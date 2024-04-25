Duchess Sophie has a spring in her step in strawberry red dress and gold initial necklace as she recreates Beatles moment
Duchess Sophie's strawberry red dress makes a real impact with its fabulously vibrant colour and it's so perfect for spring
We’ve added Duchess Sophie’s strawberry red dress and initial necklace to our spring wish-list.
Taking inspiration from the vibrancy of so many of the spring/summer fashion colour trends of 2024, the Duchess of Edinburgh’s latest look was a bright look that we can all get behind. Like many of her fellow royals, Duchess Sophie is a fan of bold colour and patterns and doesn’t shy away from making a statement with her outfits. If she was ever going to craft a spring capsule wardrobe midi dresses would surely be a staple and she reached for an old favourite from Beulah London on 24th April. Eagle-eyed royal fashion fans might recognise Duchess Sophie’s strawberry red dress from the coronation concert at Windsor Castle last year.
It was every bit as beautiful as she attended the Orbis Visionaries Reception at Abbey Road Studios as Global Ambassador for the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness. Duchess Sophie’s dress had a crew neckline and long sleeves ending in an elegant frill.
The top of the sleeves have a subtle puffed detail to them, giving them even more structure and dimension without being overwhelming. Duchess Sophie’s dress also featured a flattering fitted bodice that flared out into a beautifully draped midi skirt that had a thigh-high split up one side leading into delicate buttons.
Strawberry Red Inspiration
RRP: £178 | A little more classic red then Duchess Sophie's dress, this has a similarly warm vibrant tone and beautiful fluted cuffs. The midi length is so classic and elegant and this would be a gorgeous choice for any spring/summer events.
RRP:
Was £19.99, Now £12 | This fitted shirt is such a staple piece to have in your wardrobe and would look amazing tucked into jeans or with a simple white skirt this spring/summer. It has buttoned cuffs and a straight-cut hem as well as a timeless pointed collar.
RRP:
Was £119, Now £95.20 | Get ready for summer with this beautiful bold sundress. The strappy design and maxi length are stunning and it's crafted from lightweight woven fabric with a scoop back.
The design of this piece is a twist on a classic, whilst the bold coral-red colour makes an instant impact in such a fun way. Keeping to her usual side-swept hair look, Duchess Sophie parted her hair on the left and secured her blonde tresses in a chic updo. She often favours updo hairstyles for practicality and here it worked perfectly to highlight the neckline of her dress too.
Having made such a bold dress colour choice, the Duchess of Edinburgh then went more neutral with her accessories. This is a clever trick to ensure that your outfit is balanced and coordinating the shades of your shoes and handbag also creates an effortlessly put-together feel.
The senior royal pulled out her Sophie Habsburg clutch bag for this special occasion, which also saw her enjoy her very own Beatles moment as she recreated the iconic Abbey Road album cover by walking jauntily across the zebra crossing outside the studios. The clutch was a soft beige and the textured finish was a contrast with the block colour of Duchess Sophie’s strawberry red dress. She added a pair of Prada nude heels and a gold necklace with the letter ‘S’ that was minimalist but gorgeous.
Personalised jewellery is popular amongst the royals and she’s previously worn a necklace with her children and husband’s initials on, though this gold one brought out the warmth of the dress’s colour which was also echoed in her coral-pink lipstick.
The Duchess of Edinburgh’s outfit is a perfect choice for daytime occasions like weddings or parties, as well as evening events, though you could also make it much more casual. Simply style a midi dress with trainers and a denim jacket for a more day-time look or dress up with heels like Duchess Sophie for a super glamorous outfit.
The Duchess certainly looked comfortable as well as stylish in her outfit as she walked across the Abbey Road crossing and attended this important reception.
