Duchess Sophie prioritises style over practicality with her go-to accessory that elevates even the most casual look

Duchess Sophie prioritises style over practicality with her go-to accessory and it can help elevate even the most casual look.

Over the years the Duchess of Edinburgh has really created her signature look, moving away from the short bob hairstyles she loved in the 1990s and 2000s to her shoulder length tresses, and embracing midi dresses and tailoring. She consistently delivers so much spring capsule wardrobe inspiration with her outfits and her choice of go-to handbag has really caught our eye. Whilst you might consider a crossbody or shoulder bag to be the sensible choice for a senior royal who shakes a lot of people’s hands and gets involved at engagements, Duchess Sophie prioritises style over practicality and generally chooses a clutch instead.

Whether she’s undertaking daytime engagement, appearing at a royal church service or attending an evening reception, clutches are definitely the Duchess’s first pick.

(Image credit: Image 1:Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images //Image 2: Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

She occasionally steps out with a shoulder bag (though even then she often carries it by the handle) and on even rarer occasions, she’ll wear a crossbody. But most of the time, Duchess Sophie’s clutches get to shine and she has quite the collection.

Shop Clutch Bags For Any Occasion

Phase Eight Stitch Detail Clutch Bag View at Phase Eight RRP: Was £79 , Now £63.20 | This beautiful nude-pink clutch is the perfect finishing touch to any occasionwear look for spring/summer. It has a minimalist design with subtle stitch detailing and a gold-toned zip. The thin wrist strap is handy if you want to wear it as a wristlet. Whistles Shiny Croc Medium Clutch View at Whistles RRP: £69 | If you love the textured finish of many of Duchess Sophie's clutch bags, then this might be the accessory for you. It's crafted from glossy black croc-effect leather and has a chunky metallic zip. The neutral tone and pared-back design means this clutch is easy to style with your wardrobe staples. Sosandar Straw Buckle Clutch Bag View at M&S RRP: £39 | Raffia is a major trend for spring/summer and it works with daytime and evening looks to add a touch of interest and texture. This clutch bag has a striking bamboo buckle and is secured with a magnetic fastening. It also comes with a chain in case you want to go hands-free on occasions.

Their limited capacity and need to be handheld makes clutches not the most functional bag on a daily basis. However, woman&home Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr believes a clutch will "always be a classic" and adds "elegance" to an outfit - something Duchess Sophie knows all about!

"Bag trends come and go, but a clutch will always be a classic. Certainly, a chic clutch bag is a good choice for a royal as it gives you something to do with your hands, but for the rest of us it adds a touch of elegance to any outfit," Caroline explained. "The perfect clutch will be the right size for just the essentials and preferably a neutral colour to fit with everything in your wardrobe."

(Image credit: Image 1: Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images//Image 2: Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

In the last few months alone we’ve seen Her Royal Highness wearing a clutch bag to everything from a special Changing of the Guard ceremony to a visit to Yeo Valley Farm and the Orbis Visionaries Reception reception at Abbey Road Studios. Duchess Sophie has also previously gone for a clutch on Christmas Day, to a service celebrating the 75th anniversary of the NHS and for a visit to The London College of Fashion.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Seemingly she agrees with Caroline about the versatility of a neutral clutch because she has been spotted with several. However, Duchess Sophie’s love for this chic design means she also has pastel and bolder shades and loves animal print finishes.

(Image credit: Image 1:Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images //Image 2:Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

If you’re not sure about picking a clutch in a bold hue then a textured finish will also add interest and a sense of fun without being too much. A clutch bag is perfect for special occasions and is one of the best evening bags, though as a royal it’s no surprise that Duchess Sophie wears them more day-to-day as she tends to dress formally for official appearances.

When she needs to be hands-free she has an easy solution and simply puts the clutches under her arm, making this style work for her. The Duchess of Edinburgh isn’t the only royal who puts the chic appearance of clutches above more practicality as Queen Camilla and the Princess of Wales also love a clutch bag. Their clutch bags are often colour-coordinated perfectly with their clothes, creating a very put-together final look that's totally in harmony.