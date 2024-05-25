Kate Middleton's favourite espadrilles are perfect for summer - and they're on sale today

Espadrille season is finally here, and who better to look to for inspiration than the Princess of Wales? She knows the power of a leg-lengthening nude wedge in the summer months, and they're especially good if you're going to have negotiate grass at a summer occasion.

It's excellent timing, then, that thanks to the John Lewis sale, Kate Middleton's favourite espadrilles by Castaner are currently reduced in the sale. Down from £145 to £130.50, when you consider the cost per wear of these very versatile shoes, it's a no-brainer.

A great alternative to your best white trainers, we love the praline-coloured suede finish and subtle tie detailing on the 'Carina' style. Kate has worn hers on at least twelve different occasions as far back as 2019, for events such as the Chelsea Flower Show, a garden picnic and a visit to the Bahamas, proving they're perfect if you're wondering what to pack for a beach vacation.

The Princess of Wales wears her beloved espadrilles on a visit to South Wales in 2020 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Kate's favourite espadrilles

Castañer Carina Suede Wedge Espadrille Sandals View at John Lewis RRP: £130.50 (was £145) | The colour and shape of these shoes is just perfection, so it's no wonder they're Kate's favourites. They're also available in a rosy pink colour, but just think how well this colourway will work with everything in your summer capsule wardrobe. One reviewer wrote "they fit true to size, and are the softest suede leather."

Castaner is a family-run Spanish footwear brand that actually made the first ever espadrille wedge for Yves Saint Laurent in the Sixties. Their jute-soled styles are some of the best in the business, and have been worn by celebrities and royalty around the world, including Queen Letizia of Spain, Jill Biden, Princess Beatrice and Meghan Markle.

More sale styles

Castañer Chiara Cotton Wedge Espadrille Sandals in Ivory View at John Lewis RRP: £99 (was £110) | This ivory canvas option will go with everything in your wardrobe, and are a bit cheaper at just under £100. If you've never tried an espadrille wedge before, then trust us when we say they're easier to walk in than another other heels. The ribbon strap is that bit thicker on these than Kate's suede style. Castañer Blaudell Suede Wedge Platform Espadrille Sandals View at John Lewis RRP: £144 (was £160) | If you're a fan of an open-toed espadrille, this design has got your name written all over it. One reviewer said "They're a nice fitting, supportive feeling shoe with the suede being lovely and soft and flexing to my foot. They don't feel unstable, and I'm sure I will be able to wear these to multiple weddings this summer." Castañer Chiara Cotton Wedge Espadrille Sandals in Black View at John Lewis RRP: £90 (was £100) | In classic black, you'll be surprised by how much wear you'll get out of these in the warmer months, and for £90, you really can't go wrong. This is Meghan Markle's espadrille of choice, so you'll be in good company.

The ultimate adaptable shoe, they'll take you from beach to occasionwear, and no terrain is too tricky for those sturdy jute soles. They're Kate Middleton's secret to getting stuck in at royal engagements, managing to kick a football in heels - and making it look effortless.

But be quick if you're keen to get involved, because the 10% discount at John Lewis only runs until 28th May. Plenty of time for a spot of Bank Holiday shopping!

How to style yours