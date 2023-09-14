Kate Middleton's tartan floor-length coat is what dreams are made of

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Kate Middleton looked effortlessly elegant in a tartan floor-length coat and green heels.

Kate Middleton knows how to beat the cold in style as she stepped out in a stunning belted, maxi-length tartan coat and paired the look with simple heels and jewellery back in 2011.

The coat, by the brand Holland Cooper, boasts a stunning tartan print highlighted with gold metal accents.

In other royal news, Princess Catherine enters 'new phase in her relationship with the public' during latest engagement.

As Kate Middleton packs away her summer wardrobe, leaving her heat-beating white suit behind in favour of more autumnal looks such as her stunning Eponine maroon coat dress, we're hoping that she's planning to bring back this stunning coat that we saw her step out in back in 2021.

As she attended a drive-in screening of Disney's Cruella, Kate opted for a gorgeous purple and green tartan coat by the brand Holland Cooper. The Marlborough Trench Coat features a flattering fitted silhouette, a double breasted-front for structure, and a belted waist that cinches the wearer in and creates a stunning fit.

The shining gold accents on the sleeve cuffs, the waist belt and the breast buttons add just the right amount of glamour to the coat without taking away from its bright and bold print. With the deep purples, emerald greens, and striking navy tones, the tartan print could look overwhelming, but as Kate accessorized with simple gold earrings and ditched a necklace, the overall look screams timeless elegance.

(Image credit: Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images)

Full-Length Marlborough Trench Coat in Heather Tartan,£849 ($1,058.70) | Holland Cooper This classic and timeless full-length trench coat boasts a fitted silhouette, a double-breasted breasted front, and a belted waist to create a flattering style for any body shape.

Barbour Tartan Inverraray Wool Coat, £369 ($460.17) | John Lewis With a longline cut and subtle gold accents, this wool coat elongates your profile and creates a stunning yet relaxed silhouette.

Kate's choice of earrings, a pair of stunning sapphire studs, were borrowed from the Queen, according to The Daily Mail's royal editor Rebecca English, and their bright blue hue perfectly tied in with the tartan print while their gold accents highlighted the outfit's buttons.

She styled her hair in a relaxed ponytail, allowing the coat's exaggerated and structured collar to stand out front and centre. Further leaving the coat to do all the talking, Kate pulled out the outfit's most subtle colour and wore a pair of deep green heels to finish the look.

Many royal fans and commentators speculated that the darker tones of this outfit were chosen to coincide with the film Kate was watching during the engagement, Cruella, Disney's darkly adapted version of 101 Dalmatians. We can agree that the look was more 'edgy' than we usually expect from Kate, but the style still perfectly encapsulated her timeless class.

(Image credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images)

We saw Kate in another of Holland Cooper's tartan coats earlier this year as she visited the newly-opened Royal Liverpool University Hospital and met with staff alongside Prince William.

This time she opted for the brand's Black Watch Tartan Coat that, much like her previous tartan style, featured a checked pattern in dark blue and green with statement gold buttons. This coat has a much more relaxed shape than the Marlborough Trench Coat but is similarly styled with a longline cut, a double breast, and gold accents.

Kate wore a simple navy woolen dress under the coat, which she cinched in at the waist with a navy belt. She accessorized with tonal navy shoes, and a navy bag by the brand Mulberry Amberley and finished the look with a stunning pair of earrings that once belonged to her mother-in-law, Princess Diana.