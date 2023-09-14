Kate Middleton ventures into camp-core territory with her retro new hairstyle, her black hiking books, and her casual grey blazer
The forest really complements Kate's new aesthetic choices, wouldn't you say?
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
On a recent royal outing in the woods, Kate Middleton wore a situationally appropriate outfit of a loose grey blazer and dark brown hiking boots, and wore her new hair in a trendy curtain bang blowout style.
The talk of the town this past week within the royal sphere has been Princess Kate's new haircut, which calls back to the 70s with her new curtain bangs and subtly blonde-highlighted hair - some folks are even calling the look "Farrah Fawcett bangs."
She further proved just how chic this new 'do is, and just how stylish she is in general, on her most recent royal outing on 14 September while visiting Madley Primary School's Forest School in Hereford, England. We never knew Kate could look so good in the woods - but of course, she impressed us once again, as she can pull off anything from an army green outdoorsy quilted vest to a camouflage cap.
For this woodsy outing, she sported a basic pair of black skinny jeans, which perfectly complemented her black t-shirt. Over the t-shirt, she wore a chic, slightly loose-fitting blazer in a flattering grey colour. In the woods, of course, the Princess dressed appropriately, wearing a pair of lace-up dark brown walking boots.
She went very minimal for jewelry, wearing a simple silver necklace that went perfectly with the outfit. And, of course, she wore her new hairstyle down, leaving her curtain bangs to sweep gently over her face while her long brunette hair cascaded down her back.
This engagement has been one of the first since William and Kate finished their summer holidays at Balmoral, marking another season of royal engagements for the couple and their family. For this visit, the Prince and Princess popped in at Madley Primary School's Forest School, which prioritizes outdoor learning for school children.
Get Kate Middleton's Woodsy Look
Women's Supalite II GORE-TEX® Walking Boots: (£122.50) $152 | Berghaus
With a waterproof and breathable GORE-TEX® lining, these Berghaus boots will keep your feet cool and dry while the durable full-grain leather upper offers maximum comfort.
Super High Waisted Pleated Ankle Pant, $88 | Express
A sleek and tailored ankle-length style that's cut to fit and flatter you from the waist down. Tuck in tees, tanks or blouses for work and play.
HERRINGBONE ICON BLAZER in colour "Blonde", $100 (£86) | Banana Republic
This stylish and versatile blazer features everything you could want from a light fall jacket. Peak lapel. Long sleeves with button cuffs. Double breasted closure. Front pockets. Need we say more?
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Madeline Merinuk is woman&home's US lifestyle news writer. She covers celebrity, entertainment, fashion, and beauty news but is also obsessed with internet trends - you can find her reciting trending TikTok sounds out loud at any given time.
After winning multiple student journalism awards for her investigative work, she graduated from Hofstra University in 2021 with a B.A. in Journalism. After graduating, she worked at today.com, the digital site for the Today Show, where she wrote pop culture news and interviewed big-name personalities like Emily Ratajkowski, Haley Lu Richardson, Emma Corrin, and more.
Her personal interests, in no particular order, are: cheese, Joni Mitchell, reading, hot yoga, traveling, having multiple chapsticks in every handbag at all times, and dancing to ABBA songs as if she were in the Mamma Mia movies.
-
-
Annika series 2 ending explained and will there be a series 3 to resolve *that* cliff-hanger moment for DI Annika Strandhed
The Annika series 2 ending delivered plenty of drama as Annika grappled with several personal developments at once…
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Miriam Margolyes causes chaos on live TV with 'look at me and not that f***ing screen' comment during hilarious segment
Miriam Margolyes caused chaos on This Morning as she managed to swear multiple times on the live television broadcast
By Laura Harman Published
-
The blusher secret Kate Middleton relies on to 'enhance her complexion' and create a 'cohesive look'
We love Kate Middleton's blusher hack that helps her create a cohesive look for every engagement - and it's easy to copy!
By Laura Harman Published
-
Princess Catherine enters 'new phase in her relationship with the public' during latest engagement
Princess Catherine's 'new phase' with the public has been revealed by a body language expert who analysed her at a recent engagement
By Laura Harman Published
-
Kate Middleton dazzles in chic, heat-beating white outfit for Rugby World Cup, and sweet video captures moment she’s applauded by stadium full of fans
The Princess of Wales was in France to cheer on England in the Rugby World Cup
By Jack Slater Published
-
We learned something surprising about Kate Middleton as she joined Mike Tindall’s podcast wearing a suitably appropriate print
The Princess of Wales was wearing the Prince of Wales check pattern on her Catherine Walker blazer
By Jack Slater Published
-
Fans impressed by Princess of Wales’ quick change as she swaps elegant glamour for casuals, getting stuck in to three different duties on anniversary of Queen’s death
The Princess of Wales got straight back to duties after paying tribute to the late Queen on Friday
By Jack Slater Published
-
The ‘very thoughtful’ hidden detail in the Princess of Wales’ outfit worn on the first anniversary of the late Queen’s death
Princess Catherine’s choice of hat has a special connection to the history of the Royal Family
By Jack Slater Published
-
Kate Middleton just gave us a lesson on how to chicly dress for rain and it involves a midi dress
Kate Middleton's dress is pure heaven...
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
Kate Middleton’s red floral belted dress epitomised back-to-school chic and it’s the perfect seasonal transitional piece for September!
Kate Middleton’s red floral belted dress is the perfect summer-to-autumn dress that's ideal for those warm and sunny September days
By Laura Harman Published