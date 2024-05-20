Duchess Sophie goes emerald in '50s inspired statement skirt with matching cropped blazer
Duchess Sophie attended The Ceremony of the Keys At The Palace of Holyroodhouse in a striking green ensemble
Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, looked elegant in emerald for an engagement at The Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh alongside the Duke of Edinburgh last week.
The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh visited Scotland to participate in The Ceremony of the Keys, a tradition that takes place every time the monarch (or a representative) visits the Scottish capital.
Looking as chic and stylish as ever, Duchess Sophie, who always knows exactly how to style a blazer or a statement skirt went for an all-over green look with a matching two piece, along with a pair of her best designer heels and a coordinating green handbag.
The royal couple were pictured smiling as a procession of ornately dressed soldiers greeted them. Sophie looked striking in the bold maxi skirt with matching cropped blazer by Suzannah London, while Prince Edward was as smart as ever in a simple but sharp navy suit and pink tie, with black leather shoes.
Shop Sophie's Look
Sophie's exact jacket
This luxe cropped jacket is designed by British brand Suzanna London and comes in four different colour ways.
Unfortunately, Sophie's exact match is no longer available online but we love this stylish alternative from Aspinal of London.
Sophie's exact skirt
The matching skirt in this two-piece suit is a full shape with a nipped in waist for a flattering cut. Wear with understated heels like Duchess Sophie.
The bold skirt featured an elegant 1950s inspired cut, as was evident with the name of the piece. The Suzannah London Remy 50s Diamond Cloque Midi Skirt boasts gorgeous flowing pleats and a cinched waist that perfectly aligns the silhouette of the outfit to flow into the cropped collared blazer.
The Remy Diamond Cloque Cropped Jacket features the same rich, quilted composition as the skirt, adding even more of a statement with a large collar and sleek v-neck design.
Sophie teamed the gorgeous textured two piece with a pair of Prada stiletto heels in the form of the Natural Leather Pumps. When it came to her handbag, she chose a green clutch with a chain from French designer Sophie Habsburg.
The Duchess of Edinburgh has been earning some real style points lately, recently spotted in a gorgeous midi dress and white wedges, as well as a stylish ensemble consisting of a chic snake print co-ord and white blazer.
Her hair has been catching the attention of royal fans, too. She's often been opting for chic, timeless and regal updos when she steps out for royal outings, clearly favouring the likes of the gorgeous French twist or a put-together ponytail.
