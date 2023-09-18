Kate Middleton rocks vibrant orange life vest on top of ultra chic blazer in hilarious moment during Royal Navy visit
The Princess of Wales paid a visit to the Royal Naval Air Station in Somerset and looked the part
The Princess of Wales paid a visit to the Royal Naval Air Station in Yeovil in Somerset today and tried on a bright orange inflatable life vest as she laughed with military staff.
- Kate Middleton looked incredibly chic as she paid a visit to the Royal Navy Air Station in Somerset on Monday September 18th.
- The Princess of Wales was left in fits of giggles as she inflated a bright orange life vest and was given a full tour of the base.
As Prince William jetted off to New York to attend the Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit, the Princess of Wales paid a visit to a Somerset Royal Navy base, following her appointment as Commodore-in-Chief of the Fleet Air Arm.
Princess Catherine, who resides at Adelaide Cottage in Windsor with William and children George, Charlotte and Louis, was given the chance to tour the base, meet with military staff, try her skills at a flight simulator and visit to the air traffic control tower to learn the ropes.
Looking simple and smart for the official engagement, Princess Catherine chose a black double breasted blazer with gold button detailing by Holland Cooper, worn over a crisp white cami top and teamed with a pair of simple and sleek black trousers.
Selecting a pair of shoes from her designer heel collection, she wore a pair of her black suede pumps by Gianvito Rossi, adding one of her favourite pairs of earrings in the form of the Classic Citrine Earrings by Kiki McDonough.
Catherine has worn the glowing yellow earrings, priced at £695, on lots of royal outings in recent times, teaming them with both smart casual looks and dressed up ensembles.
After being left in fits of giggles trying on and inflating a bright orange life vest, Kate sported a headset and microphone as she was shown around the air traffic control tower.
She was able to speak on the radio to airborne Wildcat helicopter crew members as the aircraft came into land at the airbase.
Princess Catherine was also seen sporting her newly styled face-framing curtain bangs with a head of loosely curled tresses which remained looking flawless despite the windy conditions at the base.
As for makeup, it was a natural and glowy look for Catherine, with a muted brown eyeshadow wash on her eyelids and a neutral pink lip shade.
