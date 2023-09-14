Kate Middleton and Duchess Sophie rely on this chic accessory during colder months and it’s more affordable than you might think

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Both Kate Middleton and Duchess Sophie rely on fedora hats to keep them warm during engagements undertaken in colder months and there's one brand in particular they both adore.

As the weather gets cooler and autumn makes itself known, the long packed away winter clothes are making their way back into closets. From putting 2023's trendiest coats onto hangers and integrating this year's autumn/winter staples into our capsule closets, it's time to mark the seasonal change.

For royals, the wardrobe transition is no different. Kate Middleton will be going from her chic summer looks of 70s-esque beach waves and bronzed glow and her heat-beating white outfit back to more reserved coat dresses like the one she wore on the first anniversary of the Queen's death. For Duchess Sophie, the change in weather will force her favourite go-to cream wedges back into the closet in favour of her caramel-toned pointed-toe boots.

But while there are many summer staples that can now not be worn for some months, there is one winter accessory we're sure that both the royals can't wait to get back out and into use. That is their joint favourite hat, the Pheasant Wrap Fedora by British brand Hicks and Brown.

The fedora has been a staple in both women's autumnal wardrobes for several years now, with the statement piece working to keep its wearer both warm and looking incredibly chic.

(Image credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Suffolk Pheasant Wrap Fedora Hat, £99 ($123.65) | Hicks & Brown Made from wool felt, this water-resistant fedora is the perfect go-to accessory for the colder months. Available in

a variety of shades from neutral to striking navy, the addition of natural pheasant feathers adds an elegant and chic touch to the timeless piece.

Ladies Wool Felt Hat, £44.99 ($56.18) | Rydale Available in a whopping 20 different colours including mustard yellow, pink, khaki, and brown, this is a fedora for everyone and every occasion. Made with 100% wool felt, the accessory not only looks chic but will truly stand the test of time.

Fedoras are not a new style and have been popular for many decades, especially among royal women who have often relied on only a handful of British brands to source them.

For Kate and Sophie, the brand of choice is Hicks and Brown, an atelier who specialises in creating "timeless fedora hats, trilbys and accessories to complement a town or country lifestyle."

Both women have been seen sporting Hicks and Brown hats on several occasions in the past with them both particularly favouring the Suffolk Pheasant Wrap Fedora Hat which features a wool fedora adorned with a simple yet striking band of natural pheasant feathers.

On the website, the headwear is described as, "A stunning wool felt water resistant fedora. Featuring natural pheasant feathers which elegantly wrap around the crown and finished with a neat Hicks & Brown pin tab. Made in England and as each is unique, feather colours may vary slightly."

Most recently, Kate was spotted in the style while in Balmoral on her family's summer holiday, opting for the brand's Suffolk Gamebird Fedora Hat in a dark brown colour-way as she attended a church service. This was the first time Kate had worn this particular style as she typically favours the less dramatic style of Hicks and Brown's Pheasant Wrap Fedora.

(Image credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, also favours the simplistic design of the brand's Suffolk Pheasant Wrap Fedora Hat, though she does appear to prefer more neutral tones than Kate when it comes to the accessory.

On several occasions, Sophie has been seen in the camel colour-way of the fedora, styling it with many different outfits with ease thanks to its muted tone.

As is perhaps expected with English weather, Sophie has often been seen wearing the hat in the middle of Summer since first debuting the style in May 2018 at the Royal Windsor Horse Show.

Most hats sold by Hicks and Brown retail for £99, with many royal fans calling them "quite affordable" when compared to other items worn by members of the royal family. Considering the lifespan of the designs, with both Kate and Sophie wearing their fedoras multiple times every year for over half a decade, the quality of the pieces is worth their price.