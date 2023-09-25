Kate Middleton's wardrobe has become more 'serious' for this understandable reason

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Kate Middleton's recent outfits have a more 'serious' feel to them than the looks she was wearing this time last year and the change is completely understandable.

Kate Middleton's style has seen a subtle overhaul since she became Princess of Wales, with the royal now favouring tailored suits for her royal engagements.

The more 'serious' style she now opts for, according to a royal style expert, is a reflection of 'her heavyweight role within The Firm'.

Have you noticed Kate Middleton's subtle wardrobe change? While every royal fan is still rightly obsessed with the brilliant looks she's currently stepping out in, such as her chic trouser suit and seriously gorgeous curtain bangs and recent fall-forward look of green tapered trousers and a maroon lacy blouse, the Princess has been toning down her outfits and the reason why is completely understandable.

From her powder-pink suit and sophisticated pearl belt to her ultra chic blazer and simple black trousers and even with her casual grey blazer and black skinny jeans, Kate is channeling a much more 'serious' and 'business-like' feel through her choice of outfits.

If you need the stats, in September this year alone, she has already stepped out in seven different tailored suits! We're not complaining, the power pieces are still seriously stylish, but what has brought about this change?

Speaking to HELLO!, royal style expert Miranda Holder explained that Kate's new 'business-like' style is a change heralded in by her new senior position in The Firm.

She said, "Princess Kate’s image has definitely taken on a more business-like feel ever since she became the Princess of Wales; her more serious wardrobe reflecting the gravitas of her heavyweight role within the Firm.

"She has literally been rebranded in line with her new level of authority as the Princess of Wales and her position as our future Queen.

"Kate has remained faithful to the same 'fashion formula' with her tailoring - choosing neutral colours which feel less frivolous than the prints and bright hues of the past," Miranda added.

The change in style also marks a change in the Princess's approach to sharing where her looks are from. When she became the Princess of Wales, Buckingham Palace announced that they would no longer release the details of her outfits unless it was a particularly special occasion.

The Palace's announcement, Holder believes, follows the same thought process as Kate's new toned down fashion. She said, "In line with the Palace withholding details of her looks, this is most likely an attempt to detract from the Princess’ fashion and refocus our attention on the cause at hand."

But just because Kate has 'toned down' her looks, that does not mean that they are boring - far from it! In fact, as many people who have tried to nail the smart-casual dress code with a power suit will know, the bold coords are incredibly daunting to style, much more so than a pretty patterned dress like the blue and green geometric print dress that Kate wore back in 2021.

But Miranda has some tips and tricks that will make emulating Kate's power suit style a little easier. "The colour is make or break, so ensure the shade is flattering and go for a bold, bright hue if you dare, keeping accessories tonal or matching to create a striking and contemporary monochrome look," she advises.

And just because you're stepping out in a suit, that doesn't mean you can't keep the look casual and comfortable. "Don’t be afraid of teaming trainers with your look if you need to - the rules have totally changed," Miranda says.

If you really want to emulate Kate's look, we recommend opting for her favourite pair of white sneakers, her fresh white workout shoes from LuLulemon, or perhaps her cool £135 white trainers that she wore to play tennis alongside Swiss tennis star Roger Ferderer.

For accessories, Miranda says, "To keep your look bang up to date, add an oversized clutch and a pair of statement stud earrings."

Finally, as we now head into the colder autumnal months, a jacket is a must have, especially if you want to nail the power suit look. Miranda suggests, "Pay attention to where the jacket ends on your leg - ensure that it is your slimmest point for the most figure-flattering effect."