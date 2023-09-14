Kate Middleton ventures into camp-core territory with her retro new hairstyle, her black hiking books, and her casual grey blazer

The forest really complements Kate's new aesthetic choices, wouldn't you say?

kate middleton in the woods
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Madeline Merinuk
By Madeline Merinuk
published

On a recent royal outing in the woods, Kate Middleton wore a situationally appropriate outfit of a loose grey blazer and dark brown hiking boots, and wore her new hair in a trendy curtain bang blowout style.

The talk of the town this past week within the royal sphere has been Princess Kate's new haircut, which calls back to the 70s with her new curtain bangs and subtly blonde-highlighted hair - some folks are even calling the look "Farrah Fawcett bangs."

She further proved just how chic this new 'do is, and just how stylish she is in general, on her most recent royal outing on 14 September while visiting Madley Primary School's Forest School in Hereford, England. We never knew Kate could look so good in the woods - but of course, she impressed us once again, as she can pull off anything from an army green outdoorsy quilted vest to a camouflage cap

kate middleton

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For this woodsy outing, she sported a basic pair of black skinny jeans, which perfectly complemented her black t-shirt. Over the t-shirt, she wore a chic, slightly loose-fitting blazer in a flattering grey colour. In the woods, of course, the Princess dressed appropriately, wearing a pair of lace-up dark brown walking boots.

She went very minimal for jewelry, wearing a simple silver necklace that went perfectly with the outfit. And, of course, she wore her new hairstyle down, leaving her curtain bangs to sweep gently over her face while her long brunette hair cascaded down her back. 

kate middleton

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This engagement has been one of the first since William and Kate finished their summer holidays at Balmoral, marking another season of royal engagements for the couple and their family. For this visit, the Prince and Princess popped in at Madley Primary School's Forest School, which prioritizes outdoor learning for school children. 

Get Kate Middleton's Woodsy Look

Women's Supalite II GORE-TEX® Walking Boots: ( £122.50

Women's Supalite II GORE-TEX® Walking Boots: (£122.50) $152 | Berghaus 

With a waterproof and breathable GORE-TEX® lining, these Berghaus boots will keep your feet cool and dry while the durable full-grain leather upper offers maximum comfort.

View Deal
Super High Waisted Pleated Ankle Pant, $88 | Express

Super High Waisted Pleated Ankle Pant, $88 | Express

A sleek and tailored ankle-length style that's cut to fit and flatter you from the waist down. Tuck in tees, tanks or blouses for work and play.

View Deal
HERRINGBONE ICON BLAZER in colour "Blonde", $100 (£86) | Banana Republic

HERRINGBONE ICON BLAZER in colour "Blonde", $100 (£86) | Banana Republic

This stylish and versatile blazer features everything you could want from a light fall jacket. Peak lapel. Long sleeves with button cuffs. Double breasted closure. Front pockets. Need we say more?

View Deal
Madeline Merinuk
Madeline Merinuk
US Lifestyle News Writer

Madeline Merinuk is woman&home's US lifestyle news writer. She covers celebrity, entertainment, fashion, and beauty news but is also obsessed with internet trends - you can find her reciting trending TikTok sounds out loud at any given time.


After winning multiple student journalism awards for her investigative work, she graduated from Hofstra University in 2021 with a B.A. in Journalism. After graduating, she worked at today.com, the digital site for the Today Show, where she wrote pop culture news and interviewed big-name personalities like Emily Ratajkowski, Haley Lu Richardson, Emma Corrin, and more.


Her personal interests, in no particular order, are: cheese, Joni Mitchell, reading, hot yoga, traveling, having multiple chapsticks in every handbag at all times, and dancing to ABBA songs as if she were in the Mamma Mia movies.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸