Kate Middleton ventures into camp-core territory with her retro new hairstyle, her black hiking books, and her casual grey blazer

On a recent royal outing in the woods, Kate Middleton wore a situationally appropriate outfit of a loose grey blazer and dark brown hiking boots, and wore her new hair in a trendy curtain bang blowout style.

The talk of the town this past week within the royal sphere has been Princess Kate's new haircut, which calls back to the 70s with her new curtain bangs and subtly blonde-highlighted hair - some folks are even calling the look "Farrah Fawcett bangs."

She further proved just how chic this new 'do is, and just how stylish she is in general, on her most recent royal outing on 14 September while visiting Madley Primary School's Forest School in Hereford, England. We never knew Kate could look so good in the woods - but of course, she impressed us once again, as she can pull off anything from an army green outdoorsy quilted vest to a camouflage cap.

For this woodsy outing, she sported a basic pair of black skinny jeans, which perfectly complemented her black t-shirt. Over the t-shirt, she wore a chic, slightly loose-fitting blazer in a flattering grey colour. In the woods, of course, the Princess dressed appropriately, wearing a pair of lace-up dark brown walking boots.

She went very minimal for jewelry, wearing a simple silver necklace that went perfectly with the outfit. And, of course, she wore her new hairstyle down, leaving her curtain bangs to sweep gently over her face while her long brunette hair cascaded down her back.

This engagement has been one of the first since William and Kate finished their summer holidays at Balmoral, marking another season of royal engagements for the couple and their family. For this visit, the Prince and Princess popped in at Madley Primary School's Forest School, which prioritizes outdoor learning for school children.

