This elegant updo is simplicity at its finest - and it's a favourite on the red carpet
Want to elevate your updo in a matter of moments? The single-strand hair trend is the effortless look celebs are loving...
The "Single-Strand" hair trend is the luxe but simple update on the timeless updo that's set to be everywhere this spring - and can already be seen gracing the red carpet...
Whether it's a bun or a sleek ponytail, an updo can always be relied upon for a chic and polished finish, which is why it's often our first port of call for an event look - or when we just want to feel put together. And while the 2024 hair trends have offered plenty of insight into the popular hair colours we'll be seeing this spring/summer season - from glossy "Syrup Blonde" to bold red hair - there's also one very elegant hairstyle beginning to turn heads.
Dubbed the "Single-Strand" by Hairstylist and Trend forecaster Tom Smith, the look (as the name suggests) centres around one, very transformative lock of hair to elevate an otherwise understated updo and like that of the wavy bun - that dominated the BAFTAs red carpet - it's been a favoured style on the Awards circuit...
What is the Single-Strand Hair trend?
This hair trend is pretty self-explanatory but highly versatile. It can be adapted to suit any style - from a slicked-back bun to a half-up-half-down moment - and requires just one strand from the front of your hair to be left out, to frame your face.
The strand in question can be either long or short, curly or straight and is designed to add a little bit of drama and interest to an otherwise simplistic hairstyle. The result is effortless and offers an elevated twist to your go-to updos - that is easy to recreate.
Tom Smith defines this look as being, "incredibly simple but it feels high-fashion and directional in a way that retains softness and practicality." Smith adds that it works best on those with hair longer than lip-length and can be styled in a middle parting, for a "more noticeably ‘designed’" effect, or with a side-parting.
With a side parting, Smith explains that "you’ll find the look feels more effortless and incidental." Side-swept hairstyles and partings are very popular right now, so combining these two trends is a guaranteed win.
How to create a single-strand hairstyle
For shine
RRP: £27
With glossy, high-shine hair being equally as popular this year, it only makes sense to combine the two looks together. This spray creates a protective veil over the hair, warding off moisturise and humidity whilst boosting shine.
For hold
RRP: £17.85
To set your single-strand 'do in place, be sure to invest in a hairspray - like this one - to ward off flyaways and help stop your strand from parting.
For style
RRP: £36
This styling cream smooths flyaways and offers heat protection up to 232°C, whilst its nourishing, shea butter-rich formula nourishes your hair and leaves strands looking visibly smoother and silky.
This trend is very customisable and can be easily incorporated into any of your preferred 'up' styles.
There are two variations, in particular, though that a proving very popular on the red carpet; a wavy single-strand bun and a sleek, low ponytail. For the softly waved bun, we'd recommend investing in one of the best curling irons for this look. To start, you can either add a wave to the entirety of your hair and fasten it into a bun at the nape of your neck, or skip straight to the bun - leaving one front strand loose. Then simply wrap this strand around your wand, curling it away from your face - applying heat for a few seconds - before then brushing it out and setting it with a few spritzes of hairspray.
For a sleek ponytail, again you'll need one of the best straighteners at your disposal to smooth your hair, before tying it back into a pony (we'd recommend a low ponytail for this look). For the statement strand, we'd suggest using one of the best hair dryer brushes to give it a lift and opting for a chic, side parting - before setting it in place with a mist of hairspray.
Our 7 favourite single-strand hairstyles
So, if you're looking to elevate your go-to updo but need some styling inspiration, we've rounded up seven of our favourite single-strand hairstyles from the last few months that are perfect for spring and beyond...
1. Meryl Streep's voluminous ponytail
For a subtle take on this trend, Meryl Streep's voluminous and wispy side-swept look is a must-try. The strand features lift at the root and effortlessly frames her face, adding an extra touch of elegance to her look.
2. Margot Robbie's single-strand bun
For a glamourous updo - perhaps for an event or wedding scenario - allow Margot Robbie's single-strand 'do from the BAFTAs to guide you. The gentle wave gives this style an expensive feel and would look gorgeous when paired with an off-the-shoulder dress - as Margot also proves.
3. Da’vine Joy Randolph sleek & curled single-strand
If you're looking for a sleek take on this look - or perhaps prefer to keep your hair swept back from your face - Da’vine Joy Randolph's BAFTA look is a great option. Instead of having a trailing strand, Randolph opted for a side-parting, with the hair fashioned into a forehead-grazing, swooped curl.
The strand is still the focal point but is more secure than other single-strand hairstyles we've seen - making it very wearable and hassle-free.
4. Vanessa Kirby's single-strand low ponytail
Perhaps one of the easiest hairstyles to recreate on this list, Vanessa Kirby's low ponytail and single-strand look is the picture of elegance. This is perfect for those with longer hair who are seeking to replicate this trend.
6. Greta Lee's Middle-parting strand
For our minimalistic hair lovers, Greta Lee's sleek middle-parting updo, complete with one face-framing strand is so polished and chic.
7. Sydney Sweeney's wavy single-strand
And for a more statement look, actress Sydney Sweeney's curly strand takes centre stage and is the perfect way to spice up a simple ponytail or bun - especially if you're looking to take your hairstyle from day-to-night or to elevate it for an formal function.
