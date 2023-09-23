Prince and Princess of Wales compared to iconic Friends couple due to ultra 'competitive' relationship - as Kate admits it's a 'mental challenge'
Rugby pro James Haskell compared the Prince and Princess of Wales to Monica and Chandler from Friends
As the Prince and Princess of Wales appeared on Mike Tindall's podcast along Princess Anne, the couple were compared to Monica and Chandler from iconic sitcom Friends thanks to their competitive nature.
- Kate Middleton and Prince William made an unexpected appearance on a special episode of The Good, The Bad and The Rugby, alongside Princess Anne.
- During the special royal episode, Kate and William were compared to an iconic couple from the smash hit sitcom, Friends, as they joked about how competitive they are as a pair.
The Prince and Princess of Wales and Princess Anne joined Mike Tindall, Alex Payne and James Haskell for an appearance on The Good, The Bad and The Rugby podcast, talking all things sport and competition.
The candid chat between the sports pros and the royals heard Prince William reveal the 'terrifying' memories he has of Princess Anne racing him around the grounds of Balmoral, while Princess Catherine shared details of her love for cold water swimming that William thinks she's 'crazy' for.
And during a conversation about the competitive nature between sports lovers Kate and William, the future King and Queen Consort were even compared to a famous Friends couple.
Looking for an insight into the Prince and Princess of Wales's rivalries within their marriage, James Haskell asked, "Just how competitive are both of you?"
He then admitted that Mike, who is married to William's cousin Zara Tindall and close to the Waleses, had previously hinted that they're a lot like ultra-competitive Chandler Bing and Monica Geller.
"Because, Mike, I’m not going to lie, but he has made out [that] both of you are super, super competitive, a bit like Monica and Chandler from Friends."
Responding to the hilarious accusations, Princess Catherine laughed, "I’m really not that competitive. I don’t know where this is coming from," while William gave her a cheeky wink.
However, Kate did admit that a game of tennis between the two of them can become heated and that they have never finished a game.
"It becomes a mental challenge between the two of us," she said.
