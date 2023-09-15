Kate Middleton's casual grey blazer is the perfect autumnal jacket

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Venturing into the woods for her latest royal engagement, Kate Middleton amped up her casual, black outfit with a relaxed fit grey blazer that's set to be THE jacket for autumn 2023.

Perfectly nailing the smart-casual dress code with an outdoorsy chic outfit, Kate Middleton has cemented the relaxed-fit blazer as a wardrobe staple.

For her latest engagement, the Princess debuted a new tweed blazer and toned the jacket down with a simple, all-black outfit.

The summer months have seen Kate Middleton embrace a bronzed and 70s-esque look with outfits such as her stunning heat-beating white suit co-ord and her red floral belted dress, but we cannot wait to see her get back into her autumnal pieces.

From her ability to dress chicly when it's raining to her stunning tartan floor-length coat to the chic accessory both she and Duchess Sophie rely on to keep warm, Kate's style truly shines in the colder months and her most recent engagement unarguably proved this to be true.

Stepping into camp-core territory with her retro new hairstyle and black hiking books, Kate and Prince William visited Madley Primary School's Forest School in Hereford, England to learn about the forest school initiative and speak to the children about mental health.

In keeping with the forest environment, Kate stepped out in a monochrome black outfit, pairing black skinny jeans with a simple black t-shirt and a pair of Chloé combat ankle boots.

(Image credit: David Rose/WPA Pool/Getty Images)

ASOS DESIGN Twill Grandad Oversized Blazer, £60 ($74.55) | ASOS With a casual notch collar, button placket, and a relaxed fit, this oversized blazer strikes the perfect balance between office wear and outdoors chic. Made with a semi-structured fabric with a parallel-rib pattern, the relaxed fit still holds enough structure to give a professional look while remaining comfortable and looking effortlessly put together.

Longline Relaxed Blazer, £80 ($124.28) | Boden Cut from Italian heritage wool-blend herringbone, this tailored blazer boasts a relaxed silhouette that's fully lined for easy layering. We're sure Kate Middleton would approve of the 100% recycled polyester material and, even better, the piece is currently on sale!

Astrid Monochrome Blazer, £139 (£172.78) | All Saints With a double-breasted front and matte black buttons, this elegant blazer features a monochromatic wool blend base to give a more relaxed feel than classic tweed. The oversized fit and dramatic collar add structural interest while not taking away from the casual feel of the jacket.

The addition of a relaxed-fit grey blazer is what really caught our attention with this casual look. Breaking up the monochromatic black tones with the deep grey shade made the outfit pop and removed the possibility of the look being 'dark' or 'bland' as is so often the case with all-black outfits.

The tweed material of the jacket also added some much-needed texture to the outfit while still remaining subtle so as to not stand out against the natural backdrop of the engagement.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Joanna Angeles, Head Stylist at Tobi, recommends pairing your blazer with 'neutral monochrome' pieces from your wardrobe. She told InStyle, "Heading back to the office, style this wardrobe staple with neutral monochrome separates or a matching set for an effortless chic look that's put together. Pair with comfortable shoes such as kitten heels, slingback pointed-toe flats, or loafers.

"Opt for a top that would work in a professional setting such as a mock neck or button up and tuck into either pants or skirt, and for warmer days, drape the blazer on your shoulders. For a fresh take on office wear, pair a blazer with a slip midi dress and mules or white sneakers."

To transition the piece into a night-time staple, Angeles wants you to push the boat out and try mixing more 'fun' pieces with the basic blazer. "Since blazers are a great basic, try mixing one with trendier pieces like a flattering corset or fun knit fitted top with asymmetrical details. Trending bottoms, such as a mini skirt or straight-leg trousers, also pair well with blazers," she said.

"Finish off the outfit with strappy or platform heels and a handbag in a matching colour. For a date night fit, opt for a romantic mini or bodycon dress which will mesh well with a boxy blazer."