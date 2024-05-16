It's officially 'espadrille season' for Duchess Sophie as she steps out in dapper white blazer and timeless top handle bag
The Duchess of Edinburgh just wore the most sophisticated monochrome outfit and her accessories were the stars of the show
It’s officially “espadrille season” for Duchess Sophie as she stepped out in a dapper white blazer and timeless top handle bag.
When the warmer weather arrives we can’t help reaching for our best white trainers and favourite sandals but for a dressed-up look without the discomfort of stiletto heels it doesn’t come much more classic than espadrille wedges. They have more of a supportive heel that’s great for walking outside on different surfaces and it’s no surprise that the royals are big fans - including Duchess Sophie. Known for her sultry knee high boots in the winter, when summer comes around it’s time for her to bring back her espadrilles and she did just that on 15th May.
The Duchess of Edinburgh visited The Seashell Trust and attended a concert at Bridgewater Hall and for this sunny visit she went for a dapper white blazer and some stand-out accessories. Her espadrille wedges differed from Kate Middleton’s espadrilles by having a practical ankle strap rather than a tie-up detail.
Shop Espadrille Wedges Like Duchess Sophie's
They might have a tie up detail but otherwise these beautiful espadrille wedges are very similar to Duchess Sophie's. You can also buy them in a raspberry pink and a navy blue and they're crafted from soft suede with a classic jute sole.
With a buckled ankle strap to help you feel secure, these high wedges have a platform and stunning crossover detail at the front. The canvas upper is great for warmer days and these would instantly dress up even a casual jeans-and-a-t-shirt look.
This ensured that her shoes remained secure on her feet throughout her day of engagements and she once again supported one of the best British clothing brands with her choice of Penelope Chilvers wedges. The rounded toe and strap were both a stunning - not to mention very neutral - white colour that subtly contrasted with the natural hue of the espadrille jute.
Espadrille wedges are a great day-to-night shoe to have in your summer capsule wardrobe and a royal fan declared on social media that it was “officially espadrille season” for Duchess Sophie, joking there would be “no shoes till November”. Although you can dress them down with a pair of jeans and a simple t-shirt, Duchess Sophie took a more formal fashion route with her fabulous white blazer from Altuzarra.
Tailored to perfection, the Indiana blazer was double-breasted with beautiful creamy white buttons down the front. It’s a signature style from the brand and is crafted from crease-resistant fabric with two front pockets and notched lapels. This jacket gave the Duchess of Edinburgh’s outfit a professional feel which worked with her Roland Mouret wide-leg trousers.
Shop Top Handle Bags
Perfect for carrying all your essentials in the most stylish way, this top handle bag is currently reduced by 47% and it's well worth adding to your collection. The meringue shade is a lovely wearable option and the crossbody strap means you can wear this hands-free if you want to.
This cream top handle bag with gold hardware would make a glamorous addition to any outfit. It has a push-lock closure and a detachable strap and provides ample storage space. Throw over your favourite dress or jumpsuit for a stand-out occasionwear look.
The black and white pattern drew the eye without being overwhelming and the fabric and tassel hems added softness and texture. The senior royal completed her look with a top handle bag from Valextra that we can’t help wishing was part of our accessory collection. Big enough for all the essentials, the strap is handily detectable and means you can effortlessly switch between wearing it as a crossbody or shoulder bag.
It has a gold-tone clasp that elevates it even more and whilst Duchess Sophie’s is a soft ivory-white, it comes in a huge range of neutral, bright and pastel colours. Carrying it by the top handle, the Duchess looked incredibly professional and keeping to a monochrome colour palette is an effortless way to make an outfit look instantly put-together.
The Duchess of Edinburgh was in Greater Manchester to visit The Seashell Trust who provide support services to give children and young adults who have complex needs and additional communication challenges a secure and happy environment. During her visit Duchess Sophie listened to a music class, met members of staff, students and guests and rode an adaptive tricycle. Later on in the day she also went on to attend a concert held at Bridgewater Hall in her role as Patron of the Hallé Concerts.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. Her specialist areas include the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
