixo option is the perfect combination of both, and the shape makes it one of the most stylish dresses to hide a tummy too. Winner!
RRP: £179 | Espadrilles are a great option if you're looking for shoes to wear with wide leg trousers, and the 'Parker' style by LK Bennett is a favourite in Kate's wardrobe. The cropped length with show off the tie detailing in all its glory, and the white buttons add a nautical feel that will pair well with a classic Breton striped top.
RRP: £62 | A great match for the ME+EM dress that both Kate and her mum Carole have worn, espadrilles are an easy way to accessorise a pop of colour dress. If you're asking yourself what colour suits me, sugary sweet pink might just be the hue for you.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Caroline is Digital Fashion Editor for woman&home, and has been a fashion writer and editor for ten years.
After graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent the last decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.
She has an encyclopedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under the radar labels. She’s originally from Liverpool, and outside of work, her great loves are leopard print and her lively but adorable cocker spaniel, Ghillie.
-
-
The bright but chic nail shade that's set to be everywhere for summer 2024 - and the most stylish ways to wear it
Bright nails are nothing new, but this timeless coral shade is set to be popular for the holiday season
By Sennen Prickett Published
-
Gwyneth Paltrow's luxe white and gold kitchen cabinets and herringbone flooring will never go out of style
We're shopping her chic and surprisingly affordable kitchen accessories immediately
By Amelia Yeomans Published