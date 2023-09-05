Kate Middleton’s red floral belted dress epitomised back-to-school chic and it’s the perfect seasonal transitional piece for September!

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Kate Middleton’s red floral belted dress that she wore back in September 2019 is one of our favourite looks for those warm days in September.

The Princess of Wales has pulled out some fabulous looks over the years and has perfectly navigated dressing for the summer-to-autumn transitional period.

Her red floral dress from a few years ago is one of our favourite pieces that encapsulates this easy breezy style.

On September 5, 2019, the Prince and Princess of Wales were snapped taking Prince George and Princess Charlotte to school at Thomas’s Battersea. This was Princess Charlotte's first day of school and a momentous occasion for the family as their only daughter started primary education.

For this warm September morning, when the summer weather was still leaking into the autumn months, the Princess of Wales wore a red and white floral dress from Michael Kors which typically retails at £150.

The Princess looked stunning in this floral dress which she accessorized with a thin black leather belt that cinched in her waist and highlighted her figure. The dress featured delicate navy colours within the floral pattern and the Princess matched her navy heels in the same shade to this detail, pulling the whole outfit together in a perfect semi-casual look.

Although this exact dress is no longer sold by the designer, there are many similar dresses, belts and short heels that are sold by different brands so you can replicate this elegant style from Catherine.

While this is a perfect look for those warm autumn days in September, it's perhaps not practical for everyday wear when dropping kids off at school.

However, it has been reported that when it isn't a special occasion like the first day of school, Kate Middleton's school-run look is lowkey and involves 'very little make-up' and hair up in a ponytail. This is a much more relatable look when dropping children off at school first thing in the morning!