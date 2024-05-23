This pink midi dress is the perfect lookalike for the high-street piece Kate and Carole Middleton both love

The Princess of Wales and her mum Carole Middleton have both been pictured in the same pink look - and recreating it is easy with this rival piece

Kate Middleton and Carole Middleton in pink Me+Em midi dress
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse
By
published

The high-street has given us yet another lookalike for a royal-approved piece, with a summer-ready pink midi dress that's the perfect rival for the ME+EM design both Kate Middleton and her mum Carole have been pictured wearing.

We fell in love with Kate Middleton's pink ME+EM midi dress the first time she wore it back in 2021 for a royal visit to Scotland. The flowing skirt juxtaposed by the fitted bodice, with the waist belt adding to the already perfectly-tailored silhouette, made for a standout outfit that we go back to every year for capsule wardrobe inspiration. 

Many others agreed, flocking in their masses to snatch up the dress, especially when the royal re-wore it for the Chelsea Flower Show. It's now near-consistently sold out. But Kate's mother Carole Middleton, whose sophisticated high-waisted jeans and vintage shirt combination we're currently enjoying, managed to get her hands on the item and wowed in the pink look at the Royal Ascot in 2022. 

With the piece constantly sold out online, and it's price tag of £315, we were excited to find a lookalike piece to recreate this look with over the coming season - and it's only £62! 

Kate Middleton wearing Me+Em pink midi dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Get Kate and Carole Middleton's Look For Less

Me+Em pink midi dress
Me&Em Colour Block Silk Shirt Dress + Belt

It's clear to see why both Carole and Kate Middleton have stepped out in this gorgeous pink midi dress. With sharp tailoring, a structured collar and delicate pleating detail on the bodice, it's the perfect smart-casual wear that's sure to make a splash with it's bright, pink fabric - though it is currently sold out.

John Lewis pink midi dress
Closet London A-Line Tie Waist Shirt Dress, Pink

With the same belt detail and sharp collar, this button up midi dress is a great summer-ready alternative for Kate and Carole's Me+Em piece. We love the puff sleeve which adds interest to the a-line silhouette, making it perfect for a garden party or elevated everyday outfit. 

We love finding a high-street equivalent of royal-approved pieces like the bargain Zara dress that's a dead-ringer for Duchess Sophie's painted landscape gown or the £29 lookalike for Kate Middleton's £150 sunglasses

The Closet London midi dress differs from Kate and Carole's in only a few ways, with puff sleeves replacing the long, shirt-style ones of the ME+EM piece and the fabric being slightly more structured to give a more a-line feel than the floating style. But styled with a pair of Kate's go-to Castañer espadrilles(which are currently on sale), the dress certainly emulates the Princesses style. 

Carole Middleton wearing Me+Em midi dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When Carole stepped out in the dress for Royal Ascot, many speculated that she had borrowed the dress from her daughter for the occasion. It would certainly make sense for the eco-conscious relatives who regularly re-wear outfits, but there has never been any confirmation that was the case - if we owned it, we'd certainly be selfishly keeping it for ourselves! 

Accessorising her look, Carole opted for a simple jewellery with a pair of dainty pearl-drop earrings and a single-pendant charm necklace. She added some edge to the look with a black clutch bag and fascinator hat, with her hair styled into soft, blow-out waves. 

Kate Middleton in pink midi dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Pink isn't a colour we see royals in all too often, with them often preferring either more bold, statement colours like reds, blues and greens, or them leaning into neutral tones like with Duchess Sophie's striking camel suede jacket.

We loved Zara Tindall's recent take on pink fashion with her timeless white dress and beautiful pink accessories she wore for the Sovereign's Garden Party. The 50s-inspired white summer dress was stunningly sophisticated and, while the rain may have left the skies grey, Zara's pops of pink were a super fun addition to this chic look. 

Zara Tindall arrives at the Sovereign's Garden Party

(Image credit: Photo by Yui Mok-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Shop Pink Accessories

L.K.Bennett Suede Court Shoes
L.K.Bennett Suede Court Shoes

If you want to invest in a pair of pink heels to last you for years to come then these are perfect. The shorter heel is great for daytime and the soft clay pink colour is so neutral and easy to style.

Charles & Keith Quilted Clutch
Charles & Keith Quilted Clutch

Also available in a range of other beautiful shades, this quilted clutch is the epitome of elegance. It has light gold-toned hardware and a braided chain strap, meaning you can also wear this crossbody.

Bloom & Bay Adva Straw Hat
Bloom & Bay Adva Straw Fedora Hat

Affordable and pretty, this straw hat is a great summer accessory to add a pop of pink to your outfits. The fedora is woven from straw and the tan trim around it is such a classic addition.

Freelance news writer

Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is royal news and entertainment writer. She began her freelance journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food and The Independent.

