Follow the 'jawline rule' to get the best ponytail of your life
TikTok strikes again with a viral beauty hack that has totally changed the game for us
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
The viral TikTok "jawline rule" is the ultimate hack for getting a perfect ponytail every time - here's how to use it.
Ponytails are a hairstyle that, while meant to be an easy fix for a bad hair day, can often give us quite a bit of grief. Wear it too high and you're scraping against cheerleader territory, but wear it too low and you might be serving colonial soldier energy. Needless to say, it's a fine line - but we just discovered a new hack from TikTok that, when executed, ensures perfect ponytail height every. single. time.
The 'jawline rule' essentially states that, when you align your ponytail height with your jawbone, you're in for a flawless style that's flattering for your face.
@mypawfectfamily ♬ reminder the weeknd - ᶜ ʰ ˡ ˡ ˣ ᵉ ᵈ ⁱ ᵗ ˢ
So, how do you put this hack into practice. First, start by tracing your jawline from the center of your chin, and follow that line back behind your ears in a straight line until you reach the middle of the back of your head. That is where your ponytail should sit.
Depending on your jaw structure, this could vary from person to person in terms of how high or low this hack might situate your perfect ponytail, but is worth following nonetheless for a chic pony every time. Plus, by developing a routine in perfecting your ponytail height, you might just create for yourself a signature ponytail that all of your friends will envy - and that's pretty stylish if you ask us.
And according to Mahogany Grace, an NYC-based hair stylist who spoke with PureWow, this hack is especially great for those who may not have the most skill when it comes to hairstyling - because, let's face it, if we could be doing fabulous hairstyles every day, we would, but we can't.
"For someone who is not accustomed to pulling their hair back/up, this trick is a great starting point for creating the perfect ponytail. Following the jawline should bring your pony slightly above the occipital bone—that positioning is ideal for a softer more playful look," she said.
Living Proof Smooth Styling Serum
Our expert review:
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Another great aspect of this hack is that it works with any hair texture, whether you range from straight and thin as can be, to thick and curly - simply treat your hair as you usually would with your favourite hairstyling products and then proceed to using this hack.
Overall, the jawline rule is a great way of pulling your hair back to a place that helps give your face that snatched, facelift look - without the actual work of a facelift. And, of course, don't forget to secure your signature pony with your chic hair tie du jour!
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Madeline Merinuk is woman&home's US lifestyle news writer. She covers celebrity, entertainment, fashion, and beauty news but is also obsessed with internet trends - you can find her reciting trending TikTok sounds out loud at any given time.
After winning multiple student journalism awards for her investigative work, she graduated from Hofstra University in 2021 with a B.A. in Journalism. After graduating, she worked at today.com, the digital site for the Today Show, where she wrote pop culture news and interviewed big-name personalities like Emily Ratajkowski, Haley Lu Richardson, Emma Corrin, and more.
Her personal interests, in no particular order, are: cheese, Joni Mitchell, reading, hot yoga, traveling, having multiple chapsticks in every handbag at all times, and dancing to ABBA songs as if she were in the Mamma Mia movies.
-
-
Kate Middleton's favourite Clarins lip balm, the Natural Lip Perfector, is on major sale right now
If this product is a fave of the Princess', it must be amazing
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
Pippa Middleton's Burberry trench and knee-high boot combo is the autumn look we can get on board with
Pippa Middleton's Burberry trench coat and knee-high boots are a timeless classic ensemble that we love for the autumn season
By Laura Harman Published