The BAFTAs red carpet has secured this laidback hairstyle as the biggest trend of the season

The 2024 BAFTAs has just singlehandedly ushered in the distressed, wavy bun as the must-have style of spring - and naturally, we're adding it to our repertoire as a matter of urgency...

While the 2024 hair trends have already promised the rise of bold red hair and grey-enhancing "Crystal-Clear" blonde, this year's BAFTA Awards has offered another, not-so-subtle clue, at the laidback style that will also be vying for our attention. A wavy bun, complete with face-framing tendrils was indeed the uniform of multiple celebrities on the red carpet and it's not hard to see why.

First of all, it offers a welcome break from the many bob hairstyles we've been seeing everywhere and secondly, it's one of the most low-maintenance and easy styles to master, with the most elegant impact.

The award for best hairstyle at the 2024 BAFTAs goes to...

While buns are very much a timeless hairstyle, sleek and slicked-back buns have been the preferred iteration for some time now, with most opting for a clean, high-shine finish as opposed to a more "undone" look.

Until now that is, as the 2024 BAFTAs have seemingly signalled a shift towards more laidback and effortless updos. How do we know this? Well, the proof was on the red carpet, as everyone - from Margot Robbie and Emily Blunt to Best Actress winner, Emma Stone - was seen sporting a form of the tousled look.

(Image credit: Getty Images/ Jeff Spicer)

And while the style certainly looks at home among glamourous designer gowns, it's very much a versatile updo that you can adapt to suit every occasion - whether it's a chic office look, or a low-effort and practical beach bun.

Our BAFTAs wavy bun toolkit

The beauty of this look lies in its simplicity. In fact, once you've added those signature soft waves (the Dyson Airwrap will work well for this step, or one of the other best curling irons), you need only section out two front pieces - twirl the rest of your hair around - into a mound at the nape of your neck - and secure.

For this look, the messier the better, frankly. You don't need to worry about securing every flyaway or stray strand like you would a more polished, sleek bun. For this distressed, wavy look, every loose curl and face-framing strand looks intentional and downright elegant. However, we would recommend using an oil or finishing spray to boost shine and tone down frizz, especially if you're headed to an equally lavish event.

The 5 best distressed, wavy bun looks from the BAFTAs

If you're in need of more visual inspiration before recreating this look, we've rounded up the many variations of the winning wavy bun...

1. Emma Stone's side-swept wavy bun

(Image credit: Getty Images/ Karwai Tang/WireImage)

If you're a lover of side fringes and partings, Emma Stone's wavy look from the BAFTAs is such a chic option.

2. Margot Robbie's single strand wavy bun

(Image credit: Getty Images/ Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Having just one, solo strand framing your face is very on-trend right now and when you combine it with a wavy bun - like Margot Robbie's - you've got yourself a very refined and sophisticated look.

3. Indira Varma's curly bun

(Image credit: Getty Images/ Jeff Spicer)

If you've got curly hair, we love Indira Varma's voluminous updo from the evening and how strands frame the star's jaw and ears. It's also ideal if you're not a lover of having tendrils hanging over your face.

4. Emily Blunt's classic, high wavy bun

(Image credit: Getty Images/ Jeff Spicer)

For a very glamorous option, Emily Blunt's thick and blown-out waves perfect frame and accentuate her features, while the high-bun offers elegance - and shows off her honey blonde highlights.

5. Bryce Dallas Howard's centre part bun

(Image credit: Getty Images/Stephane Cardinale - Corbis)

For a softer option, Bryce Dallas Howard's bun is only slightly wavy, with her tendrils curled slightly towards the ends.