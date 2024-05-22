This Zara dress is the perfect lookalike for Duchess Sophie's painted landscape gown - and it's £2,000 cheaper

We instantly fell in love with Duchess Sophie's painted landscape dress when she stepped out in it and recreating her look on a budget is so simple with this lookalike Zara dress.

Duchess Sophie looked fabulous as she stepped out in Italy earlier this week to mark the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Monte Cassino, relying on yet another gorgeous midi dress to make a statement. If she was ever going to craft a spring capsule wardrobe, midi dresses would surely be a staple.

Leaning into the classic, sophisticated Italian style, she wore an elegant Suzannah London midi dress depicting a painted landscape on its fabric. The busy print could've been overwhelming if not for its muted colours, with light pinks, earthy greens, and pops of blue and yellow working together to make a subtle statement.

The dress's fit-and-flare silhouette was effortlessly chic, loosely hugging her torso before falling flatteringly from her waist down to her ankles. It's the perfect piece for a summer garden party or special dinner, but with it retailing for £2,190, it's not the most affordable gown out there. But, we've found the perfect lookalike and it's less than £70!

Get Duchess Sophie's Look For Less

Suzannah London Dolce Vita Silk Twill Shirt Dress, £2,190 £2,190 at Suzannah London Duchess Sophie's painted landscape dress is a truly one of a kind piece featuring what the brand calls a 'Tuscan Dreamscape' on its fabric. Made and lined with silk, with 3/4 length cuffed sleeves, a silk tie belt, and simple silk-covered buttons, it's incredibly chic silhouette makes it the perfect piece for special events, cocktails with friends and luxury holidays. Zara Print Shirt Dress £69.99 at Zara Recreating Duchess Sophie's look is super easy with this lookalike piece. With a similarly structured collar, a tie ribbon belt and front button fastening, its silhouette is strikingly similar. The short turn-up sleeves and landscape print differ from the Suzannah London piece but this Zara dress's cotton makeup and breathable sleeve-style make it the perfect summer alternative.

We love a high-street rival for royal pieces, like the £29 lookalike for Kate Middleton's sunglasses, and this Zara piece is definitely high up on the list of perfect pieces to recreate royal style.

We also love the simple accessories Sophie wore to let the dress shine and her elevated low bun was a stroke of genius to highlight the dress's statement collar. With her voluminous roots, the look differed from the trending slick-back bun and very nearly played into the single-strand hair trend that's been catapulted into the spotlight recently thanks to celebrities incorporating it into their red carpet looks.

We love how the casual hairstyle juxtaposed the formal dress and, while we couldn't see Sophie's shoes, it's likely she finished the look with pair of her go-to espadrilles to further lean into the laid-back feel.

We've been loving both Sophie's casual looks and her more formal outfits recently, with her '50s inspired statement skirt stuck in our minds as a standout look.

Similarly to her Italy look, she used a low bun to add a laid-back feel to the emerald look, accessorising with minimal jewellery to let the outfit shine. It's a tactic she often relies on in the reverse too, dressing up her more casual looks with formal hairstyles and bolder accessories like her go-to clutch bag to elevates even the most casual look.