Zara Tindall’s timeless white dress is a summer essential, and the beautiful pink accessories seriously elevate the outfit
Zara Tindall went for a classic white dress for her first Garden Party of the year and the pops of pink were a fun addition to this chic look
Zara Tindall’s timeless Garden Party dress is a summer essential no matter the weather and the pink accessories made her outfit.
It’s always a clever idea to have a few comfortable and stylish dresses in your summer capsule wardrobe ready for everything from family gatherings to special events. For the royals the summer calendar is packed and Zara Tindall showcased one of her favourite go-to pieces for the season at her first Garden Party of the year. The King’s niece attended a Buckingham Palace garden party and didn’t let the rain dampen her spirits as she stepped out in her gorgeous £1,500 Laura Green Isobel dress in a soft white shade with a hint of pink to it.
This was a shirt dress with a stunning collar, waist belt and button-up detailing, however it put a contemporary twist on this classic silhouette. The short puff sleeves were incredibly feminine and this was echoed in the shape of Zara’s dress with the fitted bodice flaring out into the skirt.
Shop Dresses Like Zara's For Summer
This is a more casual shirt dress compared to Zara's, but it's a brilliant option for relaxed summer days and can easily be dressed up with heels or wedges too. It has a flattering waist belt, subtle lace panels and is made from linen-rich material.
This belted shirt dress falls to a midi length and has a matching waist belt. The turn-down collar and short sleeves give this a sophisticated feel for summer and it's crafted from a linen blend fabric.
Shop Pink Accessories
If you want to invest in a pair of pink heels to last you for years to come then these are perfect. The shorter heel is great for daytime and the soft clay pink colour is so neutral and easy to style.
Also available in a range of other beautiful shades, this quilted clutch is the epitome of elegance. It has light gold-toned hardware and a braided chain strap, meaning you can also wear this crossbody.
The fabric had a beautiful sheen to it and although the colour had a pink undertone, the final effect was very much that of a simple, white dress. Zara had previously worn this dress to Royal Ascot and it’s easy to see why it remains one of her favourites. A white dress is one of the most versatile items for summer as the neutral colour is perfect for pairing not only with items in so many other shades but also for dressing up and down with minimal effort.
To make a white dress that bit more casual simply add a pair of your best white trainers or ballet flats and throw over a blue denim jacket. For a more elevated look that’s perfect for special occasions you can style a white dress with heels or espadrille wedges and add a blazer for cooler days. Whatever the summer weather, rain or shine, a white dress is easy.
Unsurprisingly given she was at a royal Garden Party, Zara Tindall went for a dressed-up look and chose a pair of pink suede court shoes by Emmy London which she cleverly avoided sinking into the grass by attaching clear heel protectors.
These shoes were fabulous and matched the pink of the buttons that ran up the front of the dress, as well as her Emmy London clutch bag. The pops of pink were a subtle way to add a sense of fun to Zara’s outfit without being overwhelming, which helped to keep the look still very sophisticated. She kept the pink theme going strong with her pink hat.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
The hat was designed by milliner Sarah Cant and was the Rosa Boater hat with a lace-like pattern around the rim and a ruffle adornment. This was another playful accessory and she finished off her look by carrying an all-important umbrella to keep herself dry during this outdoor engagement.
There was something magically Mary Poppins-esque about this outfit with the boater hat and umbrella and Zara wore her blonde hair up under the hat with just one face-framing piece loose. Zara wasn’t the only royal at this rainy Garden Party and was joined at the palace by her brother Peter Phillips and cousins Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice and Prince William.
This was the fourth Garden Party of the year and traditionally there are three hosted at Buckingham Palace with another one held at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Scotland.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. Her specialist areas include the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
-
Zara Tindall's tear-jerker moment that left Prince William 'blubbing in pieces'
The cousins have always been close, but Zara was left 'surprised' at William's reaction during one of her life's biggest highlights
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
We're still thinking about Zara Tindall's huge wedge heels and white sunhat for summer as she marks her 43rd birthday
Zara Tindall showed her style credentials at Wimbledon last year when she stepped out in fabulous tan wedges holding a chic sun hat
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Zara Tindall looks powerful in white jodhpurs and riding boots as her horse jumps 'mega' in prestigious competition
Zara Tindall put in an impressive performance in the Badminton Horse Trials wearing a super chic yet practical outfit
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Royal brides and their 'something blue': From Kate Middleton's secret detail to Zara Tindall's protocol-breaker
Many royal brides' 'something blue' isn't noticeable to anyone else but they've included it as a special nod to the wedding tradition
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
32 of the most romantic moments between Mike and Zara Tindall
Mike and Zara Tindall are a popular couple among royal fans, much-loved for their sense of humour and laid-back nature
By Jack Slater Published
-
Zara Tindall's golden pixie cut from 2001 is the super short style we want her to bring back in 2024
Zara Tindall's pixie haircut was a chic and timeless royal look and we can't help hoping she'll go back to this style all these years later
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Zara Tindall goes classic in pinstripe trouser suit as she shares public kiss with Mike Tindall at Cheltenham
Zara Tindall's pinstripe trouser suit was a stunning combo as the royal attended Cheltenham with her husband and Princess Eugenie
By Laura Harman Published
-
Zara Tindall nails bold tonal dressing in navy cape and matching accessories at Cheltenham
Zara Tindall's navy Cheltenham outfit for Day 1 of the festival is the epitome of elegance and showed how effective tonal dressing can be
By Emma Shacklock Published