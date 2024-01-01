Kate Middleton re-wore more clothes in 2023 than ever before - here’s how you can do the same this year

As a longtime champion of sustainable fashion, Kate Middleton re-wore more outfits in 2023 than she had ever worn before and looked impossibly elegant while doing it. Here we share some tips and tricks so you can do the same this year.

2023 was a huge year for the Royal Family. As well as carrying out the usual royal engagements that fill their calendars, with one royal expert saying these busy royals are 'unsung royal heroes' who should get their titles upgraded, they also had the Coronation celebrations to deal with.

For each and every one of these public events, Kate Middleton was impeccably dressed, whether wearing her classic favourite Veja trainers or one of her best looks that we'll remember forever. But while you may think that her first full year as the Princess of Wales would mean blowing the budget on clothes fit for her title, you may be surprised that she actually cut back on the amount, and cost, of the clothes she wore.

According to Page Six, who calculated the overall cost of clothing the Princess debuted in 2023, Kate spent an impressive $72,433 on new clothes and accessories over the year, $47,163 less than in 2022. How did she do it and still look fabulous? By rewearing favourite pieces like her trusted Reiss Hollie Double Breasted Linen Blazer.

(Image credit: Photo by Andrew Matthews-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Reiss Reiss Hollie Double Breasted Linen Blazer in Blue Visit Site RRP: £148 WAS £298 | Kate Middleton's Reiss blazer is the perfect mix of relaxed and smart. This baby blue tone is a stunning pop of colour that would work with any neutral look. Reiss Reiss Hollie Double Breasted Linen Blazer in Lilac Visit Site RRP: £225 WAS £298 | If you want to add a bright splash of colour into your jacket collection then this is a great way to do it. The purple shade is very on-trend and playful. Reiss Reiss Hollie Double Breasted Linen Blazer in White Visit Site RRP: £148 WAS £298 | The white version of Kate's Reiss blazer is a chic outerwear option. It would look fabulous with white trousers as well as over a cosy jumper dress.

Despite undertaking nearly 30 more engagements than in 2022 last year, the publication reports that Kate wore 37 fewer new clothing items in comparison, choosing more often to rewear certain pieces, and often entire looks, especially in the autumn when she was spotted rewearing a number of trouser suits after a more 'serious' wardrobe switch up.

But while she may have been recycling her pieces more often, the Princess always looked fresh and took steps to ensure her repetitive wardrobe didn't feel, well, repetitive.

"Kate is one of the most prolific outfit repeaters in the royal family, frequently rewearing favourite outfits time and time again," Royal Fashion expert Miranda Holder told HELLO! Magazine earlier this year, adding that this is a conscious, sustainable choice the Princess makes everyday.

But while she wants to make sustainable fashion choices, Kate also wants to make sure royal fans can recreate her looks with high-street pieces, like her infamous Zara earrings and stunning Zara blazer she has in multiple colours. Miranda says this is a fine line to tread. "In an ideal world, with Kate’s influence, the Princess would only be wearing the most ethical and sustainable brands, and I personally would love to see her in slightly less Zara.

"However the power of Zara is that it’s highly accessible, meaning anyone is able to buy into their own little piece of Kate’s wardrobe."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lillie Mid Rise Wide Leg Trousers - Reiss, £118 The white Lillie trousers are the staple shape your wardrobe is missing. Cut in a mid-rise, wide-leg profile, they’re just as stylish with tucked-in knitwear or as part of a modern, suiting agenda.

So how can we follow in Kate's footsteps and start rewearing the clothes we already have more over the coming year? We're in luck as the team at Jackie, a personal styling website, have revealed a number of super simple tips and tricks.

"How you style your hair plays a large role in how you choose to re-wear an outfit," the brand's founder and CEO Amber Duncan told Insider. "Tie your hair up off your neck to keep your look more casual, or let your hair down to dress things up. It seems simple, but how you style your hair can have maximum impact on how your outfit is perceived."

"Keep your jewellery choices simple," Sabel Bezet, a buyer and stylist for Jackie, added. "Many women make the mistake of overdoing it with statement jewellery to re-wear an outfit. Reach for minimalistic, dainty jewellery to wear your favourite look time and time again."

As for Devon White, Jackie's creative content director, they share that layering is the easiest way to change the look of a reworn outfit. "Play with new textures. When adding your perfect layering piece, consider which textures can transform your outfit. Whether it be a shaggy coat, a chenille sweater or a chunky knit cardigan, let your outwear make the statement for you."