Kate Middleton’s red floral belted dress epitomised back-to-school chic and it’s the perfect seasonal transitional piece for September!

Kate Middleton’s red floral belted dress that she wore back in September 2019 is one of our favourite looks for those warm days in September.
- The Princess of Wales has pulled out some fabulous looks over the years and has perfectly navigated dressing for the summer-to-autumn transitional period.
- Her red floral dress from a few years ago is one of our favourite pieces that encapsulates this easy breezy style.
- In other royal news, The heartbreaking reason it was ‘rather like’ Queen Elizabeth ‘had two families’ throughout her reign.
On September 5, 2019, the Prince and Princess of Wales were snapped taking Prince George and Princess Charlotte to school at Thomas’s Battersea. This was Princess Charlotte's first day of school and a momentous occasion for the family as their only daughter started primary education.
For this warm September morning, when the summer weather was still leaking into the autumn months, the Princess of Wales wore a red and white floral dress from Michael Kors which typically retails at £150.
The Princess looked stunning in this floral dress which she accessorized with a thin black leather belt that cinched in her waist and highlighted her figure. The dress featured delicate navy colours within the floral pattern and the Princess matched her navy heels in the same shade to this detail, pulling the whole outfit together in a perfect semi-casual look.
Although this exact dress is no longer sold by the designer, there are many similar dresses, belts and short heels that are sold by different brands so you can replicate this elegant style from Catherine.
While this is a perfect look for those warm autumn days in September, it's perhaps not practical for everyday wear when dropping kids off at school.
However, it has been reported that when it isn't a special occasion like the first day of school, Kate Middleton's school-run look is lowkey and involves 'very little make-up' and hair up in a ponytail. This is a much more relatable look when dropping children off at school first thing in the morning!
Bring extra flair to daytime dressing with this floral dress from Finery London. It's cut in a comfy regular fit, with easy short sleeves and a flattering v-neckline. The skirt is elasticated at the waist for a neat shape and has deep tiers that give a full, floaty silhouette.
With pointed toes and sharp stiletto heels, these court shoes are an all-time classic. Simple slip-on design. Insolia® technology redistributes your weight away from the balls of your feet, allowing you to wear them comfortably for longer.
