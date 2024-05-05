Duchess Sophie is striking in a camel suede jacket and blue maxi skirt for a rare outing with the whole family
The Duchess of Edinburgh wore the striking combination for an outing at the Royal Horse Show in Windsor
Duchess Sophie has already cemented her reputation as one of the most stylish royals, with numerous on-trend looks that are always well put together.
Duchess Sophie has been in the spotlight more recently, after undertaking more royal duties while King Charles and Kate Middleton focus on their health. For a spring day out with the whole family, Duchess Sophie wore a suede belted jacket with a bright blue skirt and brown boots.
Last month, Duchess Sophie wowed us in a red dress when recreating an iconic Beatles moment, but it's often the more neutral looks that are so easy to wear, we'll be nabbing them for our capsule wardrobes.
A post shared by HRH The Duchess of Edinburgh (@duchess_sophiehelen)
A photo posted by on
The Duchess of Edinburgh was spotted wearing this look at the Royal Windsor Horse Show. Sophie attended the event alongside her husband Prince Edward and two children, Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor and James Mountbatten-Windsor, Earl of Wessex.
Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, smiled at the crowds as she walked around the Royal Horse Show in Windsor, looking happy and relaxed with her family. The Duchess wore her hair in loose waves, with subtle makeup.
A fan account posted a picture of Duchess Sophie, alongside the caption, "Day 4, Royal Windsor Horse Show. Aww this is lovely and heartwarming family moments…
Lady Louise gave her mum a warm hug and she’s watching the event closely with her father. James, Earl of Wessex attended the event too, looking sharp and seen wearing his signet."
Duchess Sophie's relaxed longline camel jacket is the perfect investment piece for spring, now we finally seem to be out of winter coat season. Teamed with a maxi skirt and boots, it's a great transitional outfit as we move towards the summer.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Shop Duchess Sophie's spring look
This luxurious suede jacket is sure to elevate any outfit, with a matching self-tie belt for waist definition.
This bright blue skirt can be dressed up or down. Crafted from matt satin, it has a luxurious finish - and it's currently on sale with 50% off.
Lauren is the former Deputy Digital Editor at woman&home and became a journalist mainly because she enjoys being nosy. With a background in features journalism, Lauren worked on the woman&home brand for four years before going freelance. Before woman&home Lauren worked across a variety of women's lifestyle titles, including GoodTo, Woman's Own, and Woman magazine.
-
-
A beauty editor tries the Nicky Clarke AirStyle Pro Hair Dryer – how well does it perform?
Our beauty expert shares her detailed guide to the Nicky Clarke AirStyle Pro and its attachments
By Lucy Abbersteen Published
-
Kate Moss shows us how to style summer dresses while we wait for warmer weather
The supermodel teamed a flowy white maxi dress with a black blazer and we want in on her look
By Molly Smith Published