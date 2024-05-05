Duchess Sophie is striking in a camel suede jacket and blue maxi skirt for a rare outing with the whole family

Duchess Sophie has already cemented her reputation as one of the most stylish royals, with numerous on-trend looks that are always well put together.

Duchess Sophie has been in the spotlight more recently, after undertaking more royal duties while King Charles and Kate Middleton focus on their health. For a spring day out with the whole family, Duchess Sophie wore a suede belted jacket with a bright blue skirt and brown boots.

Last month, Duchess Sophie wowed us in a red dress when recreating an iconic Beatles moment, but it's often the more neutral looks that are so easy to wear, we'll be nabbing them for our capsule wardrobes.

A post shared by HRH The Duchess of Edinburgh (@duchess_sophiehelen) A photo posted by on

The Duchess of Edinburgh was spotted wearing this look at the Royal Windsor Horse Show. Sophie attended the event alongside her husband Prince Edward and two children, Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor and James Mountbatten-Windsor, Earl of Wessex.

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, smiled at the crowds as she walked around the Royal Horse Show in Windsor, looking happy and relaxed with her family. The Duchess wore her hair in loose waves, with subtle makeup.

A fan account posted a picture of Duchess Sophie, alongside the caption, "Day 4, Royal Windsor Horse Show. Aww this is lovely and heartwarming family moments…

Lady Louise gave her mum a warm hug and she’s watching the event closely with her father. James, Earl of Wessex attended the event too, looking sharp and seen wearing his signet."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Duchess Sophie's relaxed longline camel jacket is the perfect investment piece for spring, now we finally seem to be out of winter coat season. Teamed with a maxi skirt and boots, it's a great transitional outfit as we move towards the summer.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Shop Duchess Sophie's spring look