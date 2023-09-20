Kate Middleton and Prince William's big decision that shows they’re 'taking control' of their lives within new monarchy

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are set to hire for a vital new role within their royal team - and it proves they're taking control of their lives within the modern monarchy, according to an expert.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are looking to hire a CEO to head up the Kensington Palace team, sharing an ad that asks for applicants with 'discretion, humility, integrity and diplomacy'.

A royal expert has highlighted that Princess Catherine's and Prince William's decision to add the important new member of staff to their personal team displays that they're 'taking control' of their professional lives, amid changes in the monarchy.

It was recently revealed that the Prince and Princess of Wales are on the hunt for a Chief Executive Officer to join their team of Kensington Palace staff, with a job advert shared by Odgers Berndtson, a UK recruitment firm, stating the exact requirements the future King and Queen Consort are looking for in their perfect candidate.

There are plenty of requirements for the high-profile role, with the description detailing that the ideal person will "bring a track record of strategic and cultural leadership in complex, fast-paced settings, and the ability to demonstrate core values of discretion, humility, integrity, and diplomacy".

The advert also states that candidates must have a "strong self-awareness and understanding of their impact on others" as well as being "progressive and innovative in their approach".

Now, a royal expert has claimed that Kate and William's hiring decision says a lot about how they plan to go forward with their lives as key members of the royal family, especially since they stepped up to become the Prince and Princess of Wales following the death of Queen Elizabeth II and the accession of King Charles.

Speaking to OK!, former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond explained that it displays how they plan to take control of their royal and professional destiny as the monarchy progresses and in preparation for William, who is first in the line of succession, to become King some day.

"I think this is a sleek and professional move. It is 'the Firm' moving into a new age, with William and Catherine clearly taking control of their working lives," she told the publication.

"Private secretaries are rather shadowy creatures, working closely with their principals, but rarely heard from publicly. I occasionally wined and dined the late Queen’s private secretaries, but they are men (almost exclusively men) who prefer to stay in the background," Jennie continued, giving an insight into what the coveted job might entail.

"They have always been unfailingly polite, astute at avoiding any direct questions, and you come away thinking you really haven’t gleaned any information. Which, of course, is their intention. They do, however, carry a great deal of power and influence."

The deadline for the job applications is on Monday 2nd October, so we recommend giving your CV a royal polish and perfecting your cover letter ASAP if you think you could be the person to be Kate and William's CEO.