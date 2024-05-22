Zara Tindall’s timeless white dress is a summer essential, and the beautiful pink accessories seriously elevate the outfit

Zara Tindall’s timeless Garden Party dress is a summer essential no matter the weather and the pink accessories made her outfit.

It’s always a clever idea to have a few comfortable and stylish dresses in your summer capsule wardrobe ready for everything from family gatherings to special events. For the royals the summer calendar is packed and Zara Tindall showcased one of her favourite go-to pieces for the season at her first Garden Party of the year. The King’s niece attended a Buckingham Palace garden party and didn’t let the rain dampen her spirits as she stepped out in her gorgeous £1,500 Laura Green Isobel dress in a soft white shade with a hint of pink to it.

This was a shirt dress with a stunning collar, waist belt and button-up detailing, however it put a contemporary twist on this classic silhouette. The short puff sleeves were incredibly feminine and this was echoed in the shape of Zara’s dress with the fitted bodice flaring out into the skirt.

(Image credit: Photo by YUI MOK/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Shop Dresses Like Zara's For Summer

M&S Collared Belted Shirt Dress £55 at M&S This is a more casual shirt dress compared to Zara's, but it's a brilliant option for relaxed summer days and can easily be dressed up with heels or wedges too. It has a flattering waist belt, subtle lace panels and is made from linen-rich material. & Other Stories Belted Shirt Dress £95 at & Other Stories This belted shirt dress falls to a midi length and has a matching waist belt. The turn-down collar and short sleeves give this a sophisticated feel for summer and it's crafted from a linen blend fabric. Reiss Linen Blend Shirt Dress £188 at John Lewis This gorgeous midi shirt dress from Reiss features statement tortoiseshell buttons running down the front, puff sleeves and a waist belt. The A-line shape of the skirt is so elegant and it would be beautiful styled with pink accessories like Zara's.

Shop Pink Accessories

L.K.Bennett Suede Court Shoes £209 at John Lewis If you want to invest in a pair of pink heels to last you for years to come then these are perfect. The shorter heel is great for daytime and the soft clay pink colour is so neutral and easy to style. Charles & Keith Quilted Clutch £69 at Charles & Keith Also available in a range of other beautiful shades, this quilted clutch is the epitome of elegance. It has light gold-toned hardware and a braided chain strap, meaning you can also wear this crossbody. Bloom & Bay Adva Straw Fedora Hat £29.95 at John Lewis Affordable and pretty, this straw hat is a great summer accessory to add a pop of pink to your outfits. The fedora is woven from straw and the tan trim around it is such a classic addition.

The fabric had a beautiful sheen to it and although the colour had a pink undertone, the final effect was very much that of a simple, white dress. Zara had previously worn this dress to Royal Ascot and it’s easy to see why it remains one of her favourites. A white dress is one of the most versatile items for summer as the neutral colour is perfect for pairing not only with items in so many other shades but also for dressing up and down with minimal effort.

To make a white dress that bit more casual simply add a pair of your best white trainers or ballet flats and throw over a blue denim jacket. For a more elevated look that’s perfect for special occasions you can style a white dress with heels or espadrille wedges and add a blazer for cooler days. Whatever the summer weather, rain or shine, a white dress is easy.

(Image credit: Photo by Yui Mok-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Unsurprisingly given she was at a royal Garden Party, Zara Tindall went for a dressed-up look and chose a pair of pink suede court shoes by Emmy London which she cleverly avoided sinking into the grass by attaching clear heel protectors.

These shoes were fabulous and matched the pink of the buttons that ran up the front of the dress, as well as her Emmy London clutch bag. The pops of pink were a subtle way to add a sense of fun to Zara’s outfit without being overwhelming, which helped to keep the look still very sophisticated. She kept the pink theme going strong with her pink hat.

The hat was designed by milliner Sarah Cant and was the Rosa Boater hat with a lace-like pattern around the rim and a ruffle adornment. This was another playful accessory and she finished off her look by carrying an all-important umbrella to keep herself dry during this outdoor engagement.

(Image credit: Photo by Yui Mok-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

There was something magically Mary Poppins-esque about this outfit with the boater hat and umbrella and Zara wore her blonde hair up under the hat with just one face-framing piece loose. Zara wasn’t the only royal at this rainy Garden Party and was joined at the palace by her brother Peter Phillips and cousins Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice and Prince William.

This was the fourth Garden Party of the year and traditionally there are three hosted at Buckingham Palace with another one held at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Scotland.