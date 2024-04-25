Duchess Sophie has a spring in her step in strawberry red dress and gold initial necklace as she recreates Beatles moment

We’ve added Duchess Sophie’s strawberry red dress and initial necklace to our spring wish-list.

Taking inspiration from the vibrancy of so many of the spring/summer fashion colour trends of 2024, the Duchess of Edinburgh’s latest look was a bright look that we can all get behind. Like many of her fellow royals, Duchess Sophie is a fan of bold colour and patterns and doesn’t shy away from making a statement with her outfits. If she was ever going to craft a spring capsule wardrobe midi dresses would surely be a staple and she reached for an old favourite from Beulah London on 24th April. Eagle-eyed royal fashion fans might recognise Duchess Sophie’s strawberry red dress from the coronation concert at Windsor Castle last year.

It was every bit as beautiful as she attended the Orbis Visionaries Reception at Abbey Road Studios as Global Ambassador for the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness. Duchess Sophie’s dress had a crew neckline and long sleeves ending in an elegant frill.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

The top of the sleeves have a subtle puffed detail to them, giving them even more structure and dimension without being overwhelming. Duchess Sophie’s dress also featured a flattering fitted bodice that flared out into a beautifully draped midi skirt that had a thigh-high split up one side leading into delicate buttons.

Strawberry Red Inspiration

The design of this piece is a twist on a classic, whilst the bold coral-red colour makes an instant impact in such a fun way. Keeping to her usual side-swept hair look, Duchess Sophie parted her hair on the left and secured her blonde tresses in a chic updo. She often favours updo hairstyles for practicality and here it worked perfectly to highlight the neckline of her dress too.

Having made such a bold dress colour choice, the Duchess of Edinburgh then went more neutral with her accessories. This is a clever trick to ensure that your outfit is balanced and coordinating the shades of your shoes and handbag also creates an effortlessly put-together feel.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

The senior royal pulled out her Sophie Habsburg clutch bag for this special occasion, which also saw her enjoy her very own Beatles moment as she recreated the iconic Abbey Road album cover by walking jauntily across the zebra crossing outside the studios. The clutch was a soft beige and the textured finish was a contrast with the block colour of Duchess Sophie’s strawberry red dress. She added a pair of Prada nude heels and a gold necklace with the letter ‘S’ that was minimalist but gorgeous.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Personalised jewellery is popular amongst the royals and she’s previously worn a necklace with her children and husband’s initials on, though this gold one brought out the warmth of the dress’s colour which was also echoed in her coral-pink lipstick.

(Image credit: Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

The Duchess of Edinburgh’s outfit is a perfect choice for daytime occasions like weddings or parties, as well as evening events, though you could also make it much more casual. Simply style a midi dress with trainers and a denim jacket for a more day-time look or dress up with heels like Duchess Sophie for a super glamorous outfit.

The Duchess certainly looked comfortable as well as stylish in her outfit as she walked across the Abbey Road crossing and attended this important reception.