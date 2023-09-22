We’re copying Kate Middleton’s fall-forward look of green tapered trousers and a maroon lacy blouse
In Kate Middleton's green tapered trousers we trust
Kate Middleton's easy fall look of green tapered trousers and a maroon blouse is easy to recreate, and looks so elegant for fall.
As we are all well aware by now, Kate Middleton's fall outfits simply can't be beat. Even recently, she debuted a new hairstyle of curtain bangs, and has really leaned into a 70s vibe for the fall, wearing camel coloured flare pants and a matching blazer to boot. While we have no shortage of autumn outfit ideas, particularly from Kate, we just unearthed this really elegant and simple look that the Princess wore a few years ago, and we're trying to recreate it immediately.
This look, which she wore at the Natural History Museum on 9 October, 2019 in London, England, featured a chic combo of a maroon shirt and green pants - a fall colour combo we can totally get behind for 2023.
This casual-chic look started off with a long sleeved maroon top, which boasted sleeves with a semi-lacy pattern on them, adding a hint of class to the otherwise simple look. The green tapered trousers, on the other hand, featured no pattern, but were perfectly pleated in the middle and had a flare-style silhouette at the bottom of the leg, while ensuring the athletic Princess' waist was still cinched at the top.
For shoes, the Princess opted for a rather unique pair of heels - a far cry from her typically Emmy London pumps or her classy summer espadrille sandals. On this occasion, she sported a pair of pumps with rather thick heels that were a deep wine colour, matching her top - and the details on the top of the shoe had a two-tone buckle detail at the top that sort of gave off academic vibes.
Further accessorizing the outfit, she went for simple jewelry, only wearing a pair of dazzling silver hoop earrings that boasted some texture, as well as, of course, her engagement ring. She kept her hair down in her signature blowout style, and similarly kept her makeup very simple and natural.
Crinkled Button-Up Shirt in Dark Cabernet, $88 (£71) | Madewell
This classic button-up shirt features a point collar, shirttail hem and pleat at the back for a slim yet relaxed fit. Coming in a cool-to-the-touch crinkled fabric, it's the perfect lightweight layer to wear all season long.
The TENCEL™ Relaxed Chino in Kalamata, $118 (£96) | Everlane
Everlane's TENCEL™ Relaxed Chino is a high-waisted pant with front pleats crafted in a buttery soft, 100% TENCEL™ Lyocell fabric. It features a cool curved leg and asymmetrical back pockets: one with a button-back flap pocket and one with a slip pocket.
